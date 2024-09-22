Geno Smith to DK Metcalf sparks Seahawks’ fast start, defense dominates Miami in 24-3 win

The first words Mike Maconald put on the board this week in his first Seahawks team meeting of Miami game week were a simple demand.

Start fast.

They listened. And then they did.

Geno Smith’s 71-yard touchdown pass to left-alone (again) DK Metcalf ended a 17-point first quarter against the weakened Miami Dolphins. It was their highest-scoring quarter since week eight of last season.

Macdonald’s defense then got six sacks, two by Derick Hall, and three turnovers on downs to offset more concerning play by the porous, penalized offensive line in the Seahawks’ sloppy, at-times ugly, 24-3 win Sunday at pleased Lumen Field.

Playing low-functioning offenses with rookie and fill-in quarterbacks to begin the season, the Seahawks are 3-0 for the eighth time in their 48-year history. It’s their first 3-0 start since 2020. They will stay in first place in the NFC West entering their next game on a Monday night at Detroit.

Until they play Sept. 30 at the Lions, finalists in the NFC last season, the Seahawks won’t know how good they are.

Their defense was way good enough to offset two interception by Smith (26 of 34 passing for 289 yards) and beat wounded, inert Miami.

Zach Charbonnet started for injured Kenneth Walker for the seond consecutive game and rushed for 91 yards on 18 carries. Forty-two of those yards came on Seattle’s 98-yard drive to Charbonnet’s 10-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

The Seahawks raced to 17-3 lead after one quarter. On his home field, with the opponent starting a backup quarterback lawn-darting throws into the turf, this was why the Seahawks hired Macdonald away from being a defensive guru for the Baltimore Ravens last winter. To put away games like this.

He — and they — did.

Miami had two turnovers on downs. It failed on its first nine third downs. It had 64 total yards until some garbage gains in the final plays of the first half, when Macdonald had Seattle in deep prevent defense.

Seahawks linebackers Tyrel Dodson and Dre’Mont Jones knocked fill-in quarterback Skylar Thompson out of the game. Third-stringer Tim Boyle finished at QB for Miami. He missed on four of his first eight throws.

With Dolphins lead rusher Raheem Mostert out injured, Seattle held D’Von Achane to 30 yards in 11 carries.

Miami’s only remote chances of scoring came off two interceptions by Smith, caused by Seattle’s offensive line allowing Smith to get swarmed.

Exit Skylar Thompson

Dodson slammed into Thompson and sacked the fill-in quarterback early in the third quarter. Thompson appeared to be hurting from that. He began Miami’s next offensive series. On the second play, as he threw incomplete, Seahawks outside linebacker Dre’Mont Jones pushed him to the turf. Thompson stayed down, on his back, for multiple minutes. He was ruled out with a chest injury.

Practice-squad third-stringer Tim Boyle entered with 9 1/2 minutes left in the third quarter. The game should have been over.

Macdonald and Seattle’s defense made sure it was.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel went for the first down on a fourth and 3 with Boyle on his third play. Cornerback Riq Woolen batted away Boyle’s short pass to Braxton Barrios for a Seahawks turnover on downs.

After watching the Seahawks’ offense stall from the midpoint of the second quarter until late in the third, play caller Ryan Grubb had Smith run the unit in no-huddle mode. It sparked rhythm and production. Smith completed five consecutive passes to get Seattle into Miami’s end of the field. Then the line collapsed again, forcing Smith into a penalty for intentional grounding.

That was the 19th accepted penalty of a game that was yet into the fourth quarter.

On third and 21, Smith tried to throw to Tyler Lockett to get back into range for a long field goal. Miami defensive lineman Calais Campbell batted the pass tackle Zach Sieler intercepted at midfield.

Seattle Pro Bowl safety Julian Love arrived early hitting Miami fullback Alec Ingold early before a pass arrived. The interference penalty gave the Dolphins a first down at the Seahawks 38.

DK Metcalf ignored. Again.

For the second consecutive Seahawks game, a defensive secondary let Seattle’s hulking Metcalf run free down the field while distracted by shorter pass routes.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey stayed short on underneath routes as safety Jevon Holland had Metcalf sprint right past him down the right slot. Smith pass onto Metcalf’s hands sent the 6-foot-4 wide receiver off to a 71-yard touchdown on the final play of Seattle’s 17-point first quarter.

Game (essentially) over.

Mike Macdonald’s defense

The Seahawks held Miami to 64 yards on the first 24 plays. The Dolphins wouldn’t have had even their three points into the third quarter if not for left guard Laken Tomlinson getting beaten, Geno Smith getting hit as he threw and an interception tipped off the hand of running back Zach Charbonnet to Miami’s Kader Kohou at Seattle’s 6-yard line.

Seahawks offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb was greedy with that play call. Up 10-0 with a third and 15 backed up to Seattle’s own 5, a run and Michael Dickson punt to near midfield instead of that pass attempt likely would have kept Miami scoreless and the Seahawks with at least a 17-point lead well into the third quarter.

Macdonald’s defense did its job, again, after Smith’s interception. Rookie linebacker Tyrice Knight, starting at weakside linebacker for former Dolphin Jerome Baker, made a sure tackle in the open field on fullback Alec Ingold in the left flat on a swing pass. That forced the Dolphins to settle for a short field goal that trimmed Seattle’s lead to 10-3.

Third-year veteran backup Skylar Thompson made his fourth career start, for concussed Dolphins Pro Bowl quarterback Tua Tagovailoa — and struggled. Thompson completed seven of his first 13 passes for 56 yards and a couple lawn-dart passes into the turf.

Macdonald had noted during the week the Seahawks’ study of nine previous games Thompson played in the NFL entering Sunday he held the ball nearly a full second longer on average than Tagovailoa. Taglioviola was the quickest in the league throwing the ball last season, just over 2.3 seconds.

Thompson’s average of 3.04 seconds in nine career games would have been near the longest time holding the ball this season; Jalen Hurts of Philadelphia entered Sunday at 3.11 seconds to throw.

Thompson stayed in that form Sunday. And Macdonald’s Seahawks took advantage. Derock Hall had two sacks in the first half on longer pass plays. Tyrel Dodson got Seattle’s third sack of Thompson on a third and 2 to end Miami’s first possession after halftime.

Macdonald also gave new looks for the Lions next week, the 49ers in two weeks and Seattle’s future opponents to study. He had nickel defensive back Devon Witherspoon switching man coverage inside as a nickel back to outside, where outside cornerback Tre Brown had lined up. In prevent defense to end the first half, Macdonald dropped all 11 Seahawks in pass coverage.

Offensive line remains an issue

Right guard Anthony Bradford allowed a sack that ruined Seattle’s first drive, into Miami territory. It forced Jason Myers into a 56-yard field goal. He made it, on a line drive. Bradford ruined a second drive in the opening half with a holding penalty. That was his fifth penalty in two games plus 20 minutes.

Bradford’s sixth flag in three games came on a false start midway through the third quarter. That ruined a fourth consecutive drive that ended with a Michael Dickson punt, with only one Seattle first down in that span from midway through the second quarter until late in the third.

Unlike the previous week in New England, rookie Christian Haynes did not alternate in for any drives playing for Bradford. Macdonald had said last week Haynes “probably” earned more playing time.

Center Connor Williams, playing his third Seahawks game since a torn ACL with Miami in December, was penalized for holding in the second quarter. Tomlinson got beaten on the Smith interception.

Miami veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell beat the interior of Seattle’s line for a sack of Smith to end the Seahawks’ opening possession of the second half.

That was the third sack of Smith in 22 drop backs to pass.

Leonard Williams, Byron Murphy injured

The inside of Seattle’s defensive line lost two key players in the first half.

Leonard Williams left in the first quarter with a rib injury. He went into the locker room with a trainer. The $64 million defensive end re-signed this past offseason returned to the sidelines in the second quarter, standing with his helmet on behind defensive coaches.

#Seahawks key DL Leonard Williams walking to the locker room holding his midsection as offense moved to the Miami 29

⁦@thenewstribune⁩ pic.twitter.com/Ty4FnYOMGG — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 22, 2024

While Williams was out, rookie first-round pick Byron Murphy left the game in the second quarter with an injured hamstring. He also went into the locker room.

The team announced at halftime that Williams and Murphy would not return to the game.

That meant far more playing time for defensive linemen Mike Morris, plus some more three-safety defenses with K’Von Wallace and some Coby Bryant minus a defensive linemen, for most of Sunday.