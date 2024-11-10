What game is Tom Brady broadcasting in Week 10? Where to listen to Fox NFL analyst today

Tom Brady is one of the most polarizing figures in the world, and he will continue his run on Fox's top broadcast team this Sunday.

Last month, NFL owners officially approved Tom Brady's bid to buy a 10% stake in the Las Vegas Raiders with a business partner. The approval to make Brady a part owner of an NFL team comes with restrictions that have affected Brady's new career as a broadcaster and have him under an even stronger microscope.

One of the most notable restrictions is that he cannot publicly criticize game officials. Last Sunday, TB12 came close to stepping over that line when Lions defensive back Brian Branch was ejected from the game he was calling.

"I don't love that call at all," he said after rules expert Dean Blandino explained the referee's decision. "I mean, obviously, it's a penalty, but, to me, there has to be serious intent in a game like this... they're gonna have to adjust the rest of the game losing their best defensive player, who I know they were expecting to have a huge day today. Not an easy guy to replace."

Brady's abilities as a broadcaster have been heavily scrutinized since Week 1. Although his debut drew mixed reactions, he continues to improve with every opportunity in the booth.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion's first season as a broadcaster will culminate in February when he calls Super Bowl 59.

Here's what to know about Brady's broadcast this weekend:

What game is Tom Brady broadcasting?

Game: Buccaneers vs. 49ers

Start time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Tom Brady will be on the call for the Fox broadcast this Sunday at Raymond James Stadium, where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers will play. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET.

Tom Brady will accompany his broadcast partner, Kevin Burkhardt, while Tom Rinaldi and Erin Andrews will report from the sidelines. Dean Blandino will contribute on rules and officiating in the booth.

The 49ers (4-4) and Buccaneers (4-5) are battling to stay in their respective division races. The Buccaneers are banged up heading into Week 10, while the 49ers are coming off their bye week. San Fran is still considered a top contender in the NFC despite the .500 record. The defining NFC champs are expected to have All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey available to make his 2024 season debut. The Bucs and Baker Mayfield will be eager to spoil his return.

Will Tom Brady broadcast a Patriots game?

There have been no announcements beyond Week 10.

Fox had an opportunity to schedule Brady for a Patriots game this week, as the Bears and Caleb Williams will host Drake Maye and the Patriots – a battle between the No. 1 and No. 3 overall picks on Fox. However, Fox opted for the top broadcast team to call the big NFC clash in Tampa. Next week, the Pats host the Rams on Fox, opening the door for Brady to broadcast his first game in Foxborough.

Tom Brady contract details

The future Hall of Fame quarterback reportedly signed a historic 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox Sports.

