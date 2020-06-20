Garth Brooks Played a Brand New Song for Robin Roberts and the Lyrics are So Powerful

Photo credit: Ida Mae Astute - Getty Images

Garth Brooks joined Robin Roberts on Good Morning America on Thursday, June 11, to chat drive-in concerts and new music.

Garth told Robin he would send her a new song, and on Monday, June 15, she posted the clip to her Instagram for the world to hear.

Garth Brooks and Robin Roberts are longtime friends. On Thursday, June 11, the country singer joined the host on Good Morning America, where he offered to share a new song with her.

“Do you want new music yourself from me?” he asked her. To which she replied, “Any music from you, Garth, just makes my spirit soar.” With that, he promised to send her a song over the weekend and she could choose to keep it to herself or share it with her followers.

As promised, on Monday, June 15, Robin took to Instagram to share his new song, “We Belong To Each Other.”

Of course, the lyrics are all too fitting for the current times:

“Ain’t no wall can divide us / No matter how high. Ain’t no storm can untie us / For all it may try. We’re all leaves on the same tree / Under one sky. Don’t let nobody tell you otherwise. We belong to each other / We are sister and brother / Born to love one another."

Needless to say, Robin was a fan.

“My beloved momma always said ‘everybody’s got something’,” she captioned the post. “...whatever your something is that you’re facing I hope this brings you as much comfort as it has for me. My immense gratitude to engineer, Matt Allen, studio manager, Charles Green, the gentleman who mastered it, Eric Conn, everyone who had a part in this and the incomparable Garth Brooks for allowing me to share this gift.”

Garth will perform a special drive-in concert event for his fans on Saturday, June 27, and this won't be the first "virtual" concert he's performed in recent months. He and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, performed multiple virtual shows from their home studio in the early weeks of the coronavirus lockdown.

We can't wait for more new music from Garth!





