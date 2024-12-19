What fun facts do you need to know about the PNC Championship?
The PNC Championship is unique on the pro golf circuit and it's a great way to end the year, with fathers, mothers and grandfathers playing with their sons, daughters or even grandkids.
The Ritz-Carlton in Orlando is the host venue once again for this 20-team event, with each duo consisting of a past major champion and a family member.
The format for the 36-hole, two-day tournament is, according to the PNC Championship website, as follows:
"On each hole, each player drives and the best drive is selected. Each player then plays a second shot from the spot where the selected drive lies, and the best second shot is selected. This process is repeated until the hole is completed."
What do you need to know about the PNC Championship?
The Woods duo is back
For starters, the headliners are once again Tiger Woods and his son Charlie Woods. This year marks their first time competing. Their previous finishes are:
2023: T-5
2022: T-8
2021: 2nd
2020: 7th
Who's the youngest golfer in the PNC Championship?
That would be 13-year-old Will McGee, son of LPGA legend Annika Sorenstam.
Who's the oldest golfer in the PNC Championship?
Gary Player claims that honor at age 89.
Is there anyone who's played in every PNC Championship?
Yes. Lee Trevino has competed in all 26 renditions of the event.
Who is the highest-ranked player at the PNC Championship?
Rolex Women's World No. 1 Nelly Korda is that player.
Who are the defending champions at the PNC Championship?
Bernhard Langer, 67, and his son Jason won it in 2023. That was the third victory for that duo. Bernhard has won it six times in all.
Who are the past champions at the PNC Championship?
2023
Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer
2022
Vijay Singh and Qass Singh
2021
John Daly and John Daly II
2020
Justin Thomas and Mike Thomas
2019
Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer
2018
Davis Love III and Dru Love
2017
Angel Cabrera and Angel Cabrera Jr.
2016
David Duval and Nick Karavites
2015
Lanny Wadkins and Tucker Wadkins
2014
Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer
2013
Stewart Cink and Connor Cink
2012
Davis Love III and Davis (Dru) Love IV
2008
Larry Nelson and Drew Nelson
2007
Larry Nelson and Josh Nelson
2006
Bernhard Langer and Stefan Langer
2005
Bernhard Langer and Stefan Langer
2004
Larry Nelson and Drew Nelson
2003
Hale Irwin and Steve Irwin
2002
Craig Stadler and Kevin Stadler
2001
Raymond Floyd and Robert Floyd
2000
Raymond Floyd and Robert Floyd
1999
Jack Nicklaus and Gary Nicklaus
1998
Bob Charles and David Charles
1997
Raymond Floyd and Raymond Floyd Jr.
1996
Raymond Floyd and Raymond Floyd Jr.
1995
Raymond Floyd and Raymond Floyd Jr.
This article originally appeared on Golfweek: What you need to know about the PNC Championship 2024