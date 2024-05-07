In Game 2 of Hurricanes-Rangers, don’t expect many changes for Carolina; Staal honored

Brady Skjei knows the New York Rangers’ core personnel as well as anyone, having spent parts of five seasons with Mika Zibanejad, Artemi Panarin and Chris Krieder before coming to the Carolina Hurricanes (and Vincent Trocheck after that). In that respect, what he saw from the Rangers’ power play in Game 1 was about what he and the Hurricanes expected.

So after the Rangers converted their only two power-play opportunities in a total of 23 seconds, the key factor in a 4-3 loss to open this second-round series, surely adjustments are needed from the Hurricanes ahead of Game 2 on Tuesday night?

“I don’t think we need to really change what we’ve done all year,” Skjei said. “We’ve been pretty successful. Look at those goals, it’s just a string of four good plays in a row. Panarin makes a nice play to ‘Troch’ in the middle and then ‘Troch’ makes a nice play and then ‘Krieds’ throws it back door.

“Those are ones, honestly, you tip your cap and say, ‘Well done.’ I don’t think we really need to adjust too much. Just be aware of different plays they want to make and keep playing the way our penalty-kill has played all year, which has been very successful.”

On a night when the Hurricanes’ power play failed to score on four full chances and one very abbreviated one, the difference stood out. But the Hurricanes remained happy with their overall play in Game 1, especially in the second and third periods, and don’t plan big changes while shorthanded after posting the NHL’s best penalty-kill in the regular season.

“At the end of the day, they made three high-end plays,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “Generally, you tip your hat. We know that’s exactly what they were trying to do, but we also know that too, and we were a tad late. You tip your hat. From start to finish there were some high-end passes in there. That’s what they’re capable of doing.”

Staal honored by Selke nod

Because it was announced on the day of the opening game of a playoff series between teams with two of the best three records in the NHL, Jordan Staal’s long wait between appearances as a finalist for the Selke Trophy went a bit overlooked.

Then again, so has Staal’s candidacy for the award that goes to the NHL’s best defensive forward over the past 14 years. A finalist in 2010 with the Pittsburgh Penguins and again this season with the Hurricanes, Staal said the lack of recognition over the intervening decade was not a source of frustration.

“No, because I know how I’m counted on here in Carolina,” Staal said. “The rest of it, it is what it is. Obviously it’s nice to be recognized but I knew who I was and what I was while I’ve been here in Carolina. Everybody in the organization saw what I did, day in and day out, and that’s all I really needed.”

Perhaps no one has benefited from watching Staal play more than Seth Jarvis, who has occupied the injured Jesper Fast’s spot to Staal’s right for almost all of this postseason. Jarvis, in his third NHL season, has blossomed as a two-way player in part because of Staal’s example, even though he’s nowhere near as big and strong as Staal is.

“Obviously being that size helps. It’s always an advantage,” Jarvis said. “But I think probably more than 50 percent of it is the way he approaches it. When you’re young, you can kind of get caught up in wanting to get all these points, which obviously you want to do as an offensive player, that’s the goal, but it’s finding enjoyment in playing the defensive game.”

There may have been no better example of that than Game 3 of the first-round series against the New York Islanders, when Staal’s line spent the entire game hemming the Islanders in their own end, even with no production to show for it. That line may not have gotten a lot of great scoring chances, but the line that came on the ice afterward seemed to get a chance every time as the Islanders wore down under the relentless pressure.

It was a textbook road playoff game from that line, which is why Jarvis was moved there in Game 1 of that series and has remained there ever since, with stunning results: Zibanejad’s opening goal Sunday was the first five-on-five goal Staal’s line has allowed in six playoff games. Moving Jarvis back to Sebastian Aho’s line might give him more offensive opportunities, but his 200-foot game is a better fit with Staal than Andrei Svechnikov’s. Flipping them back would weaken the Staal line without improving the Aho line.

“No one wants to play against that,” Jarvis said. “It’s not fun to play against. When we can do that, it gives (Martin Necas’) line and Aho’s line all the chances to succeed.”

‘Those go in, you never know’

Andrei Svechnikov wasn’t thrilled with the tripping call against him late in Game 1 that turned a six-on-four Hurricanes advantage back into a six-on-five with Frederik Andersen on the bench as the Hurricanes pushed to tie the score. It came only six seconds after the Rangers were penalized for putting the puck over the glass and felt like a make-up call.

But after watching the video, Svechnikov made his peace and accepted responsibility.

“At first, it seemed like too soft, you know, 40 seconds left?” Svechnikov said. “But I watched the replay and my stick was there. He didn’t step on my stick, but he touched it. Nothing I can do there. Just win the battle. Six on five, I’ve got to win the battle there.”

Svechnikov, who has only one goal in the playoffs despite being one of the Hurricanes’ most effective players, had chances to score on the power play and just before the penalty. He too could take satisfaction in the Hurricanes’ overall game, but was frustrated at the failure to convert.

“Those go in, you never know,” Svechnikov said. “Someone told me we were in their zone for 19 minutes and they were in our zone for only nine minutes,” Svechnikov said. “But it’s all excuses, you know? We’ve got to win the game. I felt we were better than them and played a good game, we’ve just got to score more goals than those guys.”