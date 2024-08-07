George Mills clashes with French rival after collision during 5000 metres heat

George Mills found himself in a heated altercation with France’s Hugo Hay after the Briton was involved in a collision in his 5000 metres heat.

Hay remained upright after multiple men, including Mills, tumbled down the home straight in on the final lap and was able to qualify for Saturday’s final.

But after the men had crossed the finish line, Mills and Hay were seen arguing and making physical contact, Mills pointing furiously at the Frenchman.

Mills, 25, is the son of former Leeds and England full-back Danny.

Danny Mills (centre) was known as a no-nonsense defender in his time at Leeds, Hull (in action above), Manchester City and Middlesbrough.

Former Olympic silver medallist Steve Cram, commentating on the race for the BBC, said Mills had got himself into a “bad position”.

“George was in a bad position from a long way out, he should have checked out much earlier,” Cram said.

“George, from what I can see there, did do a big push there in the home straight and it will be really interesting to see what they (race officials) decide.

“There’s lots of experienced men in there and yes, everyone thinks they can kick, but when you get to that situation [very slow pace] the chances of people going down are increased incredibly.”