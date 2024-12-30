Gareth Southgate among England’s ‘greatest ever managers’ after knighthood award

Former England manager Gareth Southgate has been hailed as one of the nation’s “greatest ever managers” by the Football Association after being awarded a knighthood in the New Year Honours.

The 54-year-old has been honoured for his services to football and is the fourth England boss to become a knight after Sir Walter Winterbottom, Sir Alf Ramsey and Sir Bobby Robson.

FA chair Debbie Hewitt, MBE, paid a glowing tribute to Southgate following his eight-year reign as England boss.

She said: “On behalf of us all at the Football Association, I congratulate Sir Gareth on this richly deserved honour. Throughout his career in the game as a player, coach and change-maker, he has embodied the best of English football.

Sir Gareth Southgate reconnected England fans with the national team during his eight-year reign (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“One of our greatest ever managers, Sir Gareth’s remarkable coaching achievements across four major tournaments include two successive Euro finals, equalling our best-ever men’s World Cup performance away from home and being ranked in the world’s top five for more than five years.

“Off the field, he brought our fans closer than ever to the team, stood up for what he believed in and inspired players to share his pride in representing England. It has been a privilege to know the man and the manager. All of us who have experienced his thoughtfulness, dedication and leadership are delighted with this wonderful news.”

Southgate showed his leadership skills as a young player and was appointed captain of Crystal Palace at the age of 22.

He went on to play for Aston Villa and Middlesbrough, lifting the League Cup for both clubs, and was considered a composed centre-back having spent most of his early career in midfield.

Southgate won 57 caps for England between 1995 and 2004 and played at three major tournaments – Euro 1996, 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000.

Remembered for missing the decisive spot kick in the Euro 1996 semi-final penalty shoot-out defeat to Germany, Southgate counted on his strong character to bounce back from Wembley heartbreak.

Gareth Southgate won 57 caps for England between 1995 and 2004 (Peter Jordan/PA)

He led Middlesbrough to the UEFA Cup final in 2006 at the end of a 16-year senior playing career – and then succeeded England-bound manager Steve McClaren on Teesside.

Boro finished 12th and 13th in the Premier League under Southgate’s command before being relegated in May 2009.

He was sacked the following October with Middlesbrough one point from top spot in the Championship, and joined the Football Association as head of elite development in February 2011.

Having succeeded former team-mate Stuart Pearce as under-21s manager in 2013, England won the Toulon tournament under his charge in the summer of 2016.

Within a few months he was England manager after Sam Allardyce’s brief reign, first on a temporary basis, to change the course of English football.

Southgate stood alongside his players on societal issues such as racism, reconnected fans with the team after a disappointing Euro 2016 under Roy Hodgson, and ensured England were a force to be reckoned with.

Sir Gareth Southgate made the waistcoat fashionable during England’s march to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals in Russia (Owen Humphreys/PA)

On the biggest stage, England reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup when Southgate turned the waistcoat into a must-have fashion accessory.

England lost to eventual runners-up France in a World Cup quarter-final four years later.

Southgate ended England’s 55-year wait for a men’s final at Euro 2020, delayed 12 months by Covid, with his side beaten agonisingly on penalties by Italy.

There was another painful near miss four years on as Spain delivered a late Euro 2024 final blow in Berlin.

But Southgate, who was awarded an OBE in 2019, left the job after 102 matches as the only manager of the England men’s team to lead them to two major tournament finals.