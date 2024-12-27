Galatasaray not quitting pursuit of Paulo Dybala

Galatasaray are still not done with their pursuit of Paulo Dybala.

The Turkish giants are taking their time and studying the best way they could attract the Argentine superstar to Istanbul.

According to Corriere della Sera, however, Dybala is increasingly likely to stay at Roma after all.

After a handful of appearances (depending on how far the Giallorossi will go in the cups, but no less than 6 or 7), Dybala will automatically have his contract extended until 2026.

Given the size of the salary (about 12 million net including bonuses) the Argentine would be open to spread the salary by extending the deadline and perhaps lowering the release clause from the current 12 million euros.

The proposal from Trigoria has not yet arrived, but there is still time to decide.

In the meantime, Galatasaray continue negotiating with the player’s agent.

