GdS: Milan player ratings for Juventus draw – few impress in snooze fest

The Scudetto dreams faded even further on Saturday night as AC Milan were held to a 0-0 draw by Juventus at San Siro.

In his pre-match press conference, Paulo Fonseca had stated that the game was important, but not decisive, and this showed in the first half of the game. That mirrored the performance in many ways, as Milan tried to push without ever really threatening Di Gregorio.

Milan could end up 10 points off top today if Napoli were to beat Roma, while they remain six behind yesterday’s opponents and nine back from Inter.

La Gazzetta dello Sport’s ratings

In this morning’s edition of La Gazzetta they pass their judgement on the San Siro snooze fest. They begin by giving the team’s overall performance a 5 out of 10, which is the same score that Paulo Fonseca’s management got.

The best player on the field for Milan was Youssouf Fofana as he received a 6.5, while Emerson Royal struggled with Cambiaso and Yildiz, getting the lowest mark with a 4.5.

There are a number of players who were given a passing grade of 6: Mike Maignan, Matteo Gabbia, Malick Thiaw and Christian Pulisic off the bench.

Tijjani Reijnders, Alvaro Morata and Rafael Leao were given a 5.5, then Theo Hernandez, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Yunus Musah got half a mark less.