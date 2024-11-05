Georgetown Hoyas to square off against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks Wednesday
Lehigh Mountain Hawks at Georgetown Hoyas
Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown hosts Lehigh.
Georgetown went 9-23 overall with a 7-12 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Hoyas averaged 70.8 points per game last season, 26.8 in the paint, 11.4 off of turnovers and 7.7 on fast breaks.
Lehigh finished 8-11 on the road and 14-18 overall a season ago. The Mountain Hawks averaged 7.2 steals, 2.3 blocks and 11.3 turnovers per game last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
The Associated Press