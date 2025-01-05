Gent considering bringing New York Red Bulls striker back to the Pro League

Het Nieuwsblad are reporting that one of the striker’s Gent are considering bringing in in January is New York Red Bulls’ forward Dante Vanzeir. The 26-year-old is said to be open to the move, despite being under contract until 2026. While talks have not fully taken place yet, the MLS side are also said to be willing to talk about selling the striker who joined in 2023.

Vanzeir, who started his career with Genk, moved to Union St Gilloise in the summer of 2020. He was a major factor in their return to the top flight and then their challenge for the Pro League title. In 91 games for the side he scored an impressive 48 goals. He then moved to the MLS in the winter window of the 2022/2023 season. He has struggled to replicate the incredible form he showed during the past few seasons with Union. In 24 games during his first season in the MLS he only scored five goals. He improved in 2024 with six goals and 10 assists in 39 games.

Gent are hoping to sign a striker after an injury to Max Dean means the former MK Dons striker is out for a few months.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson