Gambia vs Cameroon LIVE! AFCON match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Group C is still to be decided as Cameroon look to secure a spot in the Africa Cup of Nations knockout stages. Gambia are on the brink of elimination but can play party pooper this evening with Cameroon far from guaranteed a last-16 spot.

Defeat to Senegal last time out means it is squeaky bum time for the Indomitable Lions, who simply must beat the Scorpions to keep their tournament hopes alive as one of the best four third-placed teams to advance from the AFCON group stage. A second-placed finish is also a possibility should Guinea lose to Senegal in the other game.

Cameroon will be hoping Vincent Aboubakar is fit to play after missing the first two group games with an injury picked up on the eve of the tournament. Andre Onana will again be looking to avoid a howler as he returns in goal. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog.

Gambia vs Cameroon latest highlights

Kick-off: 5pm GMT, Stade de Bouake

How to watch: Sky Sports

17:26 , Alex Young

23min: Best opening of the game so far as Minteh does superbly down the right and darts into the box, but he cannot find the cutback.

Incredible pace.

17:24 , Alex Young

19min: It's worth pointing out that both teams need a result here. A 0-0 draw will not do. Cameroon starting to push Gambia back a bit now.

17:20 , Alex Young

15min: Gambia are really making this hard for Cameroon. The Indomitable Lions are seeing more of the ball now, but the press from Gambia is very impressive.

17:15 , Alex Young

11min: Straight into the wall.

17:12 , Alex Young

10min: Up the other end, Cameroon in a free kick on the edge of the area. This is more like it.

17:09 , Alex Young

7min: Superb save from Ondou to deny Sowe at his near post! He thumped that, and required a strong stop to deny him.

17:08 , Alex Young

5min: Gambia are going to run out of steam if they keep up this pace. Cameroon cannot get their foot on the ball.

17:06 , Alex Young

3min: It's a fast start from Gambia, as they look to start on the front foot.

They are yet to score in the competition, but doing plenty to break that run early doors.

Kick-off!

17:02 , Alex Young

1min: Here we go!

16:56 , Alex Young

Teams are out. It's national anthem time.

16:51 , Alex Young

The teams are back in their dressing rooms. It's almost time.

Knockout stage permutations

16:44 , Alex Young

What's the lay of the land? Group C is fairly straightforward.

If Senegal win or draw with Guinea, then they top of the group. If Guinea win then they are top, while a draw will be enough for a knockout stage place.

Regarding this game, both Gambia and Cameroon can make the knockout stage. A win for Cameroon would do it, and end Ghana's hopes in the process.

Aboubakar still absent

16:30 , Alex Young

As coach Rigobert Song said earlier this week, there is no Vincent Aboubakar for Cameroon.

The striker suffered a thigh injury on the eve of the tournament and has not regained full fitness.

"I don't think Abou will be ready to play," Song told reporters. "We are counting on him for after these three matches."

16:26 , Alex Young

You do wonder, beyond his obvious result mistakes for Manchester United, why Onana has been dropped.

He missed the first game after insisting on remaining at United and then flying in on the day of the game, played the next and is now sat on the bench for the third.

Onana dropped!

16:22 , Alex Young

So, the big news is that Onana has been dropped and replaced by his cousin Ondoa.

There are three other changes with Ntcham, Yongwa and Ekambi in for Noupa, Kemen and Ngamaleu.

It's five changes for Gambia. Sanneh, Manneh, Bobb, Sowe and Minteh in for Janko, Darboe, Sundberg, Ebrima Colley and Fadera.

Teams in full

16:11 , Alex Young

Gambia: Gaye, Muhammed Sanneh, Gomez, Omar Colley, Mendy, Jallow, Manneh, Bobb, Minteh, Barrow, Sowe

Subs: Jobe, Barry, Ngum, Fadera, Ceesay, Sanyang, Touray, Janko, Ebrima Colley, Badamosi, Darboe, Bubacarr Sanneh

Cameroon: Ondoa, Castelletto, Wooh, Tolo, Tchato, Ntcham, Zambo, Yongwa, Toko Ekambi, Magri, Nkoudou

Subs: Moukoudi, Ngamaleu, Kemen, Ateba, Tchamadeu, Gonzalez, Epassy, Neyou, Moumbagna, Elliott, Onana, Mputu

Gambia XI

16:08 , Alex Young

...and The Gambia!

Yankuba Minteh, Ali Sowe and Alasana Manneh all return as Yusupha Bobb and Muhammed Sanneh are both handed their first appearance today. Saul Marreh and Noah Sonko missed out entirely as Saintfiet ring the changes again pic.twitter.com/qq5CQu5RiL — Official GFF 🇬🇲 (@TheGambiaFF) January 23, 2024

Cameroon XI

16:07 , Alex Young

Andre Onana has been dropped!

15:59 , Alex Young

Team news is imminent.

15:46 , Alex Young

The drama continues tonight.

Gambia coach Tom Saintfiet has hope

15:38 , Alex Young

"We're still alive, the situation just got more complicated. We can still qualify with three points in our next game."

Rigobert Song not feeling the pressure

15:26 , Alex Young

Rigobert Song is unconcerned about speculation over his position as Cameroon boss.

Victory today would leave them poised to be one of the top four third-placed sides, which would go a long way to taking some pressure off Song.

"I've experienced pressure since I was very young, I've known it, pressure, as a player," Song, the ex-Liverpool and West Ham defender who is Cameroon's most capped player ever, told a press conference.

"It's part of the game; you win, you're strong but you lose, you're bad. I'm not getting into this game.

"I don't panic, I don't stress. I listen, I understand the criticism, I know what I have to do, I stay calm. My players know me, I simply tell them: 'Do your job'. I trust my players, we'll get there."

Score prediction

15:09 , Alex Young

Potentially without Aboubakar again, it’s difficult to see Cameroon finding the firepower to beat Gambia.

A 1-1 draw.

Cameroon team news

14:55 , Alex Young

Cameroon are sweating on the fitness of star striker Vincent Aboubakar after he missed their opening two games.

Andre Onana will be back between the posts looking to, as ever, improve.

Gambia team news

14:45 , Alex Young

Newcastle loanee Yankuba Minteh is one of the standout players for Gambia, while Cardiff midfielder Ebou Adams is back from a one-match ban for his red card earlier in the group stage.

Ebou Adams is available once again.

Where to watch Gambia vs Cameroon

14:37 , Alex Young

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Football. Coverage starts at 4.55pm GMT ahead of a 5pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

Welcome

14:30 , Alex Young

Good afternoon and welcome to the Standard's LIVE coverage of the Africa Cup of Nations clash between Gambia and Cameroon.

Gambia are all but out but Cameroon still have their fate in their own hands (just) with a place in the AFCON knockout stage up for grabs.

The Indomitable Lions simply must improve, and may need a helping hand from Senegal against Guinea in the other group game, to keep their tournament hopes alive.

The action gets underway at 5pm GMT. Stick with us.