Gael Monfils becomes oldest ATP Tour singles title winner with Auckland victory

Gael Monfils made history by becoming the oldest winner of an ATP Tour singles title at the ASB Classic in Auckland.

The 38-year-old Frenchman, who won his first tour crown 20 years ago, defeated Zizou Bergs 6-3 6-4 in the final.

He surpasses Roger Federer, who won his final title in Basel in 2019, as the oldest champion since the ATP Tour was formed in 1990.

Gael Monfils holds the trophy in Auckland (David Rowland/Photosport via AP)

He is also the oldest man to win a tour-level singles title since 43-year-old Australian Ken Rosewall in Hong Kong in 1977.

“Big satisfaction,” said Monfils, who is ranked 52nd. “It’s very special having this 13th title. I don’t win a lot. It’s been more than 20 years I’ve been playing and it’s just 13 times I ended up winning.”

On his place in history, the former top-10 star added: “It’s a different record. You’re always pleased to have a record but I want to do more, I want to play a little bit more, so why not win a little bit later on.”

Monfils will take on compatriot Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, who is 17 years his junior, in the first round of the Australian Open.