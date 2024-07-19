Galatasaray believe Scott McTominay is “open” to joining them

Galatasaray believe that Scott McTominay is open to a move to Turkey and are currently in discussions with Manchester United over a possible transfer.

The Red Devils have made an active start to the transfer window bringing in Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro but Ineos are far from done.

The next priority area to be filled is that of midfield and the club have already agreed personal terms with Paris Saint-Germain’s Manuel Ugarte.

The Red Devils reportedly cannot complete a move for the Uruguayan until they have sold a midfielder however, owing to the strict PSR rules that Premier League clubs must live by.

With doubts over Casemiro’s fitness and interest in him cooling from Saudi Arabia, McTominay has emerged as the most likely candidate to be sold.

One club who are interested in bringing in the Scottish international is Galatasaray and according to Florian Plettenberg at Sky Germany, they may stand a chance.

The journalist reports that the Super Lig champions have not “given up hope” of signing the 27 year old as he is “the preferred solution” to their midfield problems.

There have been doubts whether McTominay would be prepared to leave England but Plettenberg reports “Galatasaray have the feeling that he is open to a move to their club and there are serious chances.”

The Turks have therefore “initiated” talks with United but the Red Devils’ current valuation of €30 million is too high for the Istanbul giants.

🚨🟡🔴 Been told that @GalatasaraySK have not yet given up hope on Scott McTominay! The 27 y/o is the preferred solution for their central midfield. Galatasaray have the feeling that he is open to a move to their club and there are serious chances. Therefore, Gala have also… pic.twitter.com/QtKu6USpAI — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 18, 2024

Galatasaray have already reportedly had a bid turned down for the midfielder and his wages were also said to be a concern for the Turks.

There is also interest from the Premier League in the United academy product as Fulham have also had a £17 million offer rejected for his services.

Nonetheless, there are fears that the side from West London may abandon their pursuit in favour of Tottenham Hotspur’s Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.

It was also relayed here yesterday that McTominay was the subject of interest of Tottenham themselves.

United will hope to find a quick resolution as they won’t want their summer plans to be slowed down by inability to sell like in previous summers.





