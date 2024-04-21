Furious Nottingham Forest claim VAR for Everton defeat 'is a Luton fan’ and demand answers from PGMOL

(Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest have claimed the VAR for their 2-0 defeat against Everton “is a Luton fan” in a remarkable statement in which they demanded answers from PGMOL.

Forest had three penalty claims at Goodison Park turned down after VAR checks.

Defeat on Merseyside leaves Forest in the Premier League relegation mire and just one point above Luton with four games left.

Referee Anthony Taylor ignored three penalty appeals against Ashley Young.

First Young tangled with Gio Reyna, he then Ashley Young handled in the closing moments of the opening half and then when tangled with Callum Hudson-Odoi in the second half.

The VAR for the game was Stuart Atwell.

In an incredible statement after the Everton game, Forest said: “Three extremely poor decisions - three penalties not given - which we simply cannot accept.

“We warned the PGMOL that the VAR is a Luton fan before the game but they didn’t change him.

“Our patience has been tested multiple times. NFFC will now consider its options.”