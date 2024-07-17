Gareth Southgate LIVE: Reaction as FA prepared to wait for Pep Guardiola as England boss’ replacement

Gareth Southgate has decided to step down as England manager following defeat to Spain in a tightly contested Euro 2024 final in Berlin.

He announced his decision to quit in a statement issued by the Football Association on Tuesday morning. “As a proud Englishman, it has been the honour of my life to play for England and to manage England. It has meant everything to me, and I have given it my all,” he said. “But it’s time for change, and for a new chapter. Sunday’s final in Berlin against Spain was my final game as England manager.”

Speculation has begun as to who will succeed Southgate, with Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola seen as the outstanding candidate. Guardiola is still contracted to the Premier League club but there is a feeling that he could become available next summer with the FA prepared to wait and see if he would be open to the role.

The likes of Englishmen Graham Potter and Eddie Howe have also been linked with the role, while Mauricio Pochettino is also considered to understand the culture around the national team by the FA, which is a trait they will target when appointing a replacement.

Follow all the latest reaction after Southgate’s decision and the FA’s pursuit of a new manager below:

Latest news as Gareth Southgate resigns as England manager

Gareth Southgate steps down as England manager after Euro 2024 final defeat

Miguel Delaney: Gareth Southgate is right to go – England need a new chapter

FA to appoint Southgate’s successor ‘as soon as possible'

FA willing to wait for Pep Guardiola as England manager to replace Gareth Southgate

Eddie Howe in the frame as England seek new manager

Gareth Southgate steps down as England manager after Euro 2024 final defeat

Tuesday 16 July 2024 11:06 , Jack Rathborn

Gareth Southgate has stepped down as England manager after Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain.

Southgate’s tenure comes to an end after nearly eight years in charge, guiding England to four major tournaments.

The 53-year-old oversaw 102 matches, winning 61 and losing just 17 during his time in charge, becoming the first manager to lead England’s men to two major tournament finals.

But defeats to Italy in 2021 and Luis de la Fuente’s superb Spanish side in Berlin on Sunday left Southgate without a trophy to show for a transformative stint.

Gareth Southgate steps down as England manager after Euro 2024 final defeat

Who are the contenders to be the next England manager?

Tuesday 16 July 2024 21:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Graham Potter

Potter, 49, had been on a steep upward trajectory before being sacked by Chelsea after less than seven months in April 2023. Currently out of work, he previously performed miracles in Sweden with Ostersund and steered Brighton to their highest Premier League finish, with Pep Guardiola describing the Seagulls’ progressive football as “a joy to watch, a joy to analyse”.

Graham Potter is considered among the front-runners to replace Southgate (PA Archive)

Who are the contenders to be the next England manager?

Tuesday 16 July 2024 21:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Eddie Howe

The Newcastle boss, one of only three English managers in the Premier League next season, would be a popular choice. The media-savvy 46-year-old delivered Champions League football at St James’ Park for the first time in 20 years and twice guided Bournemouth to top-flight promotion with an attacking brand of football that England fans have been demanding.

(PA Wire)

Gareth Southgate is right to go – England need a new chapter

Tuesday 16 July 2024 21:00 , Miguel Delaney

Gareth Southgate has decided his future. It was described as 50-50 before the Euro 2024 final, but after losing to Spain, the mood was naturally much gloomier.

Gareth Southgate is right to go – England need a new chapter

FA willing to wait for Pep Guardiola and could appoint interim England manager to replace Gareth Southgate

Tuesday 16 July 2024 20:33 , Mike Jones

The Football Association would consider the idea of appointing an interim in order to try and coax Pep Guardiola as England manager if he does decide to leave Manchester City in 2025. While it is not the federation’s first choice to wait, the Catalan represents such an outstanding candidate that it would at least bring a re-assessment if there was any chance of getting him.

Gareth Southgate’s resignation was announced on Tuesday morning, just two days after the Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain, putting into action a long-prepared FA plan for his departure. The priority now is for a manager who understands the culture of the national team, which Guardiola fits into perfectly having spent eight years in England and supplied so many players. He has naturally been high on any ideal list, but the feeling was previously that it would be near impossible to get him out of City for such a job.

FA want Guardiola and could appoint interim England manager to replace Southgate

‘Thank you, England’: Gareth Southgate’s statement in full as he explains resignation

Tuesday 16 July 2024 20:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

As a proud Englishman, it has been the honour of my life to play for England and to manage England. It has meant everything to me, and I have given it my all.

But it’s time for change, and for a new chapter. Sunday’s final in Berlin against Spain was my final game as England manager.

I joined the FA in 2011, determined to improve English football. In that time, including eight years as England men’s manager, I have been supported by some brilliant people who have my heartfelt thanks.

I could not have had anyone better alongside me than Steve Holland. He is one of the most talented coaches of his generation, and has been immense.

I have had the privilege of leading a large group of players in 102 games. Every one of them has been proud to wear the three lions on their shirts, and they have been a credit to their country in so many ways.

The squad we took to Germany is full of exciting young talent and they can win the trophy we all dream of. I am so proud of them, and I hope we get behind the players and the team at St. George’s Park and the FA who strive every day to improve English football, and understand the power football has to drive positive change.

My special thanks go to the backroom staff who have provided the players and me with unstinting support over the last eight years. Their hard work and commitment inspired me every day, and I am so grateful to them – the brilliant ‘team behind the team’.

We have the best fans in the world, and their support has meant the world to me. I’m an England fan and I always will be.

I look forward to watching and celebrating as the players go on to create more special memories and to connect and inspire the nation as we know they can.

Thank you, England – for everything.

‘Thank you, England’: Gareth Southgate’s statement in full as he explains resignation

Predicting England’s squad for the 2026 World Cup after Euro 2024 final heartbreak

Tuesday 16 July 2024 20:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And Richard Jolly has also been looking at the future of England’s squad, which may look a little different by the time the 2026 World Cup rolls around...

Predicting England’s squad for the 2026 World Cup

Gareth Southgate was perfect for England – so can he adapt to club football?

Tuesday 16 July 2024 19:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Having been so ideally suited to the role of England manager, how Gareth Southgate handles his next job will be fascinating. Richard Jolly explores what the future may hold:

Gareth Southgate was perfect for England – so can he adapt to club football?

FA provides update on next England manager as Gareth Southgate resigns

Tuesday 16 July 2024 19:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The Football Association (FA) has begun the process of replacing Gareth Southgate after the England manager stepped down on Tuesday, and the organisation has said “an interim solution” is “in place if it is needed”.

Southgate announced on Tuesday (16 July) that he would not be continuing as England manager, following eight years in charge and a loss to Spain in the Euro 2024 final on Sunday.

FA provides update on next England manager as Gareth Southgate resigns

Gareth Southgate’s legacy will be joy he brought to watching England, says Miguel Delaney

Tuesday 16 July 2024 19:10 , The Independent

England highs and lows under Gareth Southgate

Tuesday 16 July 2024 18:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Gareth Southgate suffered European Championship final heartache again with a 2-1 defeat against Spain in Berlin and announced his decision to step down as manager on Tuesday.

England came up agonisingly short at the last hurdle for the second tournament running as Mikel Oyarzabal fired a late winner after Cole Palmer had cancelled out Nico Williams’ opener.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the highs and lows of Southgate’s reign.

England highs and lows under Gareth Southgate

Who should replace Gareth Southgate as England manager? Join The Independent Debate

Tuesday 16 July 2024 18:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Gareth Southgate has resigned as England manager, and speculation has already begun about who will take on his job.

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and current Newcastle manager Eddie Howe have both been linked with the post in the aftermath of Southgate’s announcement.

Now we want to know if you think it was the right time for Southgate to step down. Who can lead England’s men to victory in the 2026 World Cup?

Join the conversation with other Independent readers below.

Tell us who should replace Gareth Southgate as England manager

Who is Lee Carsley? England consider Under-21s boss as next manager to succeed Gareth Southgate

Tuesday 16 July 2024 18:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Lee Carsley is a contender to replace Gareth Southgate to become the next England manager.

Southgate stepped down on Tuesday following the crushing defeat to Spain in the final of Euro 2024.

And speculation immediately spread with the Football Association assessing a number of options and eager to make a quick appointment.

Carsley, the England Under-21 manager, is perhaps the surprise candidate but the FA think highly of him.

Who is Lee Carsley? The surprise candidate to become next England manager

Gary Lineker names manager he would like to replace Gareth Southgate at England

Tuesday 16 July 2024 17:50 , The Independent

Newcastle chief says club will fight to keep Eddie Howe amid England speculation

Tuesday 16 July 2024 17:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Newcastle will fight to hold on to Eddie Howe amid speculation linking him with the England job.

Howe is one of the bookmakers’ favourites to succeed Gareth Southgate, who announced he was standing down after almost eight years as national team boss on Tuesday morning.

However, Newcastle chief executive Darren Eales is determined to hold on to Howe, after confirming the 46-year-old had agreed a multi-year contract extension last summer.

Newcastle chief says club will fight to keep Eddie Howe amid England speculation

Gareth Southgate’s England legacy is bigger than any trophy

Tuesday 16 July 2024 17:20 , Miguel Delaney

A gentleman to his core, Gareth Southgate has always been willing to stop and speak, which was why it was so striking that he walked right out of Berlin’s Olympiastadion on Sunday without wishing to add any more to his official post-final press conference. He didn’t want to have to publicly talk about a decision that he had already made. Southgate didn’t even need the few days he’d requested. He knew. The players, disappointed but understanding, also knew.

Gareth Southgate’s England legacy is bigger than any trophy

Dear England writer James Graham thanks Southgate for bringing back ‘the joy’

Tuesday 16 July 2024 17:05 , The Independent

Dear England playwright James Graham has said Gareth Southgate “brought the joy back” as he hailed the England manager for bringing about “a renaissance in the game.”

Southgate announced his decision to quit in a statement issued by the Football Association on Tuesday morning, following the team’s defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final on Sunday night.

Graham’s hit play Dear England tells the story of the football manager and England’s journey to the 2022 World Cup, and is set to be turned into a BBC television drama.

Dear England writer James Graham thanks Southgate for bringing back ‘the joy’

Where could Gareth Southgate go next?

Tuesday 16 July 2024 16:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Where could Southgate himself end up working next? The 53-year-old has been connected with Manchester United in the past, with the outgoing England manager thought to be well liked by the Ineos hierarchy. Erik ten Hag may have survived his post-season review, but a slow start to the next campaign could prompt the Old Trafford club to think again.

But Southgate’s qualities might be best suited to international football. There is every chance that the Football Association (FA) are keen to keep him in some capacity, perhaps overseeing the development pathway he has helped successfully revamp, but other nations may be interested. With their efforts to tempt Jurgen Klopp across the Atlantic rebuffed, could Southgate be on the radar of the United States as they gear up for a home World Cup in 2026?

Gareth Southgate has stepped down as England manager (PA Wire)

Eddie Howe in line to be next England manager after Gareth Southgate resigns

Tuesday 16 July 2024 16:35 , Miguel Delaney

The Football Association will prioritise a coach attuned to English football culture over nationality after Gareth Southgate stepped down as manager. The 53-year-old took a quick decision after a few days’ reflection and talks with senior executives, with the association starting the search for a new boss.

Eddie Howe, Mauricio Pochettino, Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and under-21 manager Lee Carsley are among those currently at the top of the list. Jurgen Klopp would be a consideration, but is not currently interested in returning to the game, having flatly refused an offer from the United States.

Eddie Howe in line to be next England manager after Gareth Southgate resigns

Watch Gareth Southgate’s first England press conference

Tuesday 16 July 2024 16:20 , The Independent

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola tipped to replace Gareth Southgate as England manager

Tuesday 16 July 2024 16:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Jurgen Klopp has been tipped by Gary Lineker to succeed Gareth Southgate with the England manager departing after the crushing Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain.

The former Liverpool manager is currently out of work after walking away from Anfield to take a break from management.

The German was approached by the United States ahead of a World Cup on home soil in 2026, with Gregg Berhalter dismissed after a group stage exit from the Copa America, but quickly rebuffed the opportunity for talks.

Klopp tipped by Lineker to replace Southgate as England manager

Jude Bellingham describes Gareth Southgate as an ‘unbelievable human being'

Tuesday 16 July 2024 15:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England’s Jude Bellingham has added his own tribute to the outgoing Gareth Southgate, who made the midfielder the third-youngstest full English international when giving him his debut in 2020.

“The fact is that we came up against a great opponent and fell short, it hurts that we were so close to history and yet couldn’t deliver for the England fans that backed us throughout the highs and lows of the tournament whether that was from back home or out in Germany in the stadiums,” Bellingham reflected on Instagram of England’s Euro 2024 final defeat. “For that we can only hold our hands up and apologise.”

“I’d like to thank Gareth and his staff for the great memories during his tenure.

“From the point of view of a fan who has become a member of the squad, it’s been a rollercoaster of amazing emotions that has instilled hope and joy back into our country.

“It was a privilege being led by someone who is so dedicated and passionate, not only is Gareth easily one of the best coaches in the history of the national team but also an unbelievable human being. Thank you for everything and all the best in the next chapter, Gaffer.”

(PA Wire)

Memorable matches of Gareth Southgate’s eight-year England tenure

Tuesday 16 July 2024 15:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Gareth Southgate has stepped down as England manager, two days after his team suffered European Championship heartbreak once again with a second straight defeat in the final.

Spain were 2-1 winners in the Euro 2024 showpiece in Berlin, three years on from Italy’s Euro 2020 triumph on penalties at Wembley.

Here, the PA news agency picks out six memorable matches from Southgate’s eight-year reign.

Memorable matches of Gareth Southgate’s eight-year England tenure

William thanks Southgate for being ‘all-round class act’ as England boss quits

Tuesday 16 July 2024 15:20 , The Independent

The Prince of Wales has personally thanked Gareth Southgate as an “England fan” for being an “all-round class act” and showing “humility, compassion, and true leadership” after the Three Lions’ manager stepped down in the wake of the Euro 2024 defeat.

William, president of the Football Association (FA), praised Southgate for coping with the “most intense pressure and scrutiny”.

He had created, the prince said, a “team that stands shoulder to shoulder with the world’s finest”.

William thanks Southgate for being ‘all-round class act’ as England boss quits

Gareth Southgate is right to go – England need a new chapter

Tuesday 16 July 2024 15:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Gareth Southgate has decided his future. It was described as 50-50 before the Euro 2024 final, but after losing to Spain, the mood was naturally much gloomier.

Part of that was the atmosphere, as much as the painful late defeat. Southgate decided to stay after the 2022 World Cup because he felt the team was in a good place and there was no real issue with a mere quarter-final elimination. England narrowly lost a 50-50 game against France, so the mood towards Southgate was positive.

After this Euros, it was anything but. Throughout the tournament he repeatedly made reference to the fan opprobrium and the beer cups being thrown at him. That will to castigate Southgate – his “professional capability… questioned beyond belief”, as he put it – has similarly sat alongside the wider punditry discussion around the team. That went from one extreme to another over Euro 2024. Southgate is said to have been irritated by the extent of the criticism from pundits he knows personally.

Some of this was just the circus that surrounds England and the intensity of an international tournament. Part of it, lamentably, was also justified.

It is difficult not to keep returning to a line said by figures within the camp before this tournament. “Gareth is good at everything except the football.”

Gareth Southgate is right to go – England need a new chapter

FA provides update on next England manager as Gareth Southgate resigns

Tuesday 16 July 2024 14:50 , Alex Pattle

The Football Association (FA) has begun the process of replacing Gareth Southgate after the England manager stepped down on Tuesday, and the organisation has said “an interim solution” is “in place if it is needed”.

Southgate announced on Tuesday (16 July) that he would not be continuing as England manager, following eight years in charge and a loss to Spain in the Euro 2024 final on Sunday.

FA provides update on next England manager as Gareth Southgate resigns

Who will be the next England manager? Latest odds to replace Gareth Southgate

Tuesday 16 July 2024 14:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The Football Association is hunting for a new England manager after announcing Gareth Southgate has stepped down from role. But who could be in the frame? Here is a look at a selection of the contenders:

Who will be the next England manager? Latest odds to replace Gareth Southgate

Keir Starmer says Gareth Southgate brought back ‘hope and belief’

Tuesday 16 July 2024 14:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer hhas paid tribute to the departing Gareth Southgate, saying the manager had “shouldered the dreams of the country with dignity and honour”.

“Gareth’s time as England manager will be remembered for bringing back the hope and belief the country had been crying out for for so long,” Starmer said.

“He and his teams have given us so much. No-one will forget the run to the World Cup semi-final in 2018 or making our first two finals of the Euros. The wins over Germany and Denmark at Wembley in 2021 were utterly joyous, coming just as crowds were allowed back in after the dark days of Covid.

“Gareth also brought a deeper understanding of what the job means and represents. During turbulent times, he has been a thoughtful spokesperson on events far beyond football.

“He has been a mentor to our brilliant young talent. And at every step of the way, he has shouldered the dreams of the country with dignity and honour. I join with everyone today in saying thank you to both Gareth and his team for all they have achieved and for laying the foundations for future success.”

(Channel 5 News/PA)

Kieran Trippier says England ‘gave everything’ at Euro 2024

Tuesday 16 July 2024 14:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Kieran Trippier insists England cannot use tiredness as an excuse for losing the Euro 2024 final to Spain.

Gareth Southgate’s side were beaten 2-1 in Berlin on Sunday night, suffering back-to-back defeats in European Championship finals as the 58-year wait for a major men’s trophy goes on.

After the loss, Southgate said he had a “few (players) that were a little bit short of their physical peak” and had been “battling” with that issue throughout the tournament.

Kieran Trippier says England ‘gave everything’ at Euro 2024

‘Thank you, England’: Gareth Southgate’s statement in full as he explains resignation

Tuesday 16 July 2024 14:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Gareth Southgate’s message as he stepped down as England manager (FA Handout/PA). (PA Media)

Gareth Southgate was perfect for England – so can he adapt to club football?

Tuesday 16 July 2024 13:55 , Richard Jolly

Gareth Southgate’s final thought was the one that probably hurt the most. “It’s the last step we haven’t been able to do,” he reflected in his final answer as England manager. He had cited the achievements, a first final on foreign soil, two in consecutive European Championships, only one defeat in 14 matches – penalties excluded – in those two tournaments, but said: “In the moment, none of the matters.”

It was a clue. Southgate was a beaten man. He is not the first leader to reach the end in Berlin, but after eight years of dignified and devoted service, the best England manager of his lifetime – and he was born a couple of months after West Germany ejected his country from the 1970 World Cup – knew he wouldn’t join Sir Alf Ramsey in the pantheon of winners.

Gareth Southgate was perfect for England – so can he adapt to club football?

When do England play next?

Tuesday 16 July 2024 13:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England’s first fixture in the post-Gareth Southgate era is set to be on September 7 as they begin their Nations League campaign against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin.

Upcoming England fixtures

September 7 - Republic of Ireland v England

September 10 - England v Finland

October 10 - England v Greece

October 13 - Finland v England

November 14 - Greece v England

November 17 - England v Republic of Ireland

In pictures: Gareth Southgate’s career as England manager

Tuesday 16 July 2024 13:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Gareth Southgate has called time on his seven-and-a-half-year spell as England manager after suffering defeat by Spain in Sunday’s Euro 2024 final.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at his tenure in pictures.

In pictures: Gareth Southgate’s career as England manager

Gareth Southgate’s legacy will be joy he brought to watching England, says Miguel Delaney

Tuesday 16 July 2024 13:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Our Chief Football Writer Miguel Delaney has also been reflecting on Gareth Southgate’s time in charge on Sky Sports.

Gary Neville: Gareth Southgate did an ‘incredible job'

Tuesday 16 July 2024 13:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Gary Neville has heaped praise on Gareth Southgate for what the outgoing England manager achieved during his time in the role.

“He has achieved incredible things on the pitch, but he has also achieved incredible things off the pitch,” Neville said on Sky Sports News.

“How difficult it is to manage the politics of England, the media, the club-versus-country rivalries which existed - he has removed a lot of those barriers.

“He has handled penalties better than anybody, reduced the fear, so he has done an incredible job, but it will have taken a toll on him.”

Thank you Gareth you did a great Job 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) July 16, 2024

Who is Lee Carsley? The surprise candidate to become next England manager

Tuesday 16 July 2024 13:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

One of the less heralded names being linked with the England vacancy is Lee Carsley. Jack Rathborn profiles the former Republic of Ireland midfielder, who has already led an England side to major tournament success...

Who is Lee Carsley? The surprise candidate to become next England manager

Watch England players and Gareth Southgate eturn home to UK after Euro 2024 loss

Tuesday 16 July 2024 12:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Declan Rice and England players pay tribute to Gareth Southgate

Tuesday 16 July 2024 12:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England players have paid tribute to Gareth Southgate after the manager stepped down from his role after eight years in charge.

Southgate resigned after England were beaten 2-1 by Spain in Sunday’s Euro 2024 final in Berlin, a second heartbreaking final loss at the European Championship following defeat by Italy at Wembley three years ago.

Declan Rice and England players react to Gareth Southgate’s England resignation

Gary Lineker reacts to Gareth Southgate’s departure

Tuesday 16 July 2024 12:37 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“Wishing Gareth Southgate all the very best in the future,” former England striker Gary Lineker has said on X after confirmation that Gareth Southgate has stepped down.

“He brought pride, respect and a togetherness to England that we hadn’t seen for a long time. He was close, very close to footballing immmortality and he always did the job with humility, decency and dignity. Thank you, Gareth.”

(PA Wire)

Predicting England’s squad for the 2026 World Cup after Euro 2024 final heartbreak

Tuesday 16 July 2024 12:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

So we know it won’t be Gareth Southgate leading them into the 2026 World Cup, but what players could be representing England at the tournament? Richard Jolly has gazed into his crystal ball...

Predicting England’s squad for the 2026 World Cup

Who should replace Gareth Southgate as England manager? Join The Independent Debate

Tuesday 16 July 2024 12:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Gareth Southgate has resigned as England manager, and speculation has already begun about who will take on his job.

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and current Newcastle manager Eddie Howe have both been linked with the post in the aftermath of Southgate’s announcement.

Now we want to know if you think it was the right time for Southgate to step down. Who can lead England’s men to victory in the 2026 World Cup?

Join the conversation with other Independent readers below.

Tell us who should replace Gareth Southgate as England manager

Gareth Southgate’s England tenure by numbers

Tuesday 16 July 2024 12:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

In all, Gareth Southgate took charge of 102 matches as England manager, winning 61, drawing 24 and losing 17. At major tournaments (the World Cup and Euros), Southgate‘s side won 14, drawn seven and lost five of 26 games for a 53.8 per cent win rate, scoring 44 goals and conceding 20.

England averaged 2.1 goals per game during his eight-year stint, while Southgate utilised 99 players. 66 debuts were handed out, with Harry Kane earning 81 caps as the manager’s most-used player.

(REUTERS)

England highs and lows under Gareth Southgate

Tuesday 16 July 2024 12:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Gareth Southgate suffered European Championship final heartache again with a 2-1 defeat against Spain in Berlin and announced his decision to step down as manager on Tuesday.

England came up agonisingly short at the last hurdle for the second tournament running as Mikel Oyarzabal fired a late winner after Cole Palmer had cancelled out Nico Williams’ opener.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the highs and lows of Southgate’s reign.

England highs and lows under Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate is right – England need a new chapter

Tuesday 16 July 2024 11:55 , Miguel Delaney

Gareth Southgate has decided his future. It was described as 50-50 before the Euro 2024 final, with the run to the Euro 2024 final Berlin tempting him to stay. But after losing to Spain, the mood was naturally much gloomier.

It’s time for Gareth Southgate to go

Prince of Wales sends message to Gareth Southgate after England manager steps down

Tuesday 16 July 2024 11:49 , The Independent

“Gareth, I want to thank you - not as the President of the FA, but as an England fan,” the Prince of Wales says on X. “Thank you for creating a team that stands shoulder to shoulder with the world’s finest in 2024.

“Thank you for showing humility, compassion, and true leadership under the most intense pressure and scrutiny. And thank you for being an all-round class act. You should be incredibly proud of what you’ve achieved. W.”

Gareth, I want to thank you - not as the President of the @FA, but as an @England fan.



Thank you for creating a team that stands shoulder to shoulder with the world’s finest in 2024. Thank you for showing humility, compassion, and true leadership under the most intense pressure… pic.twitter.com/Fq2ytO4em6 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) July 16, 2024

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola tipped to replace Gareth Southgate as England manager

Tuesday 16 July 2024 11:42 , Jack Rathborn

Jurgen Klopp has been tipped by Gary Lineker to succeed Gareth Southgate with the England manager departing after the crushing Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain.

The former Liverpool manager is currently out of work after walking away from Anfield to take a break from management.

The German was approached by the United States ahead of a World Cup on home soil in 2026, with Gregg Berhalter dismissed after a group stage exit from the Copa America, but quickly rebuffed the opportunity for talks.

Klopp tipped by Lineker to replace Southgate as England manager

FA provides update on next England manager as Gareth Southgate resigns

Tuesday 16 July 2024 11:37 , Alex Pattle

The Football Association (FA) has begun the process of replacing Gareth Southgate after the England manager stepped down on Tuesday, and the organisation has said “an interim solution” is “in place if it is needed”.

Southgate announced on Tuesday (16 July) that he would not be continuing as England manager, following eight years in charge and a loss to Spain in the Euro 2024 final on Sunday.

The former Three Lions player became the only coach to lead the men’s team to two finals, and the only one to guide an England team to a final on foreign soil. However, England lost the Euro 2020 final to Italy in London and the 2024 final to Spain in Berlin.

FA provides update on next England manager as Gareth Southgate resigns

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher reacts to Gareth Southgate’s England departure

Tuesday 16 July 2024 11:32 , Jack Rathborn

Thank you Gareth you did a great Job 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) July 16, 2024

It’s been a great ride for all involved over the last eight years. Two finals, semi final & a quarter final in Gareth Southgate’s four tournaments is a very tough act to follow! https://t.co/TKnWGZUfkt — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) July 16, 2024

Memorable matches of Gareth Southgate’s eight-year England tenure

Tuesday 16 July 2024 11:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Gareth Southgate has stepped down as England manager, two days after his team suffered European Championship heartbreak once again with a second straight defeat in the final.

Spain were 2-1 winners in the Euro 2024 showpiece in Berlin, three years on from Italy’s Euro 2020 triumph on penalties at Wembley.

Here are six of the most memorable matches from his time in charge:

Memorable matches of Gareth Southgate’s eight-year England tenure

Who will be the next England manager? Latest odds to replace Gareth Southgate

Tuesday 16 July 2024 11:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Graham Potter, Eddie Howe and Jurgen Klopp are among those at the top of the bookmakers’ list of potential Gareth Southgate replacements:

Who will be the next England manager? Latest odds to replace Gareth Southgate

Eddie Howe among candidates to be next England manager after Gareth Southgate resigns

Tuesday 16 July 2024 11:23 , Miguel Delaney

The Football Association will prioritise a coach attuned to English football culture over nationality after Gareth Southgate stepped down as manager. The 53-year-old took a quick decision after a few days’ reflection and talks with senior executives, with the association starting the search for a new boss.

Eddie Howe, Mauricio Pochettino, Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and under-21 manager Lee Carsley are among those currently at the top of the list. Jurgen Klopp would be a consideration, but is not currently interested in returning to the game, having flatly refused an offer from the United States.

Eddie Howe in line to be next England manager after Gareth Southgate resigns

‘Thank you, England’: Gareth Southgate’s statement in full as he explains resignation

Tuesday 16 July 2024 11:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Gareth Southgate’s departure statement in full can be read below as he brings his England tenure to an end after eight years in charge:

‘Thank you, England’: Gareth Southgate’s statement in full as he explains resignation

FA to appoint Gareth Southgate’s successor ‘as soon as possible'

Tuesday 16 July 2024 11:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Mark Bullingham, chief executive of the FA, has confirmed that work to appoint a successor to Gareth Southgate is already underway, with an “interim solution” also a possibility.

“On behalf of English football, I would like to pay tribute to Gareth Southgate and to Steve Holland for everything they have achieved,” Bullingham said. “Over the last eight years they have transformed the England men’s team, delivering unforgettable memories for everyone who loves the Three Lions.

“We look back at Gareth’s tenure with huge pride – his contribution to the English game, including a significant role in player development, and in culturetransformation has been unique.

“The process for appointing Gareth’s successor is now under way and we aim to have our new manager confirmed as soon as possible. Our UEFA Nations League campaign starts in September, and we have an interim solution in place if it is needed.”

England manager Gareth Southgate and FA chief executive Mark Bullingham (right) (PA Wire)

Gareth Southgate hails players after stepping down as England manager

Tuesday 16 July 2024 11:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“I could not have had anyone better alongside me than Steve Holland,” Southgate says of his long-time lieutenant. “He is one of the most talented coaches of his generation, and has been immense.

“I have had the privilege of leading a large group of players in 102 games. Every one of them has been proud to wear the three lions on their shirts, and they have been a credit to their country in so many ways.

“The squad we took to Germany is full of exciting young talent and they can win the trophy we all dream of. I am so proud of them, and I hope we get behind the players and the team at St. George’s Park and the FA who strive every day to improve English football, and understand the power football has to drive positive change.”

(REUTERS)

Gareth Southgate steps down as England manager

Tuesday 16 July 2024 11:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Gareth Southgate has released a statement confirming that he will be stepping away, declaring it “time for change and a new chapter.

“As a proud Englishman, it has been the honour of my life to play for England and to manage England,” Southgate said. “It has meant everything to me, and I have given it my all.

But it’s time for change, and for a new chapter. Sunday’s final in Berlin against Spain was my final game as England manager

“I joined the FA in 2011, determined to improve English football. In that time, including eight years as England men’s manager, I have been supported by some brilliant people who have my heartfelt thanks.”

(Getty Images)

Sarina Wiegman offers Gareth Southgate advice over England future decision

Tuesday 16 July 2024 10:55 , Jack Rathborn

Sarina Wiegman said it took her three weeks to get over England Women’s World Cup final defeat, as she insists Gareth Southgate’s future is for him to decide.

England’s men’s team lost to Spain in the Euros final in Germany 2-1, while the women’s team were beaten in the 2023 World Cup final, also at the hands of Spain.

Gareth Southgate’s future is in the balance, and it remains unclear whether he will decide to stay in charge of the national side following the defeat.

“Devastated for them, especially knowing some of them personally as well,” Lionesses captain Leah Williamson said.

Sarina Wiegman offers Gareth Southgate advice over England future decision

Eddie Howe being considered as FA prepare contingency plans for life after Gareth Southgate

Tuesday 16 July 2024 10:40 , Jack Rathborn

The Football Association will prioritise a coach attuned to English football culture over nationality, if Gareth Southgate does decide to leave his job. The 53-year-old is seeking to make a quick conclusion after a few days’ reflection and talks with senior executives, but the association have naturally started to put a plan in place, given the prospect was likely before the Euro 2024 final.

Eddie Howe, Mauricio Pochettino, Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and under-21 manager Lee Carsley are among those currently at the top of the list. Jurgen Klopp would be a consideration, but is not currently interested in returning to the game, having flatly refused an offer from the United States.

The names illustrate how the FA are willing to take a different approach to previous searches, and almost a middle way between an English manager and the biggest names possible. Given how crucial Southgate was to transforming the culture around the national team, the FA would want any candidate to continue that work. That would inevitably involve an appreciation of the nuances around England, which Pochettino naturally has given that his Tottenham Hotspur provided the nucleus of Southgate’s first tournament squad, for the 2018 World Cup.

Eddie Howe being considered as FA prepare plans for life after Gareth Southgate

Spain’s new golden generation can dominate football again – Euro 2024 is only the beginning

Tuesday 16 July 2024 10:27 , Jack Rathborn

An unprecedented era of dominance, the greatest men’s international side of the modern age. Back-to-back-to-back winners of major tournaments. The Spain side of 2008-2012 gave football a new way of looking at the uppermost elite reaches of the game, and gave all sides to come after them a lot to live up to.

The fall that followed, though, was swift, dramatic and prolonged: Spain won just one match at each of their next three World Cups following victory in 2010 and haven’t been past the round of 16 since then.

After retaining the European Championship in 2012, they won only two games in 2016 and the same number in 2021. A long time in the relative wilderness, even if the latter tournament saw them sneak through to the last four.

Spain’s new golden generation can dominate football – Euro 2024 is only the beginning

Predicting England’s squad for the 2026 World Cup after Euro 2024 final heartbreak

Tuesday 16 July 2024 10:25 , Jack Rathborn

Gareth Southgate was talking about the future. Just not his future. “England have got some fabulous young players and many of this squad are going be around in two, four, six, eight years’ time,” he said after defeat in the Euro 2024 final. If it was his valedictory game, he will leave a legacy beyond two finals. And if not, he could be spoilt for choice when he picks his squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Indeed, as Southgate took a relatively young squad to Germany, filling up the bench with newcomers, the task is likelier to be one of evolution not revolution, whoever the manager is. But in picking 26 for 2026, there are issues.

Some will be resolved at club level: Do players from Aaron Ramsdale to Kalvin Phillips get the football and produce the form required to be in contention? Do managers such as Pep Guardiola, Enzo Maresca and Arne Slot pick certain English talents enough? But some come down to the manager. If it isn’t Southgate, will players whom he might have underrated, from Nick Pope to Rico Henry to Ben Chilwell, get more of a chance?

Predicting England’s squad for the 2026 World Cup

It’s time for Gareth Southgate to go

Tuesday 16 July 2024 10:10 , Jack Rathborn

Gareth Southgate is now taking a few days to decide his future, but the feeling is that his thinking has already tilted back towards leaving. It was described as 50-50 before the Euro 2024 final, with the run to Berlin helping to change his mind. Now, the mood is naturally much gloomier.

Part of that is the atmosphere, as much as the painful late defeat to Spain. Southgate decided to stay after the 2022 World Cup because he felt the team was in a good place and there was no real major issue with a mere quarter-final elimination. England just narrowly lost a 50-50 game against France, so the mood towards Southgate was positive.

Now, it is anything but. He has repeatedly made reference to the fan opprobrium and the beer cups being thrown at him. That will to castigate Southgate - his “professional capability… questioned beyond belief”, as he put it - has similarly sat alongside the wider punditry discussion around the team. That went from one extreme to another over Euro 2024. Southgate is said to be irritated with the extent of the criticism from pundits he knows personally.

It’s time for Gareth Southgate to go

Alan Shearer predicts Gareth Southgate’s England future after Euro 2024 final loss

Tuesday 16 July 2024 09:13 , Jack Rathborn

Former England captain Alan Shearer feels the Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain will probably be Gareth Southgate’s last match as manager.

Nico Williams had broken the deadlock early in the second half, but substitute Cole Palmer struck an equaliser to give England hope.

However, Mikel Oyarzabal then hit a late winner to secure a 2-1 victory for Spain in Berlin.

Alan Shearer predicts Gareth Southgate’s England future after Euro 2024 final loss

Gareth Southgate reveals next step to decide England future after Euro 2024 heartbreak

Tuesday 16 July 2024 09:12 , Jack Rathborn

Gareth Southgate says he will wait to decide his future after England’s Euro 2024 final heartbreak, saying an immediate decision was not one he was willing to take.

England lost a second successive European Championship final as Spain triumphed 2-1 in Berlin thanks to Mikel Oyarzabal’s late winner.

Immediately after the game the Three Lions boss was asked about his intentions with the job and the prospect of leading England at the 2026 World Cup in north America, but he stopped short of giving a full answer either way, insisting private conversations were needed first.

“It’s hard to reflect so soon after a defeat like this, to take England to two finals has never been done but we came here to win and we haven’t been able to do that,” he said.

Gareth Southgate reveals next step to decide England future

Gareth Southgate is right – England need a new chapter

Tuesday 16 July 2024 21:48 , Mike Jones

Gareth Southgate has decided his future. It was described as 50-50 before the Euro 2024 final, with the run to the Euro 2024 final Berlin tempting him to stay. But after losing to Spain, the mood was naturally much gloomier.

Gareth Southgate is right to go – England need a new chapter