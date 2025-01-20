Gael Monfils retires to bring unfortunate end to record-breaking Australian Open run

Monfils received a standing ovation as he left the court (Getty Images)

Record-breaking Gael Monfils retired from his Australian Open fourth round match against young American Ben Shelton, as the 38-year-old’s epic run in Melbourne came to an unfortunate end.

An ailing Monfils received a standing ovation as he left the court after trailing 6-7 7-6 6-7 1-0 early in the fourth set. The Frenchman, who last week became the oldest player to win an ATP tour title, had nothing left to give and struggled with a back injury after being dragged into a three-hour battle by the big-serving Shelton.

Monfils had rolled back the years at the Australian Open with his victories over fourth seed Taylor Fritz, Daniel Altmaier and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard to become the oldest man to reach the fourth round in Melbourne since Roger Federer. He had also won eight matches in a row, following his surprise title in Auckland at the start of the year.

Monfils had pushed his body to its limits since requiring five sets to beat Mpetshi Perricard in the opening round, and he admitted he was feeling sore before the match against Shelton began.

“Unfortunately, I couldn't finish the match, but I'm happy with all I gave today,” Monfils said afterwards.

“You know, at the end of the day, it's been a very long tour for me, playing a lot of matches, spending a lot of hours,” Monfils said. “Of course, some day are tougher. Today was one where I think I was already very close from the limit, and I think I passed it, unfortunately.

“You know, it happens, but I'm still learning, which is good. Learning also take more experience. Of course, today was tougher for me physically.”

Monfils and Shelton smiled as they shook hands at the net and the 22-year-old was complimentary of the veteran’s efforts in the match.

“Gael is a great guy, I’ve watched him since I was a kid,” Shelton said. “I’ve always said he has the best highlights-reel of all time and we saw some of that tonight. At 38, I hope I’ll be able to still be walking without crutches.

“To push me like he did today, and to entertain in New Zealand and Australia the way he has over the last two weeks is so impressive and I hope to be able to create some memories like that at that age. It’s really special and unheard of in sport.

Shelton was full of respect for Monfils after his run to the fourth round (Getty Images)

“For me, he’s played a lot of long matches and I wanted to make it as physical as possible. He does a lot things on the court unbelievably well, a lot of counter-punching, making you feel uncomfortable at the net. Being able to find that balance, it was incredible difficult today because he was serving so well.

“There are a lot of things that make him a nightmare to play. I can’t imagine playing him when he was 21, 22 like me.”

Monfils will still have interest in the Australian Open, however, as his partner Elina Svitolina booked her place in the quarter-finals on her return to injury.

Svitolina was happy to bring some light to Ukraine with her victory over Russian Veronika Kudermetova in the fourth round of the Australian Open.

Svitolina, who has refused to shake hands with Russian or Belarusian opponents after matches since the start of the war nearly three years ago, recovered from a poor start to win 6-4 6-1 and reach her 12th grand slam quarter-final.

“This fighting spirit that I have is completely Ukrainian spirit that I try to show, that I try to represent, as well,” she said.

The 30-year-old, who is playing in her first tournament since foot surgery last September, has won all eight matches she has played against Russian opponents since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

In the last eight, Svitolina will take on in-form American Madison Keys, who upset sixth seed Elena Rybakina 6-3 1-6 6-3.

Includes reporting from PA