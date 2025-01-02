Advertisement
Georgia vs. Notre Dame score, live updates: College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Sugar Bowl

yahoo sports staff

Three teams have booked their tickets to the College Football Playoff semifinals. Who will be the fourth?

The final game of the quarterfinals — the Sugar Bowl showdown between Georgia and Notre Dame — was postponed to Thursday after a terrorist attack on Bourbon Street in New Orleans in the early hours of Jan. 1 left 15 dead and dozens injured.

Follow the game action below (scroll for live updates).

Date: Jan. 1 | Time: 8:45 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN | Line: Notre Dame -1 | Total: 45.5

No one will question how well Georgia coach Kirby Smart can motivate his team, especially in a circumstance like this with his starting quarterback injured and off to the NFL. But just how well can Georgia move the ball with Gunner Stockton in the game? We won't be surprised to see Georgia stick to its run game.

    Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Georgia punts it over

    The Bulldogs got consecutive first downs out to near midfield, but the drive didn't go past that.

    Notre Dame will have the ball at its own 25.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Notre Dame ties it

    The drive fizzles out on the edge of the red zone and the Irish settle for a 44-yard field goal attempt, which kicker Mitch Jeter drills to tie the game.

    Notre Dame 3, Georgia 3

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    ND's Riley Leonard delivers chunk play

    The QB took a designed draw play 29 yards and the Irish are nearing the red zone.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Georgia on the board first

    The Bulldogs can't do much after the long pass, but it's enough to get them into field goal range and kicker Peyton Woodring drills the 41-yarder.

    Georgia 3, Notre Dame 0

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Arian Smith goes deep for Georgia!

    Gunner Stockton hits Smith on a 66-yard dime and the Bulldogs have the first gamebreaking play of the game!

    A Georgia player impeded a referee on the play as he ran down the sideline, so the Bulldogs were penalized 15 yards on the back end of that one.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    ND punts it away

    Points will be at a premium in this one folks.

    The Bulldogs will have the ball back at their own 21.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    End of Q1: Notre Dame 0, Georgia 0

    The Irish have the ball for the moment but they aren't helping themselves with all the penalties. That's 5 for 43 yards in the first 15 minutes.

    Oddsmakers figured this would be a low-scoring battle and it's been just that so far.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Fumble recovered by Notre Dame!

    The Irish drilled Georgia RB Trevor Etienne in the backfield and the ball popped out! It's recovered by Notre Dame.

    What a big early defensive play when it looked like the Bulldogs were going to at least put a field goal on the board if not more.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Georgia on the march

    Two passes from Gunner Stockton to Dillon Bell and the Bulldogs are past midfield and nearing scoring range.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Notre Dame punts it back

    The opening possession for the Irish doesn't go much better, as they lost 9 yards and went three-and-out.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Two running-into-the-kicker penalties on ND

    The Irish have the ball back after two penalties on Bryce Young. He ran into the Georgia punter on consecutive punts, but Notre Dame had buried them behind the sticks.

    ND ball at its own 33.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Georgia punts on opening possession

    It was short-lived. Notre Dame's defense had Georgia moving backward from there and the Bulldogs are forced to punt.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Georgia drive extended by PI call

    The Irish were going to get out of the first possession pretty easy, but a defensive pass interference call has given the Bulldogs a first down.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    We are underway with the Sugar Bowl!

    Georgia will start with the ball.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Rousing rendition of national anthem

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Superdome re-opens from lockdown for Sugar Bowl between Georgia and Notre Dame

    Law enforcement officers stand guard next to a Homeland Security Investigations armored vehicle outside of the Superdome ahead of the Sugar Bowl college football game on January 2, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana, following a terrorist attack on January 1. At least 15 people were killed and 30 injured on January 1 when a vehicle plowed overnight into a New Year's crowd in the heart of the thriving New Orleans tourist district, authorities in the southern US city said. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
    Law enforcement officers stand guard next to a Homeland Security armored vehicle outside of the Superdome ahead of the Sugar Bowl on Thursday. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Getty Images)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Good afternoon folks and welcome to our live tracker for the Sugar Bowl!

    There's still almost an hour until kickoff, so here's what been going on in the college football world the past couple days.