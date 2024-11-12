Gary Lineker leaves Match of the Day LIVE: BBC to confirm exit amid speculation over next host

Gary Lineker will step down as the host of the BBC’s iconic Premier League highlights show Match of the Day after 25 years at the helm, with the corporation set to officially confirm his exit today.

The former Tottenham, Everton, Leicester and Barcelona striker – who also won 80 England caps – has been the leading face on the highlights show since 1999 but will walk away at the end of the season and then depart the BBC completely following the 2026 World Cup.

Lineker has often courted controversy, with his declared annual salary of £1.3m making him the BBC’s highest-paid presenter, and he was briefly suspended in 2023 after airing political views critical of the Conservative government on social media. Although he is a freelancer, the comments were still deemed a breach of BBC impartiality although he was soon restored to his role.

Speculation is now hotting up as to who will replace the 63-year-old in the MOTD chair with the likes of Alex Scott, Mark Chapman and Gabby Logan all thought to be in the running.

09:02 , Luke Baker

When Des Lynam hung up his moustache and walked away from the Match of the Day presenting gig in 1999, BBC bosses were faced with a conundrum. Lynam was popular with viewers and a sporting polymath but had jumped ship for ITV after they doubled his pay. Who could fill his boots on such a shoestring budget?

The answer was Gary Lineker. Described by the BBC, at the time, as having a “relaxed style”, Lineker was already familiar to viewers thanks not only to a stellar on-pitch career, but various presenting jobs across the corporation. He had appeared on Radio 5 Live and Grandstand, as well as a stint as a captain on They Think It’s All Over, a comedy panel show.

And as the lights came up on the 1999/2000 Premier League season, he found himself in one of biggest jobs in football media, presiding over the flagship highlights package of a season that featured 23 goals from his future sofa-mate, Alan Shearer. It was the start of a glittering 25-year tenure in the role – which will conclude next May after the BBC allegedly opted not to renew his contract – that would turn him from a predatory striker to one of the nation’s top broadcasters, and then into a powerful, and often controversial, media mogul.

Nick Hilton looks back on the highs and lows of a divisive figure:

08:50 , Luke Baker

With Gary Lineker set to leave his role as Match of the Day presenter at the end of the season, the BBC will soon begin the hunt for his replacement.

The likes of Alex Scott, Gabby Logan and Mark Chapman are all thought to be in the frame to take the role.

Here we take a look at five candidates to replace Lineker:

08:43 , Luke Baker

Gary Lineker will leave Match of the Day at the end of the season, it is widely reported, with a full exit from the BBC set for after the 2026 World Cup around 20 months from now.

The former Tottenham, Everton, Leicester and Barcelona striker has been the leading face on the highlights show since 1999.

While the BBC press office has not yet confirmed the situation, BBC News reported that the wider BBC organisation is expected to officially announce the news on Tuesday.

Lineker joked about his future recently on the programme amid speculation surrounding his contract discussions with the BBC over an extension, while acknowledging his other business interests would mean something needed to give eventually.

08:43 , Luke Baker

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Gary Lineker’s impending departure as Match of the Day host.

It emerged that Lineker would be leaving the role on Monday evenign and we’re expecting an official announcement from the BBC today.