GE2020: Voting to proceed at 10 overseas polling stations, says ELD

Elections Department Singapore (Yahoo News Singapore file photo)

SINGAPORE — Voting will proceed at the 10 overseas polling stations for the General Election on 10 July, after the Returning Officer consulted with the foreign affairs and health ministries on the COVID-19 situation at the locations.

According to a media release by the Elections Department (ELD) on Monday (29 June), the 10 overseas polling stations are located in: Beijing, Canberra, Dubai, Hong Kong, London, New York, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo and Washington.

ELD said that the polling stations are still subject to the approval of the overseas authorities and the prevailing COVID-19 situation in those cities. It is working with the overseas polling stations to implement the necessary safety measures to ensure that voting is safe for our overseas voters and election officials.

Details on the voting procedures will be sent to registered overseas voters after Nomination Day on Tuesday.

Arrangements for those serving SHNs

Meanwhile, ELD will be making arrangements for returning Singaporeans who are serving Stay-Home Notices (SHNs) either at dedicated facilities or at their places of residence during Polling Day on 10 July.

For those serving their SHN at dedicated facilities such as local hotels, ELD will ensure that they can vote at those facilities away from other voters, as provided under the Parliamentary Elections (COVID-19 Special Arrangements) Act 2020.

As for those serving SHN at home, ELD will also make arrangements so that they can vote while minimising exposure to other voters, candidates and election officials.

It will share further voting arrangement details after Nomination Day.

