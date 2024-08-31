Georgia vs. Clemson live updates: How to watch, predictions, odds, schedule

The first full week of the 2024 college football season has arrived, and it comes with an immediate clash between top-15 teams in the US LBM Coaches Poll.

Top-ranked Georgia will host No. 14 Clemson as the Bulldogs begin their journey to avenge a disappointing absence from the College Football Playoff last season. Clemson, meanwhile, is hoping to build on a strong finish to 2023, when the Tigers ended the season on a five-game winning streak.

USA TODAY Sports will provide the latest updates, highlights, wild plays, analysis and more throughout the game. Follow along.

When is Georgia-Clemson game?

Kickoff for Clemson at Georgia is Saturday, Aug. 31 at noon ET from Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia.

How to watch Georgia-Clemson game

The Georgia-Clemson game will be on ABC and can be steamed on ESPN+ and Fubo.

Top 25 college football schedule Week 1 schedule

Here are the kickoff times and TV info for Top 25 teams in the US LBM Coaches Poll. (All times are Eastern):

College football expert picks Week 1

There are three big showdowns this weekend with early College Football Playoff implications. Here are USA TODAY Sports’ expert picks for all of Saturday’s ranked games.

