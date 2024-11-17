What game is Tom Brady broadcasting in Week 11? Where to listen to Fox NFL analyst today

Tom Brady headlines Fox's top NFL broadcast team, and his first season in the booth continues this Sunday.

Since NFL owners approved Tom Brady's bid to buy a 10% stake in the Las Vegas Raiders with a business partner, his commentary during Fox's broadcast has been under an even more powerful microscope. The approval to make Brady a part owner of an NFL team comes with restrictions that have affected Brady's new career as a broadcaster.

TB12 has flirted with overstepping the line on some of these restrictions, but he's done a solid job balancing the tightrope lately. Brady's abilities as a broadcaster continue to leave him open for scrutiny, but he appears to have settled into his new role off the field.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion's first season as a broadcaster will culminate in February when he calls Super Bowl 59.

Here's what to know about Brady's broadcast this weekend:

What game is Tom Brady broadcasting?

Game: Bears vs. Packers

Start time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Tom Brady will be on the call for the Fox broadcast this Sunday at Soldier Field, where the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears will meet. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET.

Tom Brady will accompany his broadcast partner, Kevin Burkhardt, while Tom Rinaldi and Erin Andrews will report from the sidelines. Dean Blandino will contribute on rules and officiating in the booth.

The Packers (6-3) and Bears (4-5) are battling for the NFC wild card position. The Bears had a tumultuous week after firing offensive coordinator Shane Waldron on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Green Bay is still considered a top contender in the NFC and is returning from their bye.

Tom Brady contract details

The future Hall of Fame quarterback reportedly signed a historic 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox Sports.

Will Tom Brady broadcast a Patriots game?

There have been no announcements beyond Week 11.

Fox had an opportunity to schedule Brady for a Patriots game this week in Foxborough, as the Pats host the Rams on Fox. The door was opened for Brady to broadcast his first Patriots game today, but it's beginning to look unlikely in 2024. New England's next four games are exclusive to CBS, and their Week 17 and 18 matchups are TBD.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What game is Tom Brady calling today?