Gary Lineker to leave Match of the Day at the end of this season – with BBC departure date set

Gary Lineker will leave Match of the Day at the end of the season, it is widely reported, with a full exit from the BBC set for after the 2026 World Cup around 20 months from now.

The former Tottenham, Everton, Leicester and Barcelona striker has been the leading face on the highlights show since 1999.

While the BBC press office has not yet confirmed the situation, BBC News reported that the wider BBC organisation is expected to officially announce the news on Tuesday.

Lineker joked about his future recently on the programme amid speculation surrounding his contract discussions with the BBC over an extension, while acknowledging his other business interests would mean something needed to give eventually.

The 63-year-old, who won 80 England caps during his playing days, was suspended for airing political views in 2023 before a clarification was made regarding the organisation’s social media policy. His declared salary of more than £1.3m per year has also been the subject of much discussion.

While Lineker claimed he was technically a freelancer at the time, the BBC argued its guidelines on appropriate comments and impartiality applied to him as he had a large platform, was associated with the organisation and had a responsibility to uphold that impartiality.

The broadcaster had tweeted a highly critical opinion of the government’s asylum policy, which he said was “immeasurably cruel”. He had also previously aired other negative views on the Conservatives.

In an interview with The Independent earlier this year, Lineker suggested he was keen to stay on beyond his current deal presenting Match of the Day, having taken over duties from Des Lynam a quarter of a century ago.

Lineker presents Match of the Day on 22 January 2000, six months after he took the reins from Des Lynam (BBC)

“Match of the Day is such an iconic show, 60 years is such a long time and I have presented it for 25 of those years,” he said.

“Podcast-wise, things have really exceeded our expectations but at the same time, I love being part of Match of the Day, I love working for the BBC, I know it has its issues and it has its troubles but I think it’s brilliant. I think sometimes we don’t shout about how good we are at the BBC and what we offer.”

Lineker previously stated he had received threats after sharing a post by the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel, which called for Israel to face a ban from international sporting events.

He memorably presented one episode in his underwear following Leicester City’s Premier League triumph, having lost a bet the previous campaign that they would fall away.

However, it appears his final weekend presenting the show will now come at the culmination of the 2024-25 season, with that date set for Sunday 25 May.

Former Liverpool and Tottenham midfielder Danny Murphy, who has served as a pundit on Match Of The Day, told talkSPORT: “I didn’t know. I knew the contract was up at the end of the season. So there’s been a lot of talk about it. I am a little bit surprised.

“Gary’s a friend of mine and he’s been phenomenal to me since the day I walked in the building. And a warm, charismatic, intelligent man who knows his football and has become part of everybody’s furniture, if you like, on a Saturday evening. And I’ll never forget how he treated me and how welcome he made me, how good he made me feel.

“He’s getting on a bit, just because he looks good for his age doesn’t mean he isn’t old. He’s getting tired in his old age, probably wants to just cook his Sunday roast.”