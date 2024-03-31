“Gen V” and “The Boys” Cast Members Pay Tribute to Chance Perdomo After His Death at Age 27

The 27-year-old actor, who appeared in 'Gen V' as Andre Anderson, died in a motorcycle accident on Saturday

Chance Perdomo is being remembered by his costars and friends after his death.

Tributes are pouring in for the late actor — who tragically died at the age of 27 on Saturday — from the cast of The Boys and its spinoff series Gen V, in which Perdomo starred.

Patrick Schwarzenegger, who starred opposite Perdomo as student Luke Riordan in Gen V, wrote on X (formerly Twitter) of his costar, "This hurts. A lot. What a young talented actor, and a great friend - gone way too soon. Was a pleasure to work with him in 'Gen V.' RIP Chance ❤️ ❤️ ❤️.”

The 30-year-old actor later reposted a photo of him in character hugging Perdomo, who portrayed student Andre Anderson on the show, as he wrote in response, “Damn that just made me tear up.”

Gen V actor Robert Bazzocchi, who portrayed student Liam, honored his late costar in a comment on the statement shared by Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television on Instagram, writing “Wow. The first thing I said to him at the pilot table read was that he was one of my favorite actors on Sabrina.”

“He’s a standout. So much talent and a warm soul,” he continued. “My heart goes out to his family and loved ones, may he rest in peace.”

Perdomo died as a result of a motorcycle accident on Saturday, a rep for Perdomo told PEOPLE in a statement. No other people were injured in the accident.



Perdomo appeared as Andre Anderson in the Amazon Prime superhero television series and spin-off of The Boys, Gen V, which debuted its first season last September. Following his death, Deadline first reported that the upcoming second season has delayed filming.

On Saturday, The Boys stars also paid tribute to the late actor following his death.

Antony Starr, who portrays Homelander in the series, described Perdomo’s death as “So goddam tragic," on his Instagram Story,

Jessie T. Usher, who plays Reggie Franklin, also shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, writing, “🕊️🙏🏾 Tragic news. Rest in peace Chance. Thank you for giving us ‘Andre.’ ”

Fellow The Boys cast members Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty and Karen Fukuhara each reposted the Instagram statement on Perdomo’s death and the photo of him shared by Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television on their own Instagram Story in tribute to the late actor.

Co-CEO of Netflix, Ted Sarandos, shared a tribute to the actor on Instagram, honoring his work on The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

“Chance was a gifted young actor lost too early. He was so great to work with on The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Everyone at Netflix is sending love and strength to Chance’s entire family and his big family of friends.”

As well as his roles in Gen V and Sabrina, Perdomo — who was born in Los Angeles but raised in Southampton, England, according to Deadline — was also known for playing Landon Gibson in the After movie franchise.



Perdomo’s family and representatives said of his passing in a statement to PEOPLE on Saturday, “His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest.”

"We ask to please respect the family's wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother,” the statement concluded.







