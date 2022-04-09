  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Gennadiy Golovkin, 40, looks every bit his age in 9th-round finish of Ryota Murata

Kevin Iole
·Combat columnist
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Gennady Golovkin
    Gennady Golovkin
    Kazakhstani boxer

The result was what virtually everyone with a clue imagined it would be: Gennadiy Golovkin broke down Ryota Murata, pummeled him with crushing hooks and finished him when Murata’s corner threw in the towel in a one-sided ninth round of their bout for the IBF and WBA middleweight titles Saturday in Saitama, Japan.

It was how Golovkin got to that result that was unexpected and deserving of a closer look.

Murata simply isn’t an elite middleweight and despite his youth, had few advantages against the 40-year-old Golovkin.

Yet, Murata was giving as good as he got for much of the fight until he wore down from the constant and powerful Golovkin attack.

Murata had great success early in the fight, going to the middle of the ring and trading, a strategy few have even dared to try against Golovkin. He was whipping fast, hard body shots that made Golovkin wince several times.

Golovkin looked every one of his 40 years at stages in the early part of the fight.

But the thing that makes Golovkin who he is, the crushing punching power, bailed him out of what could have been an embarrassing and disastrous defeat.

He blasted Murata with a right to the side of the head in the fifth, which sent Murata’s mouthpiece flying. It was also symbolic of the beginning of the end for Murata, whose ability to take the punches and fire back began to dwindle at that point.

Golovkin is a masterful offensive fighter who not only exerts continuous pressure, but who possesses all of the punches and knows how to put them together. That’s never been an issue and it wasn’t an issue on Saturday.

Once he got his distance correct, he muted much of Murata’s offense and from that point forward, it was a question of how long Murata would be able to withstand the punishment.

It was Golovkin’s 42nd win and his 37th knockout in 44 professional fights, and it likely was enough to arrange a September bout against Canelo Alvarez. Alvarez has a draw and a win in their two fights and has since ascended to the top of the boxing universe as not only the game’s biggest draw, but as its pound-for-pound best fighter.

Could this version of GGG defeat Canelo?

Thinking of Alvarez is when Golovkin’s performance Saturday should be questioned: It simply wasn’t good enough against a guy of Alvarez’s caliber. Murata was a world champion only because of the proliferation of belts that sanctioning bodies give out and not because he was anywhere near the best middleweight in the world.

Yet, he gave Golovkin scary moments, particularly early, with his body work.

Golovkin has a notoriously tough chin, but punches to the body are another matter entirely. Sergiy Derevyanchenko did surprisingly well against Golovkin in a 2019 bout in New York by attacking Golovkin to the body. Murata’s successes Saturday were the same way.

Alvarez is a vicious body puncher and it’s not hard to imagine the fight would have been vastly different Saturday had it been Alvarez, not Murata, landing those body blows.

Golovkin is one of the marquee fighters of his era, and a serious case could be made that he deserved to win both of his fights with Alvarez. The first fight was scored a split draw, with one of the judges seeing it for Golovkin, one for Alvarez and the other a draw. But the score for Alvarez was a laughably inept 10-2 which nobody else on the planet saw. The judge who had it even gave the seventh round, by far Golovkin’s best, to Alvarez.

Gennadiy Golovkin of Kazakhstan hits Ryota Murata of Japan during their WBA/IBF middleweight unification boxing title match in Saitama, near Tokyo, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)
Gennadiy Golovkin of Kazakhstan hits Ryota Murata of Japan during their WBA/IBF middleweight unification boxing title match in Saitama, near Tokyo, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)

Alvarez was far better in the second fight and the result honestly was a coin flip. If it had been scored for Golovkin, no one with a sense of fairness should have batted an eye. There was a solid case for either man winning.

But that was four years ago and the question Golovkin needs to answer is if he can summon a version of that fighter again despite fighting a collection of mostly B-level opponents for the last four years. He won’t win, period, against Alvarez with what he had Saturday against Murata.

It’s certainly not inconceivable that Golovkin could raise his game in four months. He’s in magnificent condition but Saturday’s fight was his first in 16 months since a Dec. 18, 2020, mauling of overmatched mandatory challenger Kamil Szeremeta.

It takes time to get the feel back when you’ve been away from the ring so long.

The fight has been talked about so much because, even at 40, Golovkin is still great and is one of the few potential Alvarez opponents with the capability of beating him.

But can he at 40 take the pace at which Alvarez goes? Can he endure Alvarez’s withering body attack? Can he deal with the size, as Alvarez has moved up and is now a solid 168-pounder who can fight effectively at 175?

The unknowns are plenty, but the truths about Golovkin are undeniable: He’s a brilliant offensive fighter who hits with a crushing force. When he finds his rhythm in a fight, as he did in the fifth against Murata, it’s like he’s fighting downhill.

That’s why a fight with Alvarez holds so much intrigue. They have gone 24 exciting but largely inconclusive rounds, and another 12 holds much potential.

Golovkin is now 40 and looked like it, but he’s such a superior athlete it was enough on Saturday.

Whether that will be enough in September, though, is another story entirely.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Watching Auston Matthews is a privilege regardless of what happens in playoffs

    Auston Matthews has 47 goals in his last 47 games, and is a lock to break the Leafs' single-season scoring record. The team will ultimately be judged by how they perform in the playoffs but Matthews is giving Toronto fans a generational experience with his record-breaking feats.&nbsp;

  • London Ont. sports scholar calls for end to abuse in 'toxic culture' of gymnastics

    A Western University sports scholar says an athlete-focused approach is key to ending a toxic culture in gymnastics. On Monday, more than 70 gymnasts contributed their stories to an open letter addressed to Sport Canada. In the letter, they ask for an independent investigation into abusive practices within Canadian gymnastics that include mistreatment and discrimination. "It's about gymnastics and the fact that there is this sort of toxic culture to the sport that creates these power imbalance b

  • Meyer, Danfort lift Columbus past Flyers 4-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ohio native Carson Meyer of the Columbus Blue Jackets is bringing the puck from his first NHL goal back home. “(I'll) probably put it in my dad’s man cave in the basement," Meyer said. ”I owe it to him to give him that puck. It can go right next to his Cincinnati Bengals towel." Meyer can only hope the puck is the first of many that might fill a shelf of memorabilia. Meyer got his first NHL goal and assist, Justin Danforth scored the go-ahead goal late in the third period and

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri

  • Family of Mike Bossy says Islanders great 'resting peacefully' at home, continues cancer battle

    The family of Hall of Fame member and New York Islanders great Mike Bossy says he is resting peacefully at home while continuing his battle with lung cancer, according to Quebec-based sports channel TVA Sports on Monday. The news comes contrary to a report by The Hockey News saying Bossy, 65, had entered palliative care. CBC Sports has not independently confirmed either report. Bossy, an eight-time all-star, announced last October he had been diagnosed with the disease. The illness forced him to

  • Will Pascal Siakam or Jimmy Butler make an All-NBA team?

    Pascal Siakam and Jimmy Butler have both had exceptional seasons and it's quite possible only one of them will make an All-NBA team. Imman and Giancarlo Navas analyze who has the better case. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Avalanche first in NHL to 50 wins, make 5th straight playoff

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche clinched a playoff spot with the help of two goals from Nathan MacKinnon in a 6-4 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night. It’s the fifth straight playoff berth for the Avs, who also became the first NHL team to 50 wins this season and have ripped off nine wins in 11 games. MacKinnon scored his 23rd and 24th of the season, while J.T. Compher got his his 14th of the year. Darren Helm, Josh Manson and Artturi Lehkonen also scored. Darcy Kuemper

  • Tennis player slaps opponent at the net after losing match

    The bizarre moment happened during a junior tennis match.

  • Carlson, Ovechkin power Capitals past Lightning 4-3

    WASHINGTON (AP) — John Carlson scored twice and added two assists for a four-point game, Alex Ovechkin reached 1,400 career points with his 43rd goal of the season and the Washington Capitals beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Wednesday night to snap their skid at two. Martin Fehervary also scored for Washington, which sent the Lightning to a third consecutive loss. Ilya Samsonov made 25 saves in his first home start since allowing three goals on 10 shots and getting the hook after the first in

  • Blue Jays' success rides on rising above the pressures 'contender status' brings

    The Blue Jays put the league on notice last year, which means there will be a lot more noise this time around.

  • Shesterkin stops 30 as Rangers again beat Penguins 3-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Frank Vatrano and Artemi Panarin scored in the second period, Igor Shesterkin stopped 30 shots for his fourth shutout of the season and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-0 Thursday night. Dryden Hunt added an empty-net goal in the final minute and Mika Zibanejad had two assists for New York, which is 6-1-1 in its last eight games — including three victories against Pittsburgh. With Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby a late scratch with a non-COVID illness, the Pen

  • Lindholm scores twice, Flames beat Sharks 4-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored twice, Matthew Tkachuk added a goal and two assists, and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Thursday night. Trevor Lewis also scored for Calgary, which won its third straight game. Dan Vladar made 31 saves to earn his 10th win. Nick Bonino and Logan Couture scored for San Jose, which lost its fifth in a row. James Reimer made 32 saves before leaving with an injury in the third period following a collision with Couture in the crease. H

  • Pierre Engvall and Ilya Mikheyev surprising MIP candidates

    A year ago, Pierre Engvall and Ilya Mikheyev were frustrating to watch for Maple Leafs fans but they have both improved significantly this season to the point were they're consistent performers in the lineup and candidates for Toronto's most improved player.&nbsp;

  • Horvat, Chiasson score 2 apiece as Canucks beat Coyotes 5-1

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Bo Horvat and Alex Chiasson each had two goals and an assist and the Vancouver Canucks continued a late playoff push with a 5-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. Elias Pettersson had a goal and two assists for the Canucks, who have won two straight and earned five points in their last three games. The Canucks have 78 points, six behind Dallas for the second wild card in the Western Conference with 10 games to play. Las Vegas has 82 points. The Stars have

  • Two-time Cup champion Lightning facing rare bit of adversity

    Steven Stamkos notices a different feeling around the Tampa Bay Lightning. For a team accustomed to winning — not only the Stanley Cup the past two years but in the regular season at a high level — it has been a challenging few weeks. The back-to-back defending champions have lost nine of their last 15 games, with three separate three-game skids handing them the kind of adversity they have not experienced in quite some time. “It feels like every mistake right now is kind of ending up in the back

  • 'It's playoff time to me': Pascal Siakam after win vs. 76ers

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses not letting foul calls impact how he plays, his friendship with Joel Embiid, how he celebrated his birthday and why he's entered playoff mode. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors content.

  • Gary Trent Jr. on why he wanted to play: Every game is ‘meaningful’

    With a playoff spot locked up and a weaker opponent on deck, Raptors veterans had the option to take Friday night off — but most decided to play. Gary Trent Jr. breaks down his decision to skip a rest day in favor of taking the floor with his teammates. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • NHL playoff race a tale of two conferences in 2021-22

    Playoff races coming down to the final days and hours of an NHL season have largely been the norm in the league's salary cap era. There's usually edge-of-your-seat moments as the schedule churns towards Game 82 and a handful of teams on the playoff bubble desperately claw for every last point in pursuit of one of the final spots. It looks like that will once again be the case in the Western Conference. But the other side of the post-season bracket? That's been settled for quite some time. The Ea

  • Who is Jadon Sancho?

    Jadon Sancho is one of the most exciting players in the Premier League. Why?

  • Avalanche beat Penguins for win No. 50, clinch playoff spot

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche clinched a playoff spot with the help of two goals from Nathan MacKinnon in a 6-4 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night. It's the fifth straight playoff berth for the Avs, who also became the first NHL team to 50 wins this season and have ripped off nine wins in 11 games. MacKinnon scored his 23rd and 24th of the season, while J.T. Compher got his his 14th of the year. Darren Helm, Josh Manson and Artturi Lehkonen also scored. Darcy Kuemper