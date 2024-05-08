Gallen throws 6 shutout innings, Carroll drives in 5 as Diamondbacks beat listless Reds 6-2

CINCINNATI (AP) — Zac Gallen threw six shutout innings in his first start in 11 days and Corbin Carroll had a three-run homer and five RBIs as the Arizona Diamondbacks dealt the Cincinnati Reds a sixth straight loss, 6-2 on Tuesday night.

Gallen (4-2) made his first start since April 26 when he left the game early due to a hamstring cramp. The right-hander allowed just one Reds hit through six innings, struck out six and walked three in not allowing a runner past second base.

The woes continued for the Reds, who scored just two runs in the three-game sweep by the Orioles at Great American Ball Park. With Tuesday's loss, Cincinnati fell to three games under .500 for the first time this season.

Frankie Montas (2-3), making his first start since he was hit in the arm with a line drive April 21, allowed one earned run and four hits through six innings while striking out seven.

Carroll, who had just seven RBIs all season, drove in runs in the third and fifth innings and then, with two on in the seventh, pounded a fastball from Justin Wilson over the center field wall for his second homer of the season. Ketel Marte followed with another homer, only the second time this season Arizona has gone back-to-back.

Jonathan India and Tyler Stephenson hit solo homers, accounting for two of the three Reds' hits.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: Closer Paul Sewald (oblique strain) was reinstated from the injured list and reassumed his role. He's been out all season. He allowed Stephenson's one-out homer in the ninth, but retired the next two batters.

Reds: TJ Friedl (fractured wrist) was taken off the injury list and got the start in center field. He was injured making a diving catch during spring training. He was 0 for 4.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks lefty Jordan Montgomery (1-2, 5.63 ERA) squares off against Reds right-hander Graham Ashcraft (3-1, 3.63, 30Ks) as the series continues Wednesday night.

