Gabalis throws for 3 TDs, Britten runs for 181 yards and Tarleton State tops SE Louisiana 36-33

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Victor Gabalis threw three touchdown passes, Kayvon Britten ran for 181 yards and Tarleton State held off Southeastern Louisiana 36-33 on Saturday night.

The Texans' win overshadowed the efforts of Antonio Martin Jr., who had 206 yards rushing with three touchdowns for the Lions.

There were six lead changes, the last coming when Gabalis threw to Darius Cooper for a 4-yard touchdown to cap the scoring with about 9 1/2 minutes to go. Cooper caught eight passes for 90 yards and had two TDs.

Tre Page III sealed the win when he intercepted Eli Sawyer on a fourth-down pass with about a minute remaining.

Sawyer was 17 of 27 passing for 157 yards for the Lions (1-4).

Tarleton (4-1) went ahead 29-19, thanks to third-quarter touchdowns of 11 yards on the ground by Derrel Kelley III and a 23-yard pass from Gabalis to Cooper.

But Martin led SE Louisiana back with touchdown runs of 57 and 2 yards for a 33-29 lead one play into the fourth quarter.

Gabalis then led an 11-play, 75-yard drive for what proved to be the winning score.

