George Pickens injury update: Latest on Steelers WR's status for Week 14 game vs Browns

Unfortunately, George Pickens had to battle a hamstring injury before he got to face off against the Cleveland Browns and newest rival Greg Newsome II.

The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver has thrived after the team made the quarterback change to Russell Wilson, playing some of the best football in his young career. Now as Pittsburgh marches toward the playoffs, Pickens has found himself on the injury report.

It was a surprise addition for the third-year receiver, something that will have fans and fantasy managers looking for answers heading into Sunday afternoon's game.

Here is the latest on Pickens' status ahead of Week 14:

George Pickens injury update: Will Steelers WR play?

As he deals with a balky hamstring, Pickens will be held out of Sunday's matchup vs. the Browns.

Pickens was a late addition to the injury report on Friday, listed as a limited participant with a hamstring injury. He was originally listed as questionable for Week 14.

Being added this late in the week is a cause for concern, especially when hamstring injuries are notoriously a pesky problem to navigate.

Pickens spoke to the media after practice and took the opportunity to renew his ongoing rivalry with Browns cornerback Newsome, who called Pickens a "fake tough guy" following their Week 12 matchup on "Thursday Night Football."

“I don’t even know who that is,” Pickens said when asked about Newsome on Friday.

Pickens' status will be one to monitor. The Steelers will provide the ultimate clarity when the inactive reports drop 90 minutes before their 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday.

What is George Pickens' injury?

Pickens has a hamstring injury. He was added to the team's injury report on Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

George Pickens stats

Pickens is primed to post his best season as a pro in his third year. The 23-year-old has caught 55 of 90 targets for 850 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games. In the six games since Wilson took over as starter, Pickens has seen a big boost in production. He's averaging 4.8 catches and 81.2 yards per game, scoring all three of his touchdowns with Wilson under center.

