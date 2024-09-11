Georgia football has won 27 straight SEC regular season games. Here’s the list.

Saturday night at Kroger Field, Kentucky will be attempting what no SEC team has accomplished since the Florida Gators back on Nov. 7, 2020. That’s beat the Georgia Bulldogs in a regular-season conference game.

Since a 44-28 loss to the Gators during the COVID season, Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs have won 27 straight SEC regular season games.

Their only losses during that time came in the SEC Championship Game -- 41-24 to Alabama in 2021 and 27-24 to the Crimson Tide last season.

That’s it.

Over Georgia’s current 27-game streak, only four times have teams lost to the Bulldogs by single digits -- Mississippi State 31-24 in 2020; Missouri 26-22 in 2022; Auburn 27-20 in 2023 and Missouri 30-21 in 2023.

Kentucky is responsible for three of the 27 opponent losses -- 30-13 in 2021; 16-6 in 2022 and 51-13 last season.

Three takeaways from UK’s 2023 loss to Georgia

Here’s the complete list of Georgia’s streak:

NEXT GAME

No. 1 Georgia at Kentucky

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

TV: ABC

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Records: Kentucky 1-1 (0-1 SEC), Georgia 2-0 (0-0)

Series: Georgia leads 63-12-2

Last meeting: Georgia won 51-13 on Oct. 7, 2023, in Athens, Ga.

