What fun facts do you need to know about the PNC Championship?

The PNC Championship is unique on the pro golf circuit and it's a great way to end the year, with fathers, mothers and grandfathers playing with their sons, daughters or even grandkids.

The Ritz-Carlton in Orlando is the host venue once again for this 20-team event, with each duo consisting of a past major champion and a family member.

The format for the 36-hole, two-day tournament is, according to the PNC Championship website, as follows:

"On each hole, each player drives and the best drive is selected. Each player then plays a second shot from the spot where the selected drive lies, and the best second shot is selected. This process is repeated until the hole is completed."

What do you need to know about the PNC Championship?

Charlie Woods and his father Tiger Woods talk on the first tee during the first round of the 2022 PNC Championship at Ritz Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes Orlando Course.

The Woods duo is back

For starters, the headliners are once again Tiger Woods and his son Charlie Woods. This year marks their first time competing. Their previous finishes are:

2023: T-5

2022: T-8

2021: 2nd

2020: 7th

Who's the youngest golfer in the PNC Championship?

That would be 13-year-old Will McGee, son of LPGA legend Annika Sorenstam.

Gary Player hits range balls before a pro-am round of the 2022 PNC Championship at Ritz Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes Orlando Course.

Who's the oldest golfer in the PNC Championship?

Gary Player claims that honor at age 89.

Is there anyone who's played in every PNC Championship?

Yes. Lee Trevino has competed in all 26 renditions of the event.

Nelly Korda hits her drive on the first tee during the first round of the 2022 PNC Championship at Ritz Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes Orlando Course.

Who is the highest-ranked player at the PNC Championship?

Rolex Women's World No. 1 Nelly Korda is that player.

Who are the defending champions at the PNC Championship?

Bernhard Langer, 67, and his son Jason won it in 2023. That was the third victory for that duo. Bernhard has won it six times in all.

Who are the past champions at the PNC Championship?

2023

Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer

2022

Vijay Singh and Qass Singh

2021

John Daly and John Daly II

2020

Justin Thomas and Mike Thomas

2019

Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer

2018

Davis Love III and Dru Love

2017

Angel Cabrera and Angel Cabrera Jr.

2016

David Duval and Nick Karavites

2015

Lanny Wadkins and Tucker Wadkins

2014

Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer

2013

Stewart Cink and Connor Cink

2012

Davis Love III and Davis (Dru) Love IV

2008

Larry Nelson and Drew Nelson

2007

Larry Nelson and Josh Nelson

2006

Bernhard Langer and Stefan Langer

2005

Bernhard Langer and Stefan Langer

2004

Larry Nelson and Drew Nelson

2003

Hale Irwin and Steve Irwin

2002

Craig Stadler and Kevin Stadler

2001

Raymond Floyd and Robert Floyd

2000

Raymond Floyd and Robert Floyd

1999

Jack Nicklaus and Gary Nicklaus

1998

Bob Charles and David Charles

1997

Raymond Floyd and Raymond Floyd Jr.

1996

Raymond Floyd and Raymond Floyd Jr.

1995

Raymond Floyd and Raymond Floyd Jr.

