Georgetown Hoyas to square off against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks Wednesday

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown hosts Lehigh.

Georgetown went 9-23 overall with a 7-12 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Hoyas averaged 70.8 points per game last season, 26.8 in the paint, 11.4 off of turnovers and 7.7 on fast breaks.

Lehigh finished 8-11 on the road and 14-18 overall a season ago. The Mountain Hawks averaged 7.2 steals, 2.3 blocks and 11.3 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

