Advertisement

George Mason Patriots tip off season at home against the North Carolina Central Eagles

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

North Carolina Central Eagles at George Mason Patriots

Fairfax, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason opens the season at home against North Carolina Central.

George Mason went 14-3 at home a season ago while going 20-12 overall. The Patriots averaged 71.0 points per game last season, 14.8 from the free-throw line and 20.4 from deep.

North Carolina Central went 6-9 on the road and 18-13 overall last season. The Eagles averaged 76.6 points per game while shooting 45.4% from the field and 34.2% from 3-point distance last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press