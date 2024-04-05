All About Gabbie Marshall's Parents, Marne and Ernest Marshall

Get to know the parents of Gabbie Marshall, the star guard on the University of Iowa women's basketball team heading to the Final Four in March Madness

Gabby marshall/Instagram Gabbie Marshall parents

Get to know Gabbie Marshall's parents.

The Iowa women's basketball star was born to Ernest and Marne Marshall in August 2000 in Cincinnati, Ohio. She also has three siblings: Noah, Luke and Lily.

Both of Marshall's parents were college athletes in their own right, each playing basketball for their schools. Their experiences with the sport had an influence on the Hawkeye guard growing up, who's said she's "dreamed" of competing in championships and "making it to the Final Four" since she was a little girl.

Now, Marshall — who shares the court with teammate Caitlin Clark, the highest all-time basketball scorer in NCAA Division I basketball — has turned her dreams into a reality. On April 1, Marshall contributed to Iowa's victory over Louisiana State University to earn their spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament's Final Four.

Marshall, who is in her fifth and final year at Iowa University, expressed her appreciation for her family in a video reflecting on her time as a Hawkeye. "To my family, you guys really are my rock," she began.

"Your support over my whole basketball career has helped me be where I am today — and be the person I am today," Marshall continued. "You guys have shown me so much love and I just don't know where I'd be without you. Through the ups and the downs, you've always been there and been my outlet to give me whatever I need."

Read on to learn more about Gabbie Marshall's parents, Ernest and Marne Marshall.

Ernest played basketball throughout college

Gabby marshall/Instagram Gabby Marshall and her dad, Ernest.

Ernest played basketball throughout his four years of college at Bellarmine University in Louisville, Ky. Marshall has been vocal about how his experiences on the court have positively impacted her as a basketball player.

After graduating from Bellarmine, Ernest earned a master's degree in business administration from Indiana University Bloomington. Now, he's an executive vice president and chief human resources officer at a global intelligent power management company.

Marne played collegiate basketball, too

Marne also played college ball, though only for one year. She played for the women's basketball team at Aquinas College in Grand Rapids, Mich.

There is little public information about what Marne does professionally today; however, Marshall has spoken about the impact she's had on her life as she pursues her basketball dreams.

Ernest instilled in Gabbie the desire to keep 'family close'

Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall sets up a shot in January 2024.

Marshall has three siblings: sister Lily and brothers Noah and Luke. The Iowa basketball star shares a close connection with each of them, often posting photos on her social media paired with sweet captions.

In September 2021, Marshall shared a post with her brothers and sister, quoting her father in the caption on Instagram. "It was always instilled in me since I was a little girl how important keeping your family close is in life," she began.

"My dad always said 'I always want my kiddos to be close no matter what.' So, this is an appreciation post for the best sibs in the biz. You all make me so happy & make it so easy to love you 🤍," Marshall continued.



In an August 2020 sibling pic, the Iowa player captioned the Instagram post: "3 of the biggest blessings in my life."



They are the reason Gabbie 'fell in love' with basketball

Marshall credits both her mom and dad as the people who helped her find a passion for basketball. When speaking with Hawk Central after defeating the Colorado Buffaloes in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, the Iowa star looked back at where her love for the sport began.

"Obviously, they've both had that basketball experience and I just fell in love with the game," Marshall said of her parents. "I had a ball in my hand since I was little. They both coached me when I was little too, so I think they're the reason why I fell in love with the game and how I got so good."

They're Gabbie's 'biggest fans'

C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Alexis Morris of the Louisiana State Tigers looks for an opening as Gabbie Marshall of the Iowa Hawkeyes defends in April 2023.

It's no surprise that Marshall has racked up a number of fans as a result of her talent on the court, but her parents top the list. When speaking with Hawk Central after knocking Colorado out of the 2024 NCAA tournament in March, she opened up about her parents' support.

"I think they're both two of my biggest fans," Marshall began. She looked back on the "different drills" she used to run in the gym with her dad growing up, saying, "I think that's how I got so good, he was always there by my side."

Marshall went on to recognize the dedication and commitment her parents put towards her love for the sport, which she credits as a reason for her successes.

"Through their sacrifices and the time and energy they put into my basketball career, I'm where I am today. I am forever grateful for them," she added.

