Georgia vs Czech Republic LIVE! Euro 2024 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Georgia vs Czech Republic - LIVE!

Georgia and Czech Republic will both sense an opportunity as they face off in Hamburg this afternoon. The two teams are yet to get off the mark at Euro 2024, after falling to opening defeats, but will view this as their best chance to secure a win that would be a major step towards the last-16.

It was a hugely impressive first appearance at a major tournament from Georgia, who were in the game against Turkey right until the final kick in a thrilling clash. The challenge is to now back that up and have something to show for it, with Georges Mikautadze and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia as ever key to their hopes.

There is plenty more experience on the big stage for Czech Republic, and they will still be confident of reaching the knockout stages. A defeat to Portugal in their opening match will have hurt, particularly as they took the lead and conceded a stoppage-time winner, but victory here would leave them with one foot in the last-16. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Georgia vs Czech Republic latest updates

Kick-off: 2pm BST | Volksparkstadion

How to watch: BBC One

Georgia team news: No fresh issues

Czech Republic team news: Barak could start

Standard Sport prediction

Match of the tournament so far?

12:11 , Matt Verri

Georgia have a lot to live up to.

Their first ever match at a major tournament was a sensational one, as they were beaten 3-1 by Turkey.

Brilliant goals, non-stop action, incredible atmosphere... tick, tick tick.

Standard Sport prediction

12:00 , Matt Verri

Both teams came out surprisingly well from their opening games, despite losing.

The Czechs will have to show more attacking emphasis though and could find themselves struggling against a newly-confident Georgia team.

Georgia to win, 2-1.

Czech Republic team news

11:55 , Matt Verri

Czech coach Ivan Hasek deployed a line of five players, and occasionally six, across the back against Cristiano Ronaldo & Co., but will need to be more adventurous against minnows Georgia.

This would allow Patrik Schick - joint top scorer at the last Euros - to operate more freely. The striker, though, is also one booking away from a ban.

Fiorentina playmaker Antonin Barak could enter the XI, with Mojmir Chytil and Adam Hlozek also options if changes are made.

Predicted Czech Republic XI: Stanek; Holes, Hranac, Krejci; Coufal, Barak, Soucek, Provod, Doudera; Chytil, Schick

(AFP via Getty Images)

Georgia team news

11:48 , Matt Verri

Georgia will need goalscorer Georges Mikautadze to remain on song, after he impressed against Turkey last time out.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was also, unsurprisingly, a real threat on the left wing and the Napoli star will again be a key man for his country.

Nika Kvekveskiri will miss the final group-stage game if he is booked this afternoon.

Predicted Georgia XI: Mamardashvili; Lochoshvili, Dvali, Kashia, Kverkvelia, Kakabadze; Kochorashvili, Kvekveskiri, Chakvetadze; Kvaratskhelia, Mikautadze

(Getty Images)

How to watch Georgia vs Czech Republic

11:39 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on BBC One, with coverage beginning at 1.30pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via the BBC Sport and BBC iPlayer app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action this afternoon via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Good morning!

11:31 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Georgia vs Czech Republic!

It’s a sad, sad day. This is the final 2pm match of the tournament - it’s come around way too quickly.

Let’s hope we go out in style, with both these sides needing points after losing their first games.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 2pm BST in Hamburg.