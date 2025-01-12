Gabriel Jesus injury: Arsenal star stretchered off against Manchester United after Bruno Fernandes clash

Injury blow: Gabriel Jesus had to be taken off on a stretcher during Arsenal’s FA Cup clash with Manchester United (Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

Arsenal were dealt a hammer blow after Gabriel Jesus was carried off on a stretcher in the first half of their FA Cup match against Manchester United on Sunday.

Jesus fell to the ground and appeared to clutch his knee when trying to tackle United captain Bruno Fernandes at the Emirates Stadium.

The striker received treatment on the pitch from Arsenal’s medical staff before being taken off on a stretcher.

Jesus covered his head with his shirt as he was carried off and the Gunners now face a nervous wait to learn the extent of his injury.

Jesus has been battling knee pain since the 2022 World Cup, when he first injured it. At present, it is unclear if the injury sustained now is linked to that one.

The striker was taken off in the 40th minute of the FA Cup third round tie with Manchester United and replaced by Raheem Sterling.

Speaking after the game, Mikel Arteta appeared very downbeat on the injury. He told BBC Sport: "It's not looking good.

“He was in quite a lot of pain and he had to come off on a stretcher. It's not looking good."

Jesus had been in fine form in recent weeks and went into the game against United with six goals in his last six games.

Any injury to the Brazilian would ramp up the pressure on Arsenal to bolster their forward line during the January transfer window.

Bukayo Saka is already out until at least March with a hamstring injury and Ethan Nwaneri is currently sidelined too with a muscle issue.

Arsenal were also without Riccardo Calafiori against United on Sunday due to a new injury, with fellow defenders Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu still long-term absentees.