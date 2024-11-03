What game is Tom Brady broadcasting in Week 9? Where to listen to Fox NFL analyst today

Tom Brady will call his ninth NFL game with Fox's top broadcast team this Sunday.

On Wednesday, Oct. 16, NFL owners officially approved Tom Brady's bid to buy a 10 percent stake in the Las Vegas Raiders with a business partner. The approval to make Brady a part owner of an NFL team comes with restrictions that could affect Brady's new career as a broadcaster.

The most notable restrictions are that he cannot attend broadcast production meetings in person or virtually, and cannot publicly criticize game officials or other teams. These restrictions bring new challenges to the booth for TB12.

Brady's abilities as a broadcaster have been heavily scrutinized since Week 1 when he called the Browns and Cowboys matchup. Although his debut drew mixed reactions, he continues to improve with every opportunity in the booth.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion is growing more comfortable in his broadcasting role. His first season as a broadcaster will culminate in February when he calls Super Bowl 59.

Here's what to know about Brady's broadcast this weekend:

What game is Tom Brady broadcasting?

Game: Packers vs. Lions

Start time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Tom Brady will be on the call for the Fox broadcast this Sunday at Lambeau Field, where the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions will play. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET.

Tom Brady will accompany his broadcast partner, Kevin Burkhardt, while Tom Rinaldi and Erin Andrews will report from the sidelines. Dean Blandino will contribute on rules and officiating in the booth.

The Lions (6-1) and Packers (6-2) will battle for supremacy in the NFC North. This will be the first of two meetings between these divisional foes. Packers quarterback Jordan Love left last week's game with a groin injury and could be limited. Green Bay's defense leads the NFL in takeaways. Meanwhile, the Lions rank first in points per game (33.4).

Will Tom Brady broadcast a Patriots game?

At this point, there have been no announcements beyond Week 9. Fans must wait at least one more week before Tom Brady calls a Patriots game. This Sunday would've been an opportunity with New England on the road against the Titans, which will air on Fox.

Fox's next opportunity to schedule Brady for a Patriots game is next week. In Week 10, the Bears and Caleb Williams will host Drake Maye and the Patriots - a battle between the No. 1 and No. 3 overall picks.

Tom Brady contract details

The future Hall of Fame quarterback reportedly signed a historic 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox Sports.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What game is Tom Brady calling today?