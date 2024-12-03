Gary Lineker names Chelsea ace who is “gradually improving” and getting “more confident”

Gary Lineker names Chelsea ace who is “gradually improving” and getting “more confident”

Gary Lineker has praised Nicolas Jackson and believes he looks more confident and has really improved this season.

The Blues continued their good start to the season with a 3-0 win against Aston Villa on Sunday, which moved them back into the top three of the Premier League.

Jackson along with Enzo Fernandez scored for the second week running, whilst Cole Palmer was back on the scoresheet after going three games without a goal contribution.

Lineker on Jackson improvement

Chelsea didn’t sign a striker in the summer despite pursuing Victor Osimhen for the majority of the window, but Jackson has shown he’s capable of being the main man.

The 23-year-old has made a brilliant start to the season and is Chelsea’s joint highest scorer in the league with eight goals alongside Palmer.

Jackson has shown real signs of of improvement under Enzo Maresca, especially with his finishing, with well taken goals against West Ham and Liverpool examples of that.

Jackson has started every Premier League game this season. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

The Senegal international is a key player for Maresca and he’s started every league game this season, keeping the more established Christopher Nkunku out of the side.

Darren Bent believes the striker is perfect for how Chelsea want to play, and Jackson remains on course to score 20 league goals if he stays fit for the majority of the campaign.

The Senegalese has rightly been receiving plaudits and Alan Shearer believes he will score plenty more goals this campaign.

Lineker has been impressed by Jackson and highlighted the fact he looks a lot more confident as a player and is getting better,

“Nicolas Jackson as well, another goal,” he told The Rest Is Football.

“I know he could probably have had one or two more, but he gets in positions. He likes to get in behind, eight goals in the Premier League this season.

More Stories / Latest News

Gary Lineker names Chelsea ace who is “gradually improving” and getting “more confident”

3rd Dec 2024, 08:30am

Chelsea interested in signing player who has established himself as one of best in Europe

3rd Dec 2024, 07:30am

Pundit says Chelsea have too many “moments of vulnerabilities” to be in title talk right now

3rd Dec 2024, 07:00am

“I think we all saw something in him, didn’t we? And he’s definitely gradually improving, getting better, more confident, another important goal for him.”

Jackson will have the chance to add to his goal tally against Southampton on Wednesday night, although he’s just one booking away from missing the Tottenham game so will need to be really careful.