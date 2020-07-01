GE2020: Party political broadcasts to air on 2 and 9 July at 8pm

People walking past a People's Action Party poster in Singapore. (PHOTO: Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — The Infocomm Media Development Authority announced on Wednesday (1 July) the allocated airtime on free-to-air radio and television for party political broadcasts (PPBs) and constituency political broadcasts (CPBs) during the campaigning period.

There will be two time slots for party political broadcasts that will air across 19 TV and radio channels:

2 July (Thursday) from 8pm,

9 July (Thursday) from 8pm.

The amount of airtime allocated is determined by the number of candidates fielded by the party.

The order of the PPBs is meanwhile determined by the number of candidates fielded, with the broadcast of the party fielding the least number of candidates aired first, and that fielding the largest number of candidates aired last.

The time allocation is as below:

Reform Party: 2.5 minutes

National Solidarity Party: 3 minutes

Peoples Voice: 3 minutes

Singapore Democratic Party: 3 minutes

Workers’ Party: 4.5 minutes

Progress Singapore Party: 5 minutes

People’s Action Party 14 minutes

Independents and political parties fielding fewer than six candidates under the same recognised party symbol – People's Power Party, Singapore Democratic Alliance, Singapore People's Party and Red Dot United – are not eligible for the PPBs.

Constituency political broadcasts for this GE

Constituency political broadcasts (CPBs) are special, one-off arrangements for this election, in view of the COVID-19 situation. They are meant to give political parties and candidates more airtime to put their messages out to voters.

They will air on Mediacorp’s Channel 5 from 3 to 8 July, from 7pm.

Those contesting single-member constituencies will have three minutes each. Group representative constituencies will have 12 minutes for four-member GRCs and 15 minutes for five-member GRCs, regardless of how many candidates speak.

The order of the CPBs is based on the alphabetical ordering of the constituency. The broadcast for each constituency will begin with the incumbent, followed by other contesting parties or candidates.

