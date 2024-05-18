Full horses list and latest odds for the 2024 Preakness Stakes

The second leg of the Triple Crown of horse racing is here. The 149th Preakness Stakes today will see one of the smaller fields - eight horses - compete for the second jewel of the Triple Crown.

The Preakness Stakes post time is set for approximately 6:50 p.m. ET at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. In the week leading up to the race, Derby winner Mystik Dan moved to the top spot in odds after favorite Muth was scratched from the race with a fever. Muth is one of the horses trained by eight-time Preakness winner Bob Baffert. Last year, Baffert's horse National Treasure won the Preakness.

Here are each of the post positions for tonight's Preakness as well as updated odds:

Conditions in Pimlico: What is the weather forecast for the 2024 Preakness Stakes?

2024 Preakness Stakes: Post position, odds for each horse

Program number Post Horse Morning-line odds 1 1 Mugatu 20-1 2 2 Uncle Heavy 20-1 3 3 Catching Freedom 6-1 4 N/A Muth Scratched 5 4 Mystik Dan 5-2 6 5 Seize the Gray 15-1 7 6 Just Steel 15-1 8 7 Tuscan Gold 8-1 9 8 Imagination 6-1

MYSTIK DAN: All things being equal, Derby winner should win Preakness. But all things are not equal.

How to watch the 2024 Preakness Stakes

When: Saturday, May 18

Time: approx. 6:50 p.m. ET

Where: Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland

TV: NBC

Stream: Peacock, YouTube TV, fuboTV

