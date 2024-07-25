GdS: Pavlovic, Thiaw, Lucumi, Igor – Milan’s defence could undergo big changes

AC Milan could be lining up with a very different-looking defence when the new season is in its early stages, with a number of players linked and some potential departures too.

As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, defenders like Strahinja Pavlovic, Jhon Lucumi and Igor are all being linked with moves to the Rossoneri, with Pavlovic currently looking like the player Milan are most likely to sign.

The Red Bull Salzburg defender is thought to be ready for the next challenge in his career and Milan have been in talks with the Austrian club to complete a deal.

There could be more arrivals, though, if Milan do end up selling Malick Thiaw to Newcastle this summer. The German defender could soon be subject to a €40m bid from the Premier League side and that would spark Milan into more action.

Bologna’s Jhon Lucumi is a very credible option to replace Thiaw, as is Brighton’s Brazilian defender Igor.

Lucumi may be tough to sign given Riccardo Calafiori is heading to Arsenal and Bologna are seeking a replacement for him already. He would cost somewhere around €25m, achievable if Thaiw leaves for €40m.

Igor could be slightly cheaper as he is not viewed as central to Brighton’s plans now that Roberto De Zerbi has left.