Fury vs Ngannou LIVE: Latest boxing fight updates and results tonight

Tyson Fury and former UFC champion Francis Ngannou will meet in the boxing ring tonight, in one of the most controversial fights in recent memory.

Fury, 35, reigns as WBC heavyweight champion but has not fought or defended his title since December, when he beat Derek Chisora for the third time to stay unbeaten. The Briton is due to finally face unified champion Oleksandr Usyk next, but he must first navigate this unique match-up with Ngannou.

Ngannou, 37, vacated the UFC heavyweight title upon leaving the mixed martial arts promotion in January and has not fought since January 2022, but he is deemed the hardest puncher in combat-sports history – potentially giving him a shot at a seismic upset in Saudi Arabia.

Can the Cameroonian, with heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson in his corner, shock the world? Or will Fury produce a boxing clinic and coast towards his planned clash with Usyk, which is set to take place in Riyadh like tonight’s main event? Find out with our live fight updates and results, below.

Fury vs Ngannou: Round 1

23:48 , Alex Pattle

Both fighters stand orthodox. Everyone in the crowd is on their feet.

Fury misses with a hook. Ngannou jabs to the body but is tagged with a counter cross. Both men miss with left hooks. Ngannou tries for a right overhand but misses.

Decent, step-in jab by Ngannou, then a bit of punching in the clinch. The heavyweights separate. Fury jabs to the chest.

Both fighters land simultaneous jabs. Ngannou can’t quite time a left hook, but it’s almost on point.

The Cameroonian fires to the body again. Solid right hook to the body by Ngannou! Good right cross from Fury upstairs, though!

Ngannou with a grazing cross of his own! Fury steps in with a jab; Ngannou’s counter left hook partially lands!

A fun first round!!

23:44 , Alex Pattle

WE’RE UNDER WAY!

23:43 , Alex Pattle

Fury and Ngannou are in the ring. This is really happening.

Michael Buffer makes the official fighter introductions.

Ngannou stands at 6ft 4in; Fury is billed at 6ft 9in.

23:39 , Alex Pattle

Tyson Fury makes his way to the ring in Riyadh (Getty Images)

23:35 , Alex Pattle

Francis Ngannou arrives at the ring in Saudi Arabia (Getty Images)

23:34 , Alex Pattle

Now here comes WBC heavyweight champion Fury, unbeaten in his pro career.

He walks down a red-lit corridor, clapped along by legends of the sport including Lennox Lewis and Oscar de la Hoya.

The Briton, 35, has a pro record of 33-0-1 (24 KOs).

23:32 , Alex Pattle

23:32 , Alex Pattle

Ngannou emerges, wearing a crown, and takes his seat on a throne. On each side of him are five people waving Cameroonian flags.

The 37-year-old reigned as UFC champion from 2021 until this January, when he relinquished the title while leaving the mixed martial arts promotion.

Ngannou is making his pro boxing debut here, while his pro MMA record is 17-3. Twelve of his wins came via knockout – eight of those in Round 1, and three of those inside the first minute.

In the ring, Michael Buffer makes the introduction.

23:25 , Alex Pattle

23:25 , Alex Pattle

23:23 , Alex Pattle

“Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond is playing in the arena. You know what that means. The ring walks are seconds away.

Backstage, a crown has been placed on Fury’s head.

23:21 , Alex Pattle

Here’s our Sports Editor, Jack Rathborn, on the incident involving David Adeleye and referee John Latham earlier:

David Adeleye punches referee on Fury v Ngannou undercard

23:17 , Alex Pattle

Amir Khan, who is present, on a possible fight with Manny Pacquiao, also present: “We don’t mind putting the gloves back on.

“Manny would make a great dancing partner, we both used to spar with each other.

“Look, if I get the chance to fight in Saudi again, it would be amazing. It would be huge.”

And on gifting a watch to Eminem this week: “I got a present from Mauricio [Sulaiman, WBC president] – a watch with the WBC belt.

“I was talking to Eminem, I gave it to him as a present. He was so happy! Somebody like Eminem, he can get anything he wants, but this was something he's never had.”

23:08 , Alex Pattle

In the final few moments before the ring walks, why not check out Steve Bunce’s main-event preview?

Fury vs Ngannou is simple, genius and lunacy all at once

23:04 , Alex Pattle

Okay! The ceremony is over. The ring walks are up next.

22:57 , Alex Pattle

The stage just moved backwards, and the ring is emerging from a hole in the floor.

That bit was admittedly quite cool.

The main event is edging closer, I promise.

22:56 , Alex Pattle

Singer Becky G has just finished her performance. Onto the next.

In the words of Ken Watanabe in 2014’s Godzilla, “Let them fight!”

Please.

22:49 , Alex Pattle

All the performers, dancers included, are obviously very talented. And the visuals on display are relatively impressive.

But this is nothing close to being the stunning ceremony that was advertised. Maybe it’ll reach new heights as it goes on.

22:46 , Alex Pattle

The opening ceremony is taking place as we speak. Rapper Lil Baby is performing at the moment.

22:38 , Alex Pattle

The opening ceremony has still not begun. I wonder how Ngannou is feeling backstage. He’s not warming up right now – maybe he doesn’t want to overdo it – but is standing, swaying, and talking to members of his team.

Will these be some of the longest minutes of his life, or some of the shortest?

22:29 , Alex Pattle

This is the tedious bit. We wait for the ceremony to begin, before we can wait for the fight to begin.

22:20 , Alex Pattle

Riyadh Season will officially kick off with an opening ceremony in a few moments.

Per ESPN, it has been arranged by the same producers who look after Olympic opening ceremonies and Super Bowl half-time shows.

Then, the ring walks...

In the crowd right now are Cristiano Ronaldo, Kanye West, Conor McGregor, Eminem, The Undertaker, Oleksandr Usyk – and many more familiar faces from the worlds of sports and entertainment.

Former UFC champions Israel Adesanya and Kamaru Usman are in Ngannou’s changing room. At one time, all three African-born fighters held UFC titles at once. In fact, they were the first three African-born champions in UFC history and remain the only ones to this day.

22:14 , Alex Pattle

Keeping in the zone 😤#BattleOfTheBaddest | Now | Live on TNT Sports Box Office



pic.twitter.com/PzKQ5OJy0d — Queensberry Promotions (@Queensberry) October 28, 2023

22:10 , Alex Pattle

Right, then. One fight left, the big one.

Next up: Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou, the ‘Battle of the Baddest’.

Tyson Fury, centre left, and Francis Ngannou at their weigh-in (REUTERS)

22:06 , Alex Pattle

21:58 , Alex Pattle

What a dramatic end to that fight.

The fighters share a few words, seemingly of respect, which is nice to see.

Still unbeaten is Wardley, while Adeleye is defeated for the first time as a pro.

Wardley is all smiles, as you’d expect.

Fabio Wardley def. David Adeleye via seventh-round TKO (2:43)

21:53 , Alex Pattle

Round 7

Wardley with a snapping jab, but he hesitates on the follow-up right hook.

Lots of clinching ensues. And it’s there that Wardley lands a right hand and brutal left hook! He drops Adeleye hard!!

Adeleye sticks his blood-smeared tongue out at Wardley while on the canvas, then just about beats the count!

Wardley is going for the finish, pouring on heavy shots, and a right hook has him teetering! The referee steps in!

It’s all over! Adeleye shoves the referee! He gives him a bit of a punch to the ribs, too!

Wardley barks into the crowd! WOW!

21:49 , Alex Pattle

Round 6

Adeleye is warned for throwing to the back of Wardley’s head in the clinch.

The action resumes, and Adeleye connects with a jab. Decent counter left hook by Wardley, though.

Wardley with some good head movement to avoid a cross from Adeleye.

Adeleye with a decent left hook. Solid jabs by Wardley in response.

Adeleye sticks out a bloody tongue at his rival, but he’s blinking his left eye a lot; he seems bothered by it...

Six rounds done. Six more scheduled.

21:45 , Alex Pattle

Round 5

There’s been an intriguing ebb and flow to this contest, but is Wardley taking command now?

He lands a double-jab and a hook. More effective jabs from Wardley, who can’t quite find a right cross to the body.

Clubbing left hook by Adeleye, who then goes for another but misses as Wardley rolls under it.

Wardley lands the right cross to the body this time, then gives Adeleye a look as if to say: ‘I know you felt that one.’

Adeleye’s head is snapped back by a jab in the last moment of the round.

21:40 , Alex Pattle

Round 4

Wardley leads Adeleye in power punches landed (21-8), per ESPN.

The contest becomes somewhat bitty, with a fair bit of clinching from both boxers.

Wardley with a nice double-jab now, forcing Adeleye to cover up and resort to a wild left hook – which is off the mark.

Wardley stalks Adeleye and lands a solid right hook to the body.

Backstage, Ngannou is having his hands taped while listening to music in his headphones.

21:37 , Alex Pattle

Round 3

Decent jab work from Adeleye. Wardley fires back with a cross upstairs. A scrappy phase ensues, before the referee separates the fighters and warns Adeleye over an elbow...

Wardley feints hard with a right hand, but Adeleye doesn’t bite.

Adeleye catches Wardley with an uppercut and a cross, with Wardley landing a hook between those shots.

Wardley misses on his next effort, and Adeleye mocks his rival by looking out into the crowd, suggesting that’s how far off-target the punch was.

Adeleye is finding a bit of momentum now. And as I write that, Wardley lands a fierce overhand right! Adeleye did a decent job at rolling with it, though...

21:32 , Alex Pattle

Round 2

The boxers clinch early in this round, with Wardley landing a solid right hook at close range.

They separate, and Wardley gets back to marching forward. Adeleye with a slick jab, which Wardley walks onto.

The Britons clinch again, and this time it’s Adeleye who gets off the better shot.

Lovely right cross from Wardley, and another! He catches Adeleye on the end of the second shot.

21:28 , Alex Pattle

Round 1

Both men stand orthodox. Stern jab from Adeleye early on. He then misses with a clubbing left hook, before Wardley jabs to the body from range.

Wardley presses forward and has Adeleye circling to his own left. Wardley with a left hook to the body, before Adeleye covers up to the head.

BIG left hook upstairs by Adeleye! Wardley can’t roll with it, and it spins him to his right somewhat.

But Wardley gets after Adeleye in the final seconds of the round.

21:20 , Alex Pattle

Here we go, Wardley and Adeleye are both in the ring! This should be fun. Lots of needle between the British heavyweights.

Adeleye is 26 years old and 12-0 (11 KOs); Wardley is 28 years old and 16-0 (15 KOs).

Wardley’s British title is on the line, as is Adeleye’s WBO European belt, AND the vacant Commonwealth gold.

Let’s go.

21:04 , Alex Pattle

Conor McGregor on Ngannou’s chances: “It’s gonna be a tough ask, let’s be honest. Tyson is crafty, he’s big. Francis’s tools are in his pockets.”

McGregor also urges Ngannou not to think about the full 10 rounds, and to go for it early.

The former dual-weight UFC champion admits that he regrets not going after Floyd Mayweather more aggressively in the early rounds of their fight in 2017.

He was stopped late on that August evening, and tells ESPN tonight that he was thinking about the final rounds while throwing his first punches of the night.

20:58 , Alex Pattle

There’s only one more fight scheduled before tonight’s main event.

British rivals Fabio Wardley and David Adeleye are set to square off at heavyweight, in a highly-anticipated grudge match.

The pair actually clashed backstage at the first press conference for Fury vs Ngannou, with Wardley suffering a cut that threatened this bout.

Now, he gets a chance to settle his feud with Adeleye.

Fury vs Ngannou LIVE: The Cameroonian's stunning backstory

20:51 , Alex Pattle

Ngannou’s journey started in the mountains. The 37-year-old was born in Batie, Cameroon, and grew up in poverty. His father – a local street fighter known for all the wrong reasons – and mother separated when their son was six. Having been unable to gain a proper education, Ngannou began working in a sand quarry at just 10 years old.

The draining physicality of the work would surely have made the prospect of joining one of the local gangs appealing, but Ngannou rejected all advances.

By the time he was 22, Ngannou began to train in boxing despite his family’s wishes, though his progress was halted by illness.

At 26, the man now known as the “Predator” set his sights on Paris, with numerous attempts to make the journey proving unsuccessful. When he did ultimately make it to the French capital, Ngannou was held in a Spanish prison for two months for his illegal entry into Europe.

Upon his release, Ngannou was homeless, penniless and totally alone. Boxing coach Didier Carmont offered him refuge, however, and introduced him to mixed martial arts.

Check out this piece from 2021, reflecting on Ngannou’s UFC title win:

Francis Ngannou’s title win marks UFC’s most real fairytale so far

20:44 , Alex Pattle

Fury is warming up in his locker room. Meanwhile, Ngannou has just made it to his own changing room.

A reminder that heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson has been training Ngannou for tonight’s main event...

20:31 , Alex Pattle

Round 3

Lots more jabbing from the two heavyweights, with Kean getting the better of these exchanges.

But Parker eventually lands a great uppercut, squeezing it through Kean’s guard, and the Canadian is rattled!!

Another uppercut moments later, and Kean is put down – and there’s no getting up!!

Parker, by KNOCKOUT!

Joseph Parker def. Simon Kean via third-round KO (2:04)

Parker collects the vacant IBF and WBO Intercontinental heavyweight titles!

20:28 , Alex Pattle

Round 2

Parker jabs low then high. He sees a right overhand partially land, then Kean shoves him away.

Sharp jab by Kean, who then catches Parker on the very end of a cross.

Parker buries a left hook into the mid-section of Kean now.

The Kiwi follows up with a few tidy jabs. Kean responds in kind.

20:24 , Alex Pattle

Round 1

Lots of support for Parker in Riyadh. And we’re under way.

Both men are standing orthodox. Clean right cross and stiff left hook by Parker! Kean’s chin was jutting out there, almost inviting those shots.

Lots of head movement from the Canadian now. It doesn’t prevent Parker from landing another decent left hook, but Kean fires back with a right cross.

Both men throw left hooks simultaneously, with Kean beating Parker to the punch – literally. Now it’s Parker who is leaving his chin out.

Another good left hook from Kean, which staggers Parker slightly.

20:19 , Alex Pattle

Here we go! The vacant IBF and WBO Intercontinental heavyweight titles are up for grabs

New Zealand’s Joseph Parker (32-2, 22 KOs) takes on Canada’s Simon Kean (23-1, 22 KOs).

20:07 , Alex Pattle

We’re still waiting for Parker and Kean.

In the meantime...

Tyson Fury has arrived! 👑#BattleOfTheBaddest | #FuryNgannou | LIVE NOW on TNT Sports Box Office ▶️ https://t.co/FXWiFF9GtR pic.twitter.com/ynsejc1xRj — Boxing on TNT Sports (@boxingontnt) October 28, 2023

19:54 , Alex Pattle

Next up, Joseph Parker takes on Simon Kean! More heavyweight action to whet the appetite for the main event.

New Zealand’s Parker was stopped by Joe Joyce last year – and previously lost to Anthony Joshua – but has bounced back with two wins this year.

Parker, a teammate of Fury, will hope he can get not only a victory but a quick one, so he can watch as much of the Rugby World Cup final as possible!

His nation takes on South Africa in France, with kick-off five minutes away.

Joseph Parker (Simon Marper/PA) (PA Wire)

19:46 , Alex Pattle

Round 1

Wright is a former cruiserweight, and he definitely looks the smaller man in there. He uses that inherently quicker movement to dart around in the early exchanges, however.

A couple of nice shots from him, from varying angles, but he’s caught with a pair of nasty hooks and goes down!!! Wow!

Wright beats the referee’s count but immediately eats a clean right hook, and he’s shaken to his core! He’s still standing, but he’s frozen, and the referee steps in!

It’s all over in Round 1! As expected, dare I say it...

Arslanbek Makhmudov def. Junior Anthony Wright via first-round TKO (1:10)

19:37 , Alex Pattle

Russia’s Makhmudov is 17-0 (16 KOs) at 34 years old. Eleven of his wins have come in the first round.

Meanwhile, American Wright is 20-4-1 (17 KOs) and 37 years old.

Makhmudov is the favourite here, and we may be looking at another early finish, based on his career so far...

Aaaaand we’re under way!

19:28 , Alex Pattle

Just like the last two fights, all the bouts from here on out are heavyweight contests.

Next up: Arslanbek Makhmudov vs Junior Anthony Wright.

19:23 , Alex Pattle

Itauma is actually a southpaw who is naturally right handed, which explains in part why he has such a powerful jab.

That was the shot that dropped Bernath, before Itauma got the finish with his opponent against the ropes later in Round 1.

Moses Itauma def. Istvan Bernath via first-round TKO (1:53)

19:20 , Alex Pattle

Round 1

Itauma with a couple of sharp jabs to the body at once. Now he adds a left hook.

Bernath wings out two counter hooks with mixed success. He’s already backed up against the ropes.

Itauma maintains the pressure, flicking jabs through his opponent’s guard. Bernath’s face is already reddened around his right eye.

OH! And Itauma puts down Bernath with a stern jab!!

Bernath beats the referee’s count but then eats a southpaw cross! Itauma gets a little overeager and misses with an uppercut, but then a right hook to the head wobbles Bernath!

Itauma follows up again, and the ref steps in! It’s all over in Round 1!

19:17 , Alex Pattle

While TNT Sports’ stream continues to fail and frustrate, the undercard continues, but thankfully we have just about enough picture to provide you with live updates!

Britain’s Itauma is still just 18 years old and is one of the most exciting prospects in the heavyweight division.

His pro record is 5-0 (3 KOs). Can the southpaw improve that streak here? Let’s find out!

19:10 , Alex Pattle

Next up: Moses Itauma vs Istvan Bernath in yet another heavyweight clash.

But will fans see it? The TNT Sports stream is still down. ESPN+’s stream is working, however.

Here’s our Sports Editor, Jack Rathborn, with more on the matter:

Fury vs Ngannou stream fails as fans left with screeching sound

18:58 , Alex Pattle

Ten minutes into this fault, and I at least have hold music now, rather than that screeching sound. Hopefully it’s the same for others.

That said, better yet would be the stream actually working!

“We apologise for the break in transmission and hope to correct the fault shortly,” is what TNT Sports are showing at the moment. Nothing else.

TNT Sports’ stream fails during the Fury vs Ngannou undercard (TNT Sports)

18:52 , Alex Pattle

TNT Sports’ stream has failed. All that viewers are getting is a TNT Sports logo and a piercing sound. It’s been ongoing for about five minutes.

One X user: “Right this ain’t a joke anymore lads, what the f*** is going on here, my ears are bleeding.”

Another: “Shout out to @tntsports for murdering my eardrums.”

One viewer says they have hold music, but this writer is still hearing nothing but a droning, screeching sound...

18:38 , Alex Pattle

Bakole, who was a sparring partner of Tyson Fury in the lead-up to both men’s fights tonight, says he had an injury in camp. That’s a big reason why the 30-year-old came in so heavy.

“You can run but you can’t hide, I’m ready for everyone – in the UK, in America,” he says. The Congolese also expresses a desire to return to Saudi Arabia for another fight.

“We love Martin,” is the chant from the crowd in Riyadh.

Again, if you want to learn more about Bakole – and his sparring sessions with Fury – read our exclusive interview with him from earlier this week:

Martin Bakole: ‘Tyson Fury is the only boxer who can give me good sparring’

18:30 , Alex Pattle

Round 4

Bakole gets right after Takam, who still seems a little wobbly. Harsh left hook from Bakole, and Takam’s own left hook does not faze the Congolese.

Accurate shots from Bakole, as he looks to find a finish – but without forcing one... He eats a left hook to the body but beckons Takam forward after the veteran retreats.

Bakole jabs low then high. Now he burrows a left hook into the midriff of Takam. Takam overshoots with a right overhand, which only grazes Bakole.

OH! Brutal left hook to the body by Bakole, then a short right cross as Takam teeters backwards!!

Bakole with more hard shots upstairs, and the referee steps in after Bakole lands a mean overhand right, which sends Takam wobbling onto the ropes!!

It’s all over! Takam is lucid enough to protest, but he was taking damage and was only going to take more – unnecessarily.

Bakole with a celebratory dance. He then checks on Takam, who seems to be okay... The pair then embrace after the official result is read out.

Martin Bakole def. Carlos Takam via fourth-round TKO (2:15)

18:26 , Alex Pattle

Round 3

Bakole is opening up here, landing a series of hooks! Takam is keeping his guard high, but his legs are unsteady!

He lands a couple of counter shots, but Bakole looks untroubled so far... Left hooks land for both men! This is suddenly a bit of a firefight!

Bakole is backed up to the ropes but still throwing. He blocks a few hooks, before a couple get through – but they don’t seem to land with Takam’s full power.

Bakole smiles, as if to say he’s unperturbed by these punches. Still, Takam his on his chest. Bakole takes his turn, rotating back and forth from the hips, letting hooks go from both wings.

Bakole with a good uppercut at close range!! Now a flurry of hooks, and Takam is not fully with it!

A left hook from Bakole, now a right straight, and Takam falls onto him! He’s only standing because he’s leaning on Bakole!

Takam does well to make it to the bell!

18:22 , Alex Pattle

Round 2

Every fight from here on out is a heavyweight bout, by the way.

Bakole still has that lead hand low, when he’s not throwing teasing jabs. Takam again jabs to the body, before edging backwards to narrowly avoid a one-two by Bakole.

Bakole parries another body jab, before landing his own jab to the head of Takam.

Bakole’s coach: “Move your feet, let your shots go, come oooon.” The Congolese is still very immobile, still waiting on Takam.

Bakole finally lets his hands go, and lands a decent left hook upstairs. Good roll from Takam to avoid a chopping right cross from Bakole.

Both men land left hooks. Takam increases his activity in the final seconds.

18:18 , Alex Pattle

Round 1

Both heavyweights stand orthodox. Lots of head movement from Takam early on, while the much heavier Bakole is content to stand relatively still and wait on the 42-year-old.

Bakole leans back to avoid an overhand right attempt by Takam, who really loaded up on that one. Now Bakole jabs at the body from range. His hands are low between shots. Again he leans back to avoid a heavy effort from Takam – a left hook this time.

Takam jabs to the body. Bakole responds in kind. Takam goes again, still moving his head constantly between his own moments of offence.

Takam again tries for a left hook, which partially lands to the chest of the Congolese.

18:13 , Alex Pattle

There are actually two arenas in play tonight: One for the undercard fights, and one for the main event.

That’s because a Riyadh Season event – separate from tonight’s boxing – is taking place in the main room before Fury vs Ngannou starts.

So, that arena is busy until then. We go to the second arena, where Martin Bakole and Carlos Takam are about to get going!

Here’s our exclusive interview with Bakole from earlier this week:

Martin Bakole: ‘Tyson Fury is the only boxer who can give me good sparring’

18:05 , Alex Pattle

The main card is under way in Riyadh! We’ll have live fight updates for you very shortly, as we build towards the main event...

18:00 , Alex Pattle

Martin Bakole is angry. Frankly, that may be an understatement. In Bakole’s eyes, he is the most avoided man in the heavyweight division, and the worry for Carlos Takam is that he may have to absorb that anger tonight.

Before Tyson Fury’s bewildering bout with Francis Ngannou plays out among the dunes of Saudi Arabia, Bakole and Takam will meet in a more traditional heavyweight clash on the undercard – and one that Bakole intends to mark with a breakout performance. Perhaps with that, he can make up for the ‘mistake’ that has defined his professional career in recent years.

“The only mistake I made, and even my coaches are telling me, is that they allowed me to spar these top guys,” Bakole told The Independent. “These guys know they don’t belong where they are now, because if I stand with them, I give them problems. I only show them three or four punches, because I’m coming to help them; but even in helping them, I’m giving them problems. I’m a machine in there, throwing as many punches as I can. I don’t get tired, I keep coming.”

Exclusive interview in full:

Martin Bakole: ‘Tyson Fury is the only boxer who can give me good sparring’

17:55 , Alex Pattle

I spoke to former two-weight world champion boxer Carl Frampton, and Dan Hardy – an ex-UFC title challenger – about Fury vs Ngannou.

Read the article below to find out what Frampton and Hardy had to say about:

• Ngannou’s chance of winning – as a percentage

• The tactical and technical choices that Ngannou must make to knock out Fury

• Whether fans should be more understanding of fighters taking ‘money fights’

And much more!

What Francis Ngannou must do to beat Tyson Fury: ‘Uncork those big shots’

17:45 , Alex Pattle

“It’s a joyous circus. Tonight in Saudi Arabia, the first trick will be the ring emerging from a 26-foot hole in the ground, and then the real magic will start,” writes Steve Bunce in his preview of tonight’s main event.

“Tyson Fury, the unbeaten heavyweight champion of the world, will then appear inside a giant neon beam and, wearing a crown, he will bow to the crowd and the dignitaries.

“In the opposite corner, as the magic continues, will be Francis Ngannou, a man who has never once fought a boxing match, and under this giant canopy of created rivalry, one of the biggest fights in history will take place. If that is not a ‘Hey, presto’ moment, then I don’t know what is!

“In front of 20,000 people, including a dozen former heavyweight world champions, and some of the wealthiest men on Earth, the best heavyweight in the boxing world will fight the best heavyweight in the MMA world to see who is the Baddest Man on the Planet. It is a genius, simple and lunatic idea.

“It is not the first and it will not be the last circus fight involving a legitimate heavyweight boxer.”

Read Steve’s preview in full, right here:

Fury vs Ngannou is simple, genius and lunacy all at once

17:41 , Alex Pattle

Tyson Fury has admitted that he ‘wasn’t happy’ about the announcement of his fight with Oleksandr Usyk, as he prepares for his bout with Francis Ngannou tonight.

It was announced in September that Fury, who holds the WBC heavyweight title, will box Usyk, who is unified champion, in Saudi Arabia before the end of March.

Fury is targeting a date of 23 December for his bout with Usyk, but his excitement around the fight has been diluted by some aggravation at the timing of its announcement, he suggested.

“It wasn’t my choice,” the Briton, 35, said on The MMA Hour on Wednesday (25 October). “I would never in a million years do that, but the people who are putting these fights on, who are paying the money, they’re in control. They’re the promoters of the event.

“So, the paymaster does what the paymaster wants, basically. But if it was up to me, I would have never, ever, ever done that, ever. Because I never count chickens before they hatch, ever [...] They should never announce fights before the first one happens, because that’s how people get knocked out.”

More here:

Tyson Fury ‘unhappy’ with Oleksandr Usyk fight announcement

17:38 , Alex Pattle

Francis Ngannou drops hint over Tyson Fury rematch and Anthony Joshua fight

17:35 , Alex Pattle

Tyson Fury: Francis Ngannou fight like ‘table-tennis champion’ playing Novak Djokovic

17:32 , Alex Pattle

Check out The Independent’s best betting tips for tonight’s main event, right here:

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou tips: Betting preview with predictions and best boxing odds

17:27 , Alex Pattle

Fury has said, via the Mirror, that Ngannou will be earning $10m for the fight. Meanwhile, Derek Chisora has claimed, via The Sun, that Fury will be making $50m. That is not believed to factor in sponsorships.

How much money are Fury and Ngannou earning for fight tonight?

17:22 , Alex Pattle

The main event will be a heavyweight boxing match, with no MMA rules involved. The fight is scheduled for 10 three-minute rounds, with a victor being decided on points or via knockout/TKO. The result is expected to count towards Fury’s professional boxing record – which is 33-0-1, and Ngannou’s, which is 0-0 – but the Briton’s WBC title will not be on the line.

How many rounds is Fury vs Ngannou and do knockouts count?

17:17 , Alex Pattle

Full card, subject to late changes:

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou (heavyweight)

Fabio Wardley vs David Adeleye (heavyweight)

Joseph Parker vs Simon Kean (heavyweight)

Martin Bakole vs Carlos Takam (heavyweight)

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs Junior Anthony Wright (heavyweight)

Moses Itauma vs Istvan Bernath (heavyweight)

Jack McGann vs Alcibiade Duran (super-welterweight)

Who is fighting on the Fury vs Ngannou undercard tonight?

17:12 , Alex Pattle

In the UK, the event will air live on TNT Sports Box Office at a cost of £21.95 for viewers in the UK. In Ireland, the event will cost €29.99 if purchased in advance or €34.99 on the day of the fights. Viewers do not need to have a TNT subscription in order to purchase the event. In the US, the event will stream live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Watch Fury vs Ngannou live on Dazn globally, by clicking here – excluding USA, UK/Ireland, and Canada.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When is the Fury vs Ngannou fight and how to stream online and on TV tonight

17:05 , Alex Pattle

Tonight’s main card is expected to start at 6pm BST (10am PT, 12pm CT, 1pm ET). Ring walks for the main event are then expected at around 10.45pm BST (2.45pm PT, 4.45pm CT, 5.45pm ET).

More here:

What time does Fury vs Ngannou start tonight?

