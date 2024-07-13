Gareth Southgate vindicated as England's unlikely lads have produced when needed most

To little more than half of this England squad, Sunday's Euro 2024 final will be an occasion like no other, the game of their lives that might come around again, well, who knows when?

For the rest, of course, they have lived it all before, just three years ago at Wembley — and we all know how that went.

That contrast is a product of the split dynamic in the group Gareth Southgate brought to these Euros, one that at one stage threatened to doom the campaign, but now appears England's strength, a bunch of eager, in-form unlikely lads having stepped up, mainly off the bench, to supplement the old guard and forge a path to Berlin.

Southgate did not leave the last World Cup in Qatar thinking his squad needed a major overhaul. His team had progressed, striking the best balance yet between solid base and free-scoring attack, and come close, closer probably than a quarter-final exit suggests.

Ollie Watkins celebrates his match-winning goal with Kobbie Mainoo (The FA via Getty Images)

Yet, when he named his final 26-man squad for this summer, exactly half of the Qatar group had been culled, a remarkable turnover in 18 months, and even more so, given it really took place in just half that time.

As recently as last October's qualifying win over Italy, which booked England's place at this tournament, the core remained unchanged and appeared to be tracking well. Eight of that night's matchday squad, though, would not make it to Germany, including five of the 14 who played.

By March's international break, when Southgate hoped friendlies against Belgium and Brazil would permit fine-tuning, it was clear there would have to be a late rethink.

Kalvin Phillips's loan move to West Ham had been a disaster; Jordan Henderson was back in Europe but not fit enough to play; Luke Shaw was injured; Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish struggling; and Harry Maguire would pull out of the camp after the first game.

England tournament came alive at Bellingham’s bicycle kick, and the supporting cast have contributed hugely since

Come decision time, the England manager was left with a choice of stick or twist, whether to gamble that the Southgate regulars would come good in the summer, or else put faith in the unknown, hoping a group of tournament rookies could take their club form to the international stage.

At times this tournament, it has felt he lurched too hastily one way, particularly during the group stage, when Southgate now admits he sensed fear at the weight of expectation, and surprise among those new to the experience at the backlash as England progressed without playing well.

Some veterans, such as Phillips, were unselectable, but if Adam Wharton was never going to play, then would Henderson's experience not have helped deal with what Southgate called an "unusual environment"? For Anthony Gordon, read one of Grealish or Rashford the same way.

As Southgate declined to change a struggling team, too many good players seemed too far from playing. Really, 26 is overkill for a tournament that lasts seven games at best. Manchester City won the Premier League last season using 25, including three who left the club in August.

Ivan Toney’s no-look penalty in the shootout win over Switzerland (AFP via Getty Images)

Southgate repeatedly talked up the attitude and commitment of his squad players, and there was no sense of anyone rocking the boat, but how could the likes of Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins and Cole Palmer not feel frustration when so used to being leading men?

Like so much this summer, you can point to Jude Bellingham's bicycle-kick as the moment things changed. When that hit the net against Slovakia to keep England alive in the last 16, none of Toney, Watkins and Palmer had made any sort of impact. Since then, between them, they have scored two shootout penalties, set up one knockout-winning goal and combined for another.

Ezri Konsa had not played a minute at that point, but excelled when called on in the quarter-final that followed. Eberechi Eze has been exceptional when needed in all manner of roles. Kobbie Mainoo has turned a 'what-might've-been' summer into a breakout campaign. And, ultimately, Southgate's decision to back form has been vindicated.

Would a striker who had played just 20 minutes in a month have swivelled and scored like Watkins did against the Dutch without the confidence set by the season he had? Only because he did are England bound for Berlin.