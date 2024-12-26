Garnacho starts, four big changes | Expected Man Utd line-up (3-4-2-1) vs Wolves

Manchester United will be aiming to return to winning ways when they face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Boxing Day.

The Red Devils have had a dismal first half of the season, and their performances have not drastically improved despite the change of manager.

Ruben Amorim has regularly rotated his starting XI to avoid potential injuries, and it will be the same story at Molineux.

Formation: 3-4-2-1

Predicted Man Utd line-up vs Wolves

Andre Onana has been United’s undisputed goalkeeper in the Premier League since his arrival from Inter Milan last year. He will hope to keep his seventh clean sheet of the season at Wolves.

There will be a couple of defensivechanges from the 3-0 loss to Bournemouth. Tyrell Malacia was disappointing at left wing-back, and he could drop to the bench.

Harry Maguire had a good outing, but he could get a breather, having recently returned from a calf injury.

Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt could be reinstated into the back three alongside Lisandro Martinez.

De Ligt missed the last two games due to illness but should be fit to face Vitor Pereira’s side.

Noussair Mazraoui conceded a costly penalty last weekend, but he has been by far United’s best defender this season.

The Moroccan should start in the right wing-back role, with Diogo Dalot on the opposite flank.

Manuel Ugarte’s early substitution at the weekend means he should be guaranteed to start as the holding midfielder.

Bruno Fernandes is likely to partner the Uruguayan as Amorim could manage Kobbie Mainoo’s workload.

Mainoo was out with a calf injury earlier this season, and the manager may not want to play him from the start again.

Amad Diallo is assured to start as one of the attacking midfielders behind the main striker.

Alejandro Garnacho was impressive in his cameo last weekend, with four chances created and one big chance missed.

The Argentine should accompany Diallo in the number 10 position.

Rasmus Hojlund is set to lead the attack ahead of Joshua Zirkzee, who was non-existent for 54 minutes against Bournemouth.

How Man Utd could line up vs Wolves