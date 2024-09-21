GdS: Inter without tifo, Milan without protests – the strange derby for the Curvas

Before the derby between Inter and AC Milan there is always a lot of attention on the Curva Nord and the Curva Sud, given the incredible spectacles they have provided in the past in terms of displays.

As La Gazzetta dello Sport report, it will be a derby without choreography, at least for the Inter side. The decision linked to the shock after the events in Cernusco on September 4; the murder of Antonio Bellocco at the hands of the now ex-Inter ultra leader Andrea Beretta.

It was the latter, after confessing to the crime, who spoke of disagreements and resentments born from the management of some business related to the Curva. Now that a new board has been installed, led by another historic ultra, Renato Bosetti, the decision has been made to accompany the derby only with black and blue flags that will wave before the start.

Furthermore, given the upcoming home Champions League match considered high risk, the prefect of Milan – Claudio Sgaraglia – has installed a ban on the sale of tickets to residents of Serbia for all sectors of the stadium and the non-transferability of tickets, in addition to the sale for all sectors of the stadium only to holders of the Inter loyalty card.

More Stories / The Match

GdS: Inter without tifo, Milan without protests – the strange derby for the Curvas

21 September 2024, 12:20

Cafu backs Milan to fight for the Scudetto and highlights two key men in the derby

21 September 2024, 12:00

CM: ‘Now or never’ – why Theo Hernandez and Leao need big performances vs. Inter

21 September 2024, 11:20

On the other side, there are no protests or disputes planned from Milan despite the slow start to the season, but instead they will show full support to push the team. The Rossoneri part of the stadium will be felt and seen, with the fans preparing a tifo.

The idea is to encourage the team and forget the previous disappointments, but the team itself needs to fuel the passion and enthusiasm with a performance worthy of the occasion and the fans. In the event of a negative result, the Rossoneri supporters will quickly change their attitude, like against Liverpool.