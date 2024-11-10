Gaston Bolanos boosted confidence with UFC Fight Night 247 win: 'I showed that I belong'

.

LAS VEGAS – Gaston Bolanos took a big weight off his shoulders with his latest victory inside the octagon.

The Peruvian fighter picked up a unanimous decision win over Cortavious Romious (9-3 MMA, 0-1 UFC) at Saturday's UFC Fight Night 247, bouncing back from his TKO defeat to Marcus McGhee earlier this year.

Entering Saturday's event off a defeat and 1-1 in the octagon, Bolanos (8-4 MMA, 2-1 UFC) thought he needed to prove fans his place is among the best fighters today.

"I think I showed that I belong," Bolanos told reporters at the UFC Fight Night 247 post-fight press conference. "I think that I showed I'm a UFC fighter. I feel like so many people have been doubting me. I think that I was able to show that with a quality opponent. Not anybody just wins a contract from Dana White, so I knew it was a tough fight. I'm happy about that. I didn't get the finish that I wanted. I think I was very close."

As far as what's next, Bolanos would like to amp up his activity level. He's only fought twice since debuting for the UFC in April 2023, and would like that to change come next year.

"I hope early 2025, that's something realistic," Bolanos said regarding a return. "I'm definitely a fighter that likes to stay active. Hopefully the first three months of 2025, we'll get something going. I would like to fight at least three times next year. I want to show that 'Dream Killer' is here to stay. I'm a quality fighter for this organization, and this division."

