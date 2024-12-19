Advertisement

What fun facts do you need to know about the PNC Championship?

todd kelly, golfweek
The PNC Championship is unique on the pro golf circuit and it's a great way to end the year, with fathers, mothers and grandfathers playing with their sons, daughters or even grandkids.

The Ritz-Carlton in Orlando is the host venue once again for this 20-team event, with each duo consisting of a past major champion and a family member.

The format for the 36-hole, two-day tournament is, according to the PNC Championship website, as follows:

"On each hole, each player drives and the best drive is selected. Each player then plays a second shot from the spot where the selected drive lies, and the best second shot is selected. This process is repeated until the hole is completed."

What do you need to know about the PNC Championship?

Charlie Woods and his father Tiger Woods talk on the first tee during the first round of the 2022 PNC Championship at Ritz Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes Orlando Course.
The Woods duo is back

For starters, the headliners are once again Tiger Woods and his son Charlie Woods. This year marks their first time competing. Their previous finishes are:

  • 2023: T-5

  • 2022: T-8

  • 2021: 2nd

  • 2020: 7th

Who's the youngest golfer in the PNC Championship?

That would be 13-year-old Will McGee, son of LPGA legend Annika Sorenstam.

Gary Player hits range balls before a pro-am round of the 2022 PNC Championship at Ritz Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes Orlando Course.
Who's the oldest golfer in the PNC Championship?

Gary Player claims that honor at age 89.

Is there anyone who's played in every PNC Championship?

Yes. Lee Trevino has competed in all 26 renditions of the event.

Nelly Korda hits her drive on the first tee during the first round of the 2022 PNC Championship at Ritz Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes Orlando Course.
Who is the highest-ranked player at the PNC Championship?

Rolex Women's World No. 1 Nelly Korda is that player.

Who are the defending champions at the PNC Championship?

Bernhard Langer, 67, and his son Jason won it in 2023. That was the third victory for that duo. Bernhard has won it six times in all.

Who are the past champions at the PNC Championship?

2023

  • Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer

2022

  • Vijay Singh and Qass Singh

2021

  • John Daly and John Daly II

2020

  • Justin Thomas and Mike Thomas

2019

  • Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer

2018

  • Davis Love III and Dru Love

2017

  • Angel Cabrera and Angel Cabrera Jr.

2016

  • David Duval and Nick Karavites

2015

  • Lanny Wadkins and Tucker Wadkins

2014

  • Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer

2013

  • Stewart Cink and Connor Cink

2012

  • Davis Love III and Davis (Dru) Love IV

2008

  • Larry Nelson and Drew Nelson

2007

  • Larry Nelson and Josh Nelson

2006

  • Bernhard Langer and Stefan Langer

2005

  • Bernhard Langer and Stefan Langer

2004

  • Larry Nelson and Drew Nelson

2003

  • Hale Irwin and Steve Irwin

2002

  • Craig Stadler and Kevin Stadler

2001

  • Raymond Floyd and Robert Floyd

2000

  • Raymond Floyd and Robert Floyd

1999

  • Jack Nicklaus and Gary Nicklaus

1998

  • Bob Charles and David Charles

1997

  • Raymond Floyd and Raymond Floyd Jr.

1996

  • Raymond Floyd and Raymond Floyd Jr.

1995

  • Raymond Floyd and Raymond Floyd Jr.

