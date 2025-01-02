Georgia vs. Notre Dame score, live updates: College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Sugar Bowl

No one will question how well Georgia coach Kirby Smart can motivate his team, especially in a circumstance like this with his starting quarterback injured and off to the NFL. But just how well can Georgia move the ball with Gunner Stockton in the game? We won't be surprised to see Georgia stick to its run game.
Georgia punts it over
The Bulldogs got consecutive first downs out to near midfield, but the drive didn't go past that.
Notre Dame will have the ball at its own 25.
Notre Dame ties it
The drive fizzles out on the edge of the red zone and the Irish settle for a 44-yard field goal attempt, which kicker Mitch Jeter drills to tie the game.
Notre Dame 3, Georgia 3
ND's Riley Leonard delivers chunk play
The QB took a designed draw play 29 yards and the Irish are nearing the red zone.
In a world with so many opt-outs and coaching changes, the future of the bowl structure remains a murky and uncertain topic. But the future sites of playoff games? This weekend may show us that they belong on campus.
That Ohio State is one of college football’s last four standing is equal parts predictable and surreal. After all, it was barely a month ago that the Buckeyes endured a loss that rocked the program to its foundation.