FUNDACIÓN LALIGA takes part in networking sessions at the 'Genuine World Cup' in Houston

The city of Houston, in the US state of Texas, is hosting the first edition of the 'Genuine World Cup', an inclusive international football tournament organised by the Genuine Foundation where various teams of people with intellectual disabilities from different countries around the world will face off against each other.

Alongside the competition, and as part of an extensive programme of activities in the field of diversity for all participants in the tournament, the 'Genuine Connect' networking day was held at Rice University. Here, different organisations with extensive experience in the field of inclusion and corporate social responsibility were invited to share, debate and present the initiatives they are developing in a variety of sectors with the aim of promoting inclusion of people with disabilities in society.

As part of a series of panels and round tables, Olga de la Fuente, Director of FUNDACIÓN LALIGA, gave a presentation on LALIGA GENUINE, the first official football league in the world consisting of teams of people with intellectual disabilities, developed by LALIGA, through its Foundation, since 2017. During her address, the head of the project explained to those present the origins of this pioneering competition that has become a true success story, capable of inspiring and motivating other competitions in different sporting disciplines. The presentation focused on the characteristics, objectives, impact and evolution of LALIGA GENUINE's 6 seasons to date.

As Olga de la Fuente said, “it's very positive and enriching to be able to participate in this kind of event where everyone share our mission to normalise the practice of sport for people with intellectual disabilities using the powerful tool that is football”.

From August 1st to 4th, this innovative competition brings together a total of 12 clubs from the United States, Mexico, Portugal and Spain: Houston Dynamo FC and Inter Miami from the USA; Club Tigres and Querétaro FC from Mexico; Sporting Clube de Portugal and Benfica SL from Portugal; plus Athletic Club Fundazioa, Fundació Barça, Nàstic de Tarragona and Valencia CF as representatives of Spain and LALIGA GENUINE. Additionally, a selection of players from the Special Olympics USA and Special Olympics Mexico are also taking part.

The Genuine World Cup is structured into two groups of six teams, each of which will play four matches. In terms of venues, the group stage will be played at Holloway Field, while the finals will take place at Shell Energy Stadium, where the Houston Dynamo first team, the tournament's host club, plays its matches.

Alongside the competition, the players taking part were also able to enjoy various cultural and leisure activities arranged by the tournament organisers. These included a visit to NASA facilities, a baseball game (Houston Astros vs Pittsburgs Patriots) and a soccer match (Tigres UANL vs Inter Miami).