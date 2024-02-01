Fury vs Usyk to air live on Dazn, TNT and Sky Sports

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk will air live on Dazn, TNT Sports and Sky Sports, it has been announced.

The bout, which will take place in Saudi Arabia on 17 February, will crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion since 2000.

Briton Fury, 35, will carry the WBC belt into Riyadh, while Ukraine’s Usyk, 37, holds the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles. Both men are undefeated.

The historic clash will receive unprecedented coverage in the UK, it has been revealed, with three major broadcasters set to air the action on pay-per-view.

Dazn will offer a free month’s subscription with any pay-per-view purchase in the UK and US, with the cost set at £24.99 and the event airing worldwide on the platform. The price is expected to be the same on TNT and Sky, though their coverage is set to be accessible for UK viewers only.

Saudi Arabia’s growing involvement in boxing has brought together Matchroom – whose shows air on Dazn – and Queensberry – whose main broadcast partner is TNT. As a result, Fury’s fight with Francis Ngannou in October and Anthony Joshua’s win over Otto Wallin in December aired live on both services. Broadcast plans for Fury vs Usyk mark another significant step in this direction, with Sky added into the mix.

This dynamic exists despite Fury’s relationship with Queensberry and deal with TNT, and in spite of Joshua’s connection to Matchroom and contract with Dazn. Furthermore, Sky typically airs Boxxer events exclusively.

Joshua is signed to box Ngannou, the ex-UFC champion whom Fury narrowly outpointed, in Riyadh on 8 March. That bout is also expected to air live on Dazn and TNT.

Later this year, a card taking place in Riyadh will pit Matchroom fighters against Queensberry boxers.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.