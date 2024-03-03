Advertisement

Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA results, full event video: Junior Dos Santos vs. Alan Belcher

Nolan King
·1 min read

Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA returned Saturday with a former UFC heavyweight champion atop the card.

The eight-fight event took place at Kia Center in Orlando, Fla., with a handful of notable names throughout the card .

Check out the replay video above and full results below:

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie