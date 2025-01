Yahoo Sports

Christian and Christine react to Arsenal’s win over Tottenham in the North London Derby, including Leandro Trossard’s move that broke Pedro Porro’s ankles! They also break down the latest with Lazio and their disgraced falconer, Juan Bernabe. Then, Christian and Christine bring on Canada WNT Head Coach Casey Stoney to chat her new job. They also delve into her past with the San Diego Wave and ask how Canada can get past their recent drone scandal. Later, Christian and Christine react to MLS news including reports that Neymar is in talks to join the Chicago Fire!