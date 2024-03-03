Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA results, full event video: Junior Dos Santos vs. Alan Belcher

Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA returned Saturday with a former UFC heavyweight champion atop the card.

The eight-fight event took place at Kia Center in Orlando, Fla., with a handful of notable names throughout the card .

Check out the replay video above and full results below:

Junior Dos Santos def. Alan Belcher via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 4:39 – for heavyweight title

Chase Sherman def. Alex Nicholson via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 3:57

Handesson Ferreira def. Karl Roberson via unanimous decision

TJ Brown def. Joshua Weems via submission (arm-triangle choke) – Round 2, 0:22

Jesse Ronson def. Anthony Njokuani via submission (kimura) – Round 1, 2:46

Brandon Jenkins def. Tyler Hill via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 2:12

Anvar Boynazarov def. Marlon Gonzales via knockout (knee and punches) – Round 1, 0:13

Joe Penafiel def. Charles Bennett via TKO (ground-and-pound) – Round 3, 3:49

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie