Georgia v Czech Republic LIVE: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia suffers injury scare in bizarre warm-up at Euro 2024

Georgia will look to take their first ever points in international tournament football as they face the Czech Republic in Hamburg on Saturday.

Georgia, who are the lowest ranked team at Euro 2024, put in a spirited performance in their first ever game at a major tournament, though an enthralling counter against Turkey in Dortmund ended in a 3-1 loss.

But the minnows will be quietly confident as they come up against a Czech side that fell to a 2-1 loss against Portugal in their opener.

The match was more one-sided than the scoreline suggested, and with the Czech Republic lacking threat in attack and occasionally looking shaky in defence, this match has all the makings of a potential upset.

Follow the score and all the latest updates from Georgia v Czech Republic below - plus the build-up to Turkey v Portugal and Belgium v Romania in the day’s evening games:

How Turkey vs Georgia turned Euro 2024 upside down

Georgia XI: Mamardashvili; Kverkvelia, Kashia, Dvali; Kakabadze, Tsitaishvili, Kochorashvili, Mekbavishvili, Davitashvili; Kvaratskhelia, Mikautadze 🇨🇿

Czech Republic XI: Staněk; Holeš, Hranáč, Krejčí; Coufal, Souček, Provod, Jurásek, Cerny; Hložek, Schick

13:58

A reminder that Khvicha Kvaratskhelia suffered an injury scare after a feisty warm-up.

A few challenges going in during an exercise to keep the ball.

It seems like the Napoli man is fine though.

13:57

The teams are out of the tunnel and the national anthems are underway in Hamburg.

13:53

A reminder that a loss for either of these two sides effectively eliminates them from the competition. A win for either would give them a great chance of making the last 16, though with Georgia facing Portugal in their final game it would certainly be an uphill task.

Last night, Poland became the first team to be eliminated from Euro 2024 after they lost 3-1 to Austria and the Netherlands drew with France.

13:48

Form guide

13:40

Georgia: L-W-W-W-L

Georgia come into the game having lost their opening match of the group stages 3-1 to Turkey, in a thrilling encounter in Dortmund.

The minnows had only played one warm-up game, which ended with a 3-1 victory over Montenegro.

The competition’s lowest ranked side had ensured qualification to their first ever major tournament with two play-off wins in March. They strolled to a 2-0 win against Luxembourg in the first round, before squeezing past Greece on penalties after a 0-0 draw.

Czech Republic: L-W-W-W-W

Before their disappointing 2-1 loss to Portugal, the Czech Republic had won five games on the bounce, including a 3-0 win over Moldova in their last qualifying game and wins against Armenia and Norway in March friendlies.

The Czechs played two warm-up games in the lead up to Euro 2024, with one ending in a 7-1 demolition of Malta and the other a much closer 2-1 win over North Macedonia.

13:37

Match stats

13:30

This will be the first time that these two sides have ever met, with Georgia having qualified for their first ever major international tournament. The two have never played in friendlies either.

Georgia were unlucky at times in their loss against Turkey, with impressive performances from Giorgi Chakvetadze, Giorgi Kochorashvili and Georges Mikautadze, who scored Georgia’s first ever goal at a major tournament.

Head coach Willy Sangol, who made over 50 appearances for France during his playing career, said that his side were “a bit disappointed” after the loss to Turkey.

“A coach and players don’t always focus on the result, because if you only focus on the result you will always do mistakes.

“We can win sometimes without deserving the win and sometimes you lose but don’t deserve it.”

The Czech Republic also go into the game knowing that they need a win, with their head coach Ivan Hašek saying before the game that “it won’t be that wild of a game”.

“Georgia have players who can attack but they won’t open the defence. We really do want to attack, get set-pieces, and be dangerous.

“We didn’t attack that well in the first game, and that’s why we want to do it on Saturday.”

The Czechs have lost seven of the last 12 group games at the Euros, winning three and drawing two.

13:20

This preview is especially pertinent given Mikautadze’s performance in the opener.

There are few real stars around Europe who are truly unknown when it comes time for summer international tournaments summer anymore, at least not in the way used to be the case.

Modern accessibility to more matches and footage than ever before means some of that surprise element has departed, even if players can still come from nowhere to have a great summer with their national team.

But even from countries with less prestige or history, if they have a genuinely top-tier player, they enter the tournament as known quantities, generally speaking. Georgia, at Euro 2024 in their first competition finalssince independence from the Soviet Union, at first seem a case in point.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was an unheralded signing in many ways when Napoli took him from Dinamo Batumi in his home nation - he was back there having previously been playing in Russia when the invasion of Ukraine began, thus allowing him to suspend his contract with Rubin Kazan. But within a few months, he was known everywhere.

And yet Georgia present a confusion of both the above statements: firstly, they do arrive with a relative unknown quantity in their ranks who can make an impression, and secondly, it may be this other player, not their best player in Kvaratskhelia, who offers their best route to cause an upset in Group F. Introducing, Georges Mikautadze.

13:15

Live coverage of the match begins in around 20 minutes, at 1.30pm BST. It will be shown live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer,

The match will kick off at 2pm BST, at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg.

You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here.

Team news

13:12

Georgia coach Willy Sangol has made just one change to the side that lost 3-1 to Turkey in their opening match.

Watfird’s Giorgi Chakvetadze is replaced by Bordeaux’s Zuriko Davitashvili.

Team news

13:10

The Czech Republic have made three changes to the team that started their opening loss to Portugal. David Jurásek comes in at left wing-back in place of Pavel Sulc, with Vaclav Cerny replacing David Douděra and moving to the right wing. Adam Hlozec comes in at left wing in place of Jan Kuchta.

Line-ups

13:01

GEORGIA XI: Mamardashvili; Kvirkvelia, Kashia, Dvali; Kakabadze, Mekvabishvili, Kochorashvili, Tsitaishvili; Davitashvili; Mikautadze, Kvaratskhelia.

CZECH REP XI: Stanek; Holes, Hranac, Krejci; Coufal, Soucek, Provod, Jurásek; Cerny; Schick, Hlozec.

Sestava proti Gruzii vypadá následovně! 🇬🇪🆚🇨🇿

Sledujte utkání od 15:00 na @sportCT 🔴 pic.twitter.com/2I3tiL3TlB — Česká fotbalová reprezentace (@ceskarepre_cz) June 22, 2024

12:40

As we wait for the line-ups to be announced, here’s a reminder of the Group F standings.

1 - Turkey - 3 points, GD +2

2 - Portugal - 3 points, GD +1

3 - Czech Republic - 0 points, GD -1

4 - Georgia - 0 points, GD -2

12:30

Fans and viewers may notice that Czech Republic are often being referred to as “Czechia” over the coming weeks, and officially listed by Uefa under the shorter name. Broadcasters, commentators and pundits have increasingly taken to using the name Czechia in the build-up to this tournament.

The country was named Czechoslovakia when first established in 1918 after the dissolution of the Austro-Hungarian Empire, and this name was re-established when Nazi occupation ended after the second world war. In 1992, in the wake the fall of the Soviet Union, the Czech Republic and Slovakia were created as two independent states.

Czech Republic actually changed its preferred name to Czechia on 1 July 2016. The country’s government approved the new name as its English-language title, with the intention of promoting the usage to “reduce confusion for English speakers and enhance the the country’s identity and economy”, according to the UK government’s official Permanent Committee on Geographical Names (PCGN).

Prediction

Friday 21 June 2024 15:02

Expect more exciting football from Georgia, but don’t expect the same disjointed, boring attacking performance from the Czech Republic. Georgia will be quietly confident about getting a result, but if the Czech side can click in attack then they should have enough to beat the tournament’s lowest-ranked team. Georgia 1-2 Czech Republic.

Predicted line-ups

Friday 21 June 2024 15:01

Georgia XI: Mamardashvili; Kvirkvelia, Kashia, Dvali; Kakabadze, Chakvetadze, Mekvabishvili, Kochorashvili, Tsitaishvili; Mikautadze, Kvaratskhelia

Czech Republic XI: Stanek; Holes, Hranac, Krejci; Soucek; Coufal, Doudera, Provod, Sulc; Schick, Kuchta

Early team news

12:00

Georgia have no reported injury concerns after their enthralling loss against Turkey, so expect to see them line up with similar personnel and the same 3-5-2 formation that almost brought them joy in their opener.

‘Keeper Mamardashvili will retain his place, as will star forwards Mikautadze and Kvaratskhelia. In midfield, Kochorashvili and Chakvetadze both impressed, so will likely retain their places in the starting eleven too.

There’s been no injury news from the Czech camp either, though manager Ivan Hasek may look to start more inventive attacking talent in their second game. Bayer Leverkusen’s Adam Hložek could come into the starting side, while Petr Sevcik impressed in his second-half cameo against Portugal.

11:40

You’d be forgiven for having earmarked Turkey vs Georgia as the most low-key fixture of the Euro 2024 group stage. After all, the combined ranking of the teams was the most modest at the tournament so far, and Georgia entered Group F with no European Championship experience to their name. This game, though? It turned into something far beyond a football match.

Perhaps that should have been evident in the hours before kick-off. Biblical rain and severe weather warnings led German authorities to encourage fans without tickets to stay inside, and to watch the match at home if possible. The elements were deemed a threat to the safety of supporters, before their safety was even threatened by fan violence inside the BVB Stadium in Dortmund.

But when that violence began, as water spilt through the roof of the arena and fans spilt from their seats to attack one another, questions arose. Would the game go ahead, and if it were to, would it even resemble a football match?

11:30

Lothar Matthaus is 63 now. And if that may depress those who remember him in his dominant prime, let alone those who conjure images of him as German football’s wunderkind of the early 1980s, it has an added pertinence. He played in the last European Championship that did not feature Cristiano Ronaldo.

There are other ways of illustrating Ronaldo’s age, of course: Francisco Conceicao, scored of the late winner in the first game of Ronaldo’s sixth such tournament, was one year old when played in his first and is the son of a rival for a berth on the flanks, in Sergio Conceicao. His first goal for his country came in a European Championship. So did Ronaldo’s, but they were separated by two decades.

Longevity can be an achievement in itself. Ronaldo’s feats are measured more in goals but the simple fact that, 20 years on, he is still there is a feat. He has become the great constant of tournament football, up to 11 in a row, with the possibility he may yet make it a dozen in the 2026 World Cup. There is a sense Ronaldo, with his chiselled physique, thinks ageing is for mere mortals.

His next birthday is his 40th and he has scored 50 goals in club football this season; in the Saudi league, admittedly, but factor in his 10 strikes in European Championship qualifying and his appetite remains unsated. If the 2022 World Cup suggested his could be an undignified departure from international football, he has since staged a comeback: a substitute in Qatar has been reinvented as a Portugal starter in Germany.

At some stage, though, Roberto Martinez will face the same dilemma that confronted Fernando Santos: whether Ronaldo retains that status.

11:22

When is Turkey vs Portugal?

The match will kick off at 5pm BST kick-off on Saturday June 22, 2024, at the BVB Stadion Dortmund.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on ITV and ITVX, with coverage starting from 4:15pm BST. You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

11:20

Portugal take on Turkey in Dortmund on Saturday, with the Selecaolooking to consolidate their place at the top of Group F after beating the Czech Republic earlier in the week.

Roberto Martinez’s side were unconvincing at times in their 2-1 win, requiring a goal in added time to give them a narrow 2-1 victory in their opening game of Euro 2024.

And Turkey, who won in a fascinating encounter against Georgia in Dortmund in their opening game, currently sit at the top of their group and could all but seal qualification to the next round with a win at the Westalenstadion, though their opponents will be strong favourites.

Real Madrid’s Arda Guler scored a wonderful second to announce his arrival on the international stage in their first game, and their main players – including Hakan Calhanoglu, Orkun Kokcu and Kenan Yildiz – will need to be on top form if they’re to get what would be a famous win.

Turkey vs Portugal: TV channel, start time and how to watch

11:12

When is Georgia vs Czech Republic?

The match will kick off at 2pm BST on Saturday, 22 June 2024, at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with coverage starting from 1:30pm BST. You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

11:10

Georgia face the Czech Republic in the first of the second round of matches in Group F, with both sides looking to for their first points of Euro 2024.

Georgia, who lost 3-1 to Turkey in a fascinating encounter in Dortmund in their opening game, are playing just their second ever match at a major international tournament. Despite the loss, they won many neutral fans for their attacking approach and brilliant performances from players including Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Georges Mikautadze and Giorgi Chakvetadze.

The tournament’s lowest-ranked side know that they need three points to stay in with a shout of qualifying for the last 16, and the game against the Czech Republic may present their best chance of points.

The Czechs put in a disappointing performance overall despite going 1-0 up in their eventual loss to Portugal, with a lack of attacking threat and a limp attempt at defending their lead in Leipzig.

But they’re not out of contention yet, and with their most difficult opponents out of the way, they still stand a great chance of making the next round.

11:01

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of another day’s action at Euro 2024.

We start with an interesting game at 2pm BST, when Georgia – who gave us perhaps the tournament’s most entertaining game so far in their opener – face a Czech Republic side who were often disjointed and uninspired in their 2-1 opening loss to Portugal.

We then head to Dortmund for the second game of the day, where Portugal and Turkey will battle out to see who ends the day top of Group F.

And in the evening, attention turns to Cologne, where a surprisingly good Romania side take on a surprisingly poor Belgium.

10:45

They might have been to a major international tournament final in the not-too-distant past, but a tame start to the Euro 2024 group stage has been enough to start questions of team selection, adventurism and whether they really are among the favourites to triumph in Germany this summer.

Even though they’re still unbeaten after two games, and with the weakest team left to play, the performances haven’t been enough. They haven’t been convincing throughout. They haven’t shown that the best players are playing to their best form, and so there is room for criticism.

A clarification; reading the opening paragraphs, thoughts might turn to England and expecting that it’s written about them.

Except it’s not: that’s the situation facing France so far, World Cup finalists in Qatar but unimpressive in Germany and, let’s be clear, yet to score a goal themselves at the tournament following Austria’s match-winning own goal in their Group D opener.

10:30

So this is why Ralf Rangnick rejected Bayern Munich. Euro 2024’s oldest manager could have taken charge of the biggest German club but rejected them to stay with Austria. Instead, he may be coaching for a little longer in his homeland this summer. A stirring victory gave Austria a fighting chance of reaching the last 16.

Poland, meanwhile, look almost certain to be the casualties of the group of death, without a point, with only a meeting with France to come. For Robert Lewandowski, his entrance to the tournament delayed by injury, his exit could come early.

But for Christoph Baumgartner, there was a seismic strike to accompany his statistical marvel. In March he scored what appears to be the fastest goal in the history of international football. After that six-second effort against Slovakia, a goal in the 66th minute felt slovenly, but it was also well-taken and decisive, putting Austria ahead.

10:15

Robert Lewandowski had the air of a man contemplating what might have been and considering what comes next. When the final whistle blew, he ran his hands through his hair. He then stood in the centre of the Olympiastadion pitch, gazing into the skies. A ruminative trudge around to acknowledge the Poland fans followed.

He knew his Euro 2024 was in effect over before France and the Netherlands drew to confirm Poland’s exit. With something at stake, his competition comprised of half an hour on the pitch, bringing one booking, for a stray arm, no shots, and defeat to Austria. Lewandowski had spent the first half as a whisperer, going along the dugout to impart his wisdom. It was all he could do.

Or all he was allowed to, anyway. The oddity after a match that Ralf Rangnick had billed as a play-off was that Lewandowski did not start it. The presumption was that the thigh injury that ruled him out of the defeat to the Netherlands was the reason. Until manager Michal Probierz revealed: “Yes, he was fully fit and he has practised with the team.”

10:04

There’s no masking the truth from this first 0-0 of Euro 2024. France, the true favourites, currently lack end product. It does raise doubt over whether they can end this tournament as European champions, although it only adds narrative weight to Kylian Mbappe’s eventual return from his broken nose. He forced France’s only goal of Euro 2024 so far, and that was from an Austria defender. A promising Netherlands team did have the ball in the back of the net, although that was ruled out in the game’s most debated moment.

That wasn’t to say this was a bad match. It was often enthralling, although lacked more than the finish and the tournament’s outstanding player. That real impetus wasn’t there. Some of that may have been circumstantial.

As good as the game was, and as sensational as the tournament has been as a whole, this is maybe where the flaws of the 24-team competition are revealed. It takes something from these matches between the heavyweights. They both know they have a safety net with four third-placed sides going through. That wouldn’t quite be the case if it was only two going through. There’d have been a greater tension, and maybe more output.

09:56

You’d be forgiven for having earmarked Turkey vs Georgia as the most low-key fixture of the Euro 2024 group stage. After all, the combined ranking of the teams was the most modest at the tournament so far, and Georgia entered Group F with no European Championship experience to their name. This game, though? It turned into something far beyond a football match.

Perhaps that should have been evident in the hours before kick-off. Biblical rain and severe weather warnings led German authorities to encourage fans without tickets to stay inside, and to watch the match at home if possible. The elements were deemed a threat to the safety of supporters, before their safety was even threatened by fan violence inside the BVB Stadium in Dortmund.

But when that violence began, as water spilt through the roof of the arena and fans spilt from their seats to attack one another, questions arose. Would the game go ahead, and if it were to, would it even resemble a football match?

09:55

Georgia face the Czech Republic in the first of the second round of matches in Group F, with both sides looking to for their first points of Euro 2024.

Georgia, who lost 3-1 to Turkey in a fascinating encounter in Dortmund in their opening game, are playing just their second ever match at a major international tournament. Despite the loss, they won many neutral fans for their attacking approach and brilliant performances from players including Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Georges Mikautadze and Giorgi Chakvetadze.

The tournament’s lowest-ranked side know that they need three points to stay in with a shout of qualifying for the last 16, and the game against the Czech Republic may present their best chance of points.

The Czechs put in a disappointing performance overall despite going 1-0 up in their eventual loss to Portugal, with a lack of attacking threat and a limp attempt at defending their lead in Leipzig.

Friday 21 June 2024 15:27

Belgium desperately need a win to boost their Euro 2024 hopes with their next test against a confident Romania side.

Domenico Tedesco’s side were stunned by Slovakia in the opener, despite having two Romelu Lukaku goals disallowed after VAR checks.

Belgium still have some wonderful talent to create chances for Lukaku, including Arsenal’s Leandro Trossard and Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne, yet the pressure is heightened after their early setback.

Romania, meanwhile, had too much for Ukraine in one of the best performances so far in Germany, with Tottenham’s Radu Dragusin producing a superb display. Another win here will book their place in the last 16.