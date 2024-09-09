Gary Lineker: Lee Carsley anthem row is ‘bonkers’ – even I didn’t feel comfortable singing it

Gary Lineker has played down the significance of Lee Carlsey not singing the national anthem

Gary Lineker has branded the row over Lee Carsley’s refusal to sing the national anthem “bonkers” and “weird”, revealing he “didn’t feel comfortable” singing it himself.

Match of the Day host Lineker accused those criticising England’s interim manager for remaining silent during the God Save The King of liking to “stir things up”.

Carsley confirmed before the country’s 2-0 Nations League win against Republic of Ireland on Saturday he would not sing the anthem, stating he had never done so while Under-21 manager.

The former midfielder said that had also been the case when he played for the Republic of Ireland.

“Crikey, they do like to stir things up, don’t they?” ex-England captain Lineker said on his The Rest Is Football podcast.

“I find it bonkers. I remember some players didn’t sing because they’re too shy. I used to kind of sing a bit but not too loud because my voice is terrible.

“I always felt a little bit self-conscious singing on a football pitch, didn’t feel comfortable with it.

“I don’t know. I just think it’s a bit weird.”

Shearer: You are not judged on whether you sing the anthem or not

Co-host Alan Shearer appeared to agree, adding: “You’re going to be judged on bloody football results. It’s not whether you sing the national anthem or not.”

Lineker praises Carsley on tactics and selection

Lineker also said England’s performance on Saturday had vindicated his scathing criticism of their displays at this summer’s European Championship and that the team selection and tactics had justified his attacks on how Gareth Southgate had set up in Germany.

The 63-year-old caused a storm at Euros 2024 by branding Southgate’s side’s performance “s---” after their dismal 1-1 draw with Denmark and suggesting the manager had been “tactically inept”.

Claiming Carsley had adopted exactly the approach he had been calling for, Lineker said: “Everyone wanted Anthony Gordon kind of to play on the left, didn’t they? Because we all saw that there was a weakness and an unbalanced side. And also that he could run behind players.

“Because we all know Kane likes to go short, so you’ve got to have a threat behind. So he [Carsley] did that. The other thing was he [Southgate] left Jack Grealish out the squad, which a lot of people were bemused by, and he’s come in and performed really well. And obviously, he [Southgate] never really trusted Trent Alexander-Arnold.

“So in the first game, Carsley’s come up with all these things. And a lot of us are going, ‘Well, you see, we told you’.”

Shearer and co-host Micah Richards also pointed out Gordon and Kane had both been publicly critical of England’s Euros displays in the build-up to the Ireland game, despite the latter having accused Lineker and co of ramping up their own attacks on the team “for their own gain”.