Game Thirty-Seven Preview: Devils @ Kings

The Los Angeles Kings head into the middle of their five-game homestand hosting the New Jersey Devils. These two clubs faced each other on December 12th, 2024, in New Jersey, the Devils picking up a 3-1 victory.

LA has been virtually unstoppable at home with a 12-2-1 record, this season, losing to Vancouver and Buffalo in regulation, Chicago in a shootout.

The Devils come into this contest 12-6-0 on the road with a goal differential of seventeen (61-44) – 3.39 GF/G to 2.44 GA/G.

At home, the Kings are averaging 3.53 GF/G and 2.13 GA/G.

SOPHOMORE BUMP

Chatham, New Jersey native, Alex Laferriere, has already surpassed his rookie point totals from last season and did so in forty-nine less games played.

His twenty-six points are evenly split (13G, 13A), putting him third on the Kings in goals and fifth in assists.

Laferriere has recently been paired with Phillip Danault and Kevin Fiala who, according to Money Puck, are ranked ninth amongst all NHL Forward lines in goals expected at 62.2% (minimum of 120 minutes TOI).

This is an excellent choice! Actually Alex Laferriere from the Los Angeles Kings is definitely one of the biggest surprises this season for me. https://t.co/qyMRg5V2a3 pic.twitter.com/86nksKAsfu — Rono (@RonoAnalyst) December 30, 2024

In three career games against the Devils, Laferriere has registered two points (1G, 1A) including the game winning goal on March 3rd, 2024. In that span, he’s only registered five shots on goal – 1.66 SOG/G – down from his career average of 1.95 SOG/G.

Laferriere is on pace for thirty goals, this season. The last Kings player to reach/exceed the thirty-goal mark in their sophomore season was… you guessed it… Anze Kopitar (32G, 2007-08).

JACOB 'N JAKE

Leading up to the 2024 NHL trade deadline, Goaltender Jacob Markstrom nearly landed in New Jersey before the deal was pulled off the table at the eleventh hour largely for financial reasons.

Fascinating shot sent by Jacob Markstrom when I asked if he had parked all trade talk and was resigned to being here past Mar 8:

“Everyone in here I really respect everything that's been going on, and not going on, and how everyone in this room has handled everything. I think… — Eric Francis (@EricFrancis) March 1, 2024

On June 19th, 2024, the Devils got their man, sending the Flames a 2025 first-round draft pick (top-10 protected) along with Defenseman Kevin Bahl.

Nearing the halfway point of the 2024-25 NHL regular season, the deal has been lucrative for the Devils. Markstrom has 19-6-2 record with a 2.11 GAA and a .914 SV%. In his last ten starts, Markstrom has been almost perfect – 9-0-1, 1.39 GAA, .933 SV%.

When the Devils didn't land Markstrom at the 2024 trade deadline, they sought out veteran netminder Jake Allen from the Montreal Canadiens.

Acquired for a conditional 2025 third-round draft pick (can become a second-round pick if Allen plays forty-or-more games, this season), Allen has assumed the backup role, going 5-6-1 on the season and 3-2-0 on the road. His win/loss record may not be fantastic, but his goals against average and save percentage are comparable to Markstrom (2.90 GAA, .900 SV%).

Allen's sub .500 win-percentage, even with two shutouts, may force the Devils to rely on Markstrom a bit more than they’d initially intended.

In their last meeting on December 12th, 2024, Markstrom got the nod against the Kings giving up one goal on just fourteen shots faced. Even more astoundingly, he only saw one shot on goal in the first period.

The Devils split their most recent back-to-back series (a home and away against the Carolina Hurricanes), Markstrom picking up a 4-2 win on December 27th, 2024, Allen losing 5-2 on December 28th, 2024.

Interestingly, New Jersey has had three back-to-backs, this season, each set with Markstrom playing the first game, Allen the second. Markstrom got the nod last night against the Anaheim Ducks so, barring any changes to the norm, expect Allen to suit up for this contest in LA.

WARREN OVER CALIFORNIA

In fifteen games at Crypto.com Arena, this season, Warren Foegele has averaged 0.87 PPG (15-7-6-13). This, despite going without a point in seven of those contests.

Warren Foegele with the shorthanded goal and Buddy the Elf approves 🍻😂 pic.twitter.com/MUpzvww2mh — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) December 30, 2024

He's done well in California, this season, combining for four points (2G, 2A) in five games against the San Jose Sharks and Anaheim Ducks (0.80 PPG).

Foegele enters this contest with a two-game goal scoring streak. To keep that streak alive, he'll have to be at his best against New Jersey who have kept him off the scoresheet for nearly four years, his last point (a goal) back on February 14th, 2020, in Carolina.

Puck drop is slated for 3:05 PM PST. You can watch the game on television via FanDuel Sports Network or listen live with the ESPN LA app.

Related Videos: LA Kings Weekly Preview